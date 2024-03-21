It’s a beautiful day in Europe. Jake Sullivan visits Ukraine and tells them the aid is coming. The EU is meeting in Brussels and going “on a war footing.” The Elephants are relieved by these faintly encouraging signs.

The German economy is in a world of hurt. Let’s be careful what we wish for, folks: The Elephants look at Germany and wonder if we should be excited about German rearmament.

Leaked Russian Education Ministry documents show Russia’s plans for “reeducating” kidnapped Ukrainian children.

A surprisingly hopeful poll suggests Gazans are rethinking “armed resistance.”

Below, an AI translation of Friedrich Merz’s speech. I’m impressed by him. He’s saying what needs to be said. (Does anyone know how he’s polling? Is there any chance we might see him as Chancellor?)

I know some of you would prefer to watch this in the original German, but I saved it several days ago and can’t for the life of me remember where I found it. If anyone knows, would you please let me know in the comments?

Darling but useless:





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