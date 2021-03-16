Episode 1: The Cosmopolicast

From Claire—I know. You’ve been waiting for the Cosmopolitan Globalists’ reading list. It’s late. You’re impatient. You keep checking your mail, over and over—but nothing shows up. “What could be wrong?” you wonder. “I do hope they’re not all dead.”

Not to worry. We’ll get to it. But today, we have something even better for you. Over the weekend, Monique Camarra—our Cosmopolitan Globalist in Siena and ace podcaster—recorded the inaugural episode of the Cosmopolicast.

We figured it would be incomprehensible if all 68 of us were on at the same time, so in this episode it’s me, Vivek, and Jon Nighswander—or “Vienna Jon,” for those of you who have trouble telling all the Jons apart. In future episodes, we’ll introduce you to everyone else—but not at once, obviously.

Here we discuss everything that’s wrong with journalism, why it’s become so awful, and how the Cosmopolitan Globalist proposes to fix it. Do you hate the media? Do you wonder why you had to suffer through 260,000,000 stories (we counted) about Harry and Meghan, but didn’t see a single analysis of Britain’s new defense and foreign policy blueprint? Well, we explain.

By the way, if you agree with us, it’s pretty clear what you have to do to solve the problem:

We’ll do our part—we’re giving it everything we’ve got—but ultimately, you get the journalism you pay for. Now, if you don’t want to pay for it, that’s fine! Please continue to enjoy the newsletter for free. But if you’re not paying, why do you think it’s appropriate to send us emails complaining about what we publish? Truly, such missives do not have the rectifying effect on our thought that a few of our readers (and it is only a few) would seem to believe. If you want us to read that dreck, you must subscribe.

But if you do subscribe, you can send us all the complaints, questions, requests, and suggestions you like. And we will read them. And we will take them very much to heart. Our subscribers are like beautiful, exotic birds who’ve flown into our homes, and all we want is to figure out how to make them so happy that they stay.

If you’re inspired by our vision, perhaps you’d consider becoming a supersubscriber? We could use it right now, because we’re about to go big. Very big. But going big means spending money. So if you really want journalism to improve …





This is a public episode. If you'd like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit claireberlinski.substack.com/subscribe