If you’ve been a subscriber to the Cosmopolitan Globalist for a few years, you know that about once a year, your otherwise hardworking hostess disappears for a few days, then comes back to say that she regrets to tell you that she has lost her talent, will never write anything worth reading again, and is, sadly, destined to wind up living under a bridge. “How sad,” people will say. “Claire Berlinski used to have lots to say, but she lost her talent, and now she lives under a bridge” before forgetting all about me as they dig into some pretentious dish like oysters with fennel-enoki mousseline which they can eat and I cannot, because I live under a bridge.

Sooner or later, as longtime readers also know, my ability to write returns. Despite knowing that in the past, my infirmity hasn’t been permanent, I never fail to believe that it is.

When this has happened before, I’ve found it helpful to start an AMA.

I therefore declare that today is an Ask Me Anything day.

Go on: Ask me about anything that falls within this publication’s remit. I will either answer your question on the spot, or, if I don’t know the answer, I will set about finding it. No question too big or too small.

Do you have questions about the world? Now’s your chance.

I’m at your service:

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