The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Rachel Motte's avatar
Rachel Motte
5m

I swear I really am working on a piece for you.

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Doug1943's avatar
Doug1943
9m

Okay. Some background: if anyone asks me what I think about Israel/Palestine, I quote Isaac Deutscher: after WWII the Jews of Europe jumped out of a burning building and landed on the Palestinians. So my question now is: what about the settlers in the West Bank? (As for how Israel

is waging war in Gaza and Lebanon, I don't know what to believe re purported atrocities, although

given it's Netanyahu running things, I wouldn't rule them out categorically.)

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