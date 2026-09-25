Readers who know me well know that over many years of disciplined practice, I’ve developed—I confess with shy pride—an exquisite ability to procrastinate. Not for me the crude procrastination of the amateur, who just fails to work. Playing video games or scrolling through Instagram reels? That’s for debutantes. No, I shirk gainful work by undertaking activities so complex and strenuous, so absorbing, and even so plausibly useful that they almost acquire the moral dignity of work. (“Almost” does a lot of work in that sentence.)

The Houthis have seized control of the Red Sea? I must write about that! I will write about that—just as soon as I carefully apply gesso to a ten-euro flea-market table and research techniques for producing a Florentine paint finish. Before settling in to contemplate the Houthis, of course, I have to thoroughly discuss this with ChatGPT. When we say a “thin” coat of gesso, how thin are we talking? Is it really true that you have to paint earth-tones underneath …