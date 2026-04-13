From the Danube to the Ayatollbooth

From Dan’s show notes:

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I discussed the implications of the defeat of Viktor Orban—and what it may, and may not, tell us about the future of liberal democracy.

For years, Orban was not merely Hungary’s prime minister. He was a prototype: the most successful practitioner of what he himself called “illiberal democracy.” He demonstrated that it was possible to win elections, retain formal democratic structures, and yet destroy the substance of democracy from within. Courts could be packed, the media bent or cowed, civil society suffocated—while ballots were still cast and counted.

This model proved influential. Across Europe and beyond, a generation of politicians took notes. Orban’s Hungary became a kind of franchise operation for a new style of authoritarianism, one that rejected the old aesthetics of dictatorship in favor of something subtler, and in many ways more durable. So his defeat is truly excellent news, we agreed.

Claire cautioned against the temptation to interpret this outcome as a true moral awakening: a weary electorate rediscovering the virtues of pluralism, checks and balances, and the rule of law. She noted that Orban was not defeated by a progressive wave or a sudden conversion to liberal ideals. He was defeated by a rival from within his own political universe—a figure who emerged from the wreckage of Orban’s own system, speaking the language of patriotism and national restoration, not cosmopolitan reform.

I conceded that’s true, but noted that Peter Magyar, while in some ways a conservative, is unlikely to continue the Orban project as it was. He will no fawn over Trump or Putin or demonize George Soros, will engage Ukraine, and will not spit into the EU well that Hungary drinks out of. There will probably not be a byzantine court of cronies; he will, probably, restore normalcy and reasonableness, even if he probably shares Orban’s distaste for progressive Orthodoxy.

Mainly though, there is the symbolism of Orban’s removal by the ballot. That may be good enough, I said.

Claire raised a harder question: can such systems be reversed?

Dismantling illiberal democracy is not like flipping a switch. The institutions that are eroded—independent courts, professional civil services, a free and pluralistic media—are difficult to rebuild. They depend not only on laws but on norms, habits, and a culture of restraint. Once those are degraded, simply replacing the leadership does not automatically restore them.

We have seen this elsewhere. In Poland, the defeat of Law and Justice did not instantly repair the damage done to the judiciary. Will America be able to rebuild the damage from Trumpism? Time will tell. That also goes for the question of whether the Hungary decision will affect the chances of Orban’s devoted disciple, Netanyahu, in the upcoming election. A note of caution: Netanyahu will not be as gracious as Orban in not challenging the result; expect him to raise hell once he loses, which he probably will.

We also discussed the Iran war, not in the phase in which the US is blockading the Strait of Hormuz. It is a massive conundrum; to hear us wrestle with that, tune in!