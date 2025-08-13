In May, responding to an essay I wrote about Stephen Miller’s announcement that the Trump administration was “actively looking” at suspending habeas corpus, a reader who goes by the handle Josh of Arc left a comment in our discussion section that I thought unusually interesting. I suggested he turn it into an essay, which he’s done here:

I was planning just to cross-post it, but I decided I wanted to write a bit more about his thesis.

He’s put in words a thought I’ve had often ever since the Senate acquitted Trump after his second impeachment. But just as often, I’ve immediately squelched this thought on the grounds that surely it’s a very bad thought, and I ought not to have it.

This thought was my first, instinctive response when I read this extract from McKay Coppins’ biography of Mitt Romney: