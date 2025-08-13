Do Americans need an insurgency-in-waiting?
Violence, non-violence, and getting rid of authoritarians
In May, responding to an essay I wrote about Stephen Miller’s announcement that the Trump administration was “actively looking” at suspending habeas corpus, a reader who goes by the handle Josh of Arc left a comment in our discussion section that I thought unusually interesting. I suggested he turn it into an essay, which he’s done here:
I was planning just to cross-post it, but I decided I wanted to write a bit more about his thesis.
He’s put in words a thought I’ve had often ever since the Senate acquitted Trump after his second impeachment. But just as often, I’ve immediately squelched this thought on the grounds that surely it’s a very bad thought, and I ought not to have it.
This thought was my first, instinctive response when I read this extract from McKay Coppins’ biography of Mitt Romney:
One Republican congressman confided to Romney that he wanted to vote for Trump’s second impeachment, but chose not to out of fear for his family’s safety. The congressman reasoned that Trump wo…