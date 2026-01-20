Claire—I’m pleased to publish another piece by our reader Josh Rosenberg as part of our What’s gone wrong with America? series, in which I’ve invited readers to contribute their thoughts about the sources of the United States’ tragic condition. If you’d like to contribute an essay, send me a note.

The observations Josh makes in this article are rarely made, both because they’re disturbing and because they open the author to charges of elitism, which most writers find unpleasant. This is why it’s all the more important to ask if he might be correct.

Longtime readers of the Cosmopolitan Globalist will hear in his argument a familiar echo. It’s that of the (unrelated) political scientist Shawn Rosenberg, whose work I wrote about in 2019:

Rosenberg argued in a now-famous article titled, “Democracy Devouring Itself: The Rise of the Incompetent Citizen and the Appeal of Populism,” that citizens, generally, lack the cognitive skills for democratic governance: