Note: As you know, Members of the Fourth Estate recently received a directive—effective immediately and until further notice—to cease coverage of international conflicts, natural disasters, domestic policy crises, economic catastrophes, and existential threats in favor of Mandatory Epstein Saturation Coverage, no matter how tedious or tendentious. Seems dumb to me, but hell if I’ll be the woman who was fool enough to defy the Committee.

Please therefore note that any newsletters you receive from me this weekend are embargoed until further notice. Do not read them, circulate them, or even tell anyone you have them until the all-clear sounds and the State of Emergency is lifted.*

Consult the Epstein Advisory System for further updates and guidance.