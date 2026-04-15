Washington press corps, would you please do me a favor? I’m not in DC, so I can’t do this myself—otherwise, I would. But could you please do it for me? You can have the whole byline. No need even to mention me.

Would you please interview members of Congress, one by one—prioritizing the GOP—and very calmly put the following questions to them? Ideally, on camera, but failing that, just let me know what they said?

“You have eyes and ears. Do you believe the president is presently exercising sound judgment, consistently, on questions of war and peace?” “I’m not asking whether you agree with every policy. I am asking whether, in private, you’ve had moments in recent weeks when you thought: “This man is not well enough to be commander-in-chief.’” “If your answer is no, are you prepared to say that, plainly, on the record? That you have no concerns at all about his fitness?” “If your answer is yes, then why does your constitutional duty not begin there?” “The Constitution doesn’t say that members of Congress should wait until their party’s primary voters are comfortable. It says you took an oath. What, in your mind, would have to happen before that oath required action?” “Do you believe your obligation is to tell the truth about what you see, even if the remedy is politically difficult? Or do you believe political difficulty cancels constitutional duty?” “If you’re unwilling to support impeachment, and you know the cabinet won’t invoke the 25th Amendment, are you not saying that a president may be obviously dangerous, yet untouchable so long as his party fears his base?” “Do you tell yourself that ‘the adults’ around him would prevent a catastrophe? If so, where in the Constitution is the safeguard called ‘adults?’” “Suppose a Democratic president had behaved this way—same threats, same erratic public performance, same obvious instability. Would you be counseling patience then, too?” “Is the real answer just that you think he is dangerous but still politically useful?”

Here are some follow-ups you can use:

If they say, “I’m not a doctor,” say, “I’m not asking you for a diagnosis. I’m asking whether you trust his judgment with the nuclear command authority.”

If they say, “The voters decided,” say, “The Constitution explicitly provides remedies after elections. Are you saying those remedies should never be used when the president is from your party?”

If they say, “The 25th Amendment is unrealistic,” say, “So your position isn’t that he’s fit, but that your party lacks the courage to act?”

If they say, “I don’t want to speculate,” say, “You’re not speculating. You’re evaluating the conduct of the president you’re constitutionally charged with checking.”

If they say, “I support his policies,” say, “That’s not the question. A president can pursue policies you like and still be too unstable to remain in office.”

If you only have time for one question, make it this one:

“Do you believe Donald Trump is fit, right now, to have the sole authority to launch American nuclear weapons? And if you don’t believe that, why are you still protecting him?”

And if you have time for two:

“If there’s no level of visible instability that would cause you to act because acting is too dangerous for you politically, then what, exactly, do you think your oath was for?”

That’s Exercise 1.

I’d be really grateful if you did this for me. I genuinely want to know what they have to say about this, and I’ll bet I’m not the only one.

In fact, I know I’m not:

Here’s Exercise 2.

This is for television journalists—or heck, even for ambitious podcasters with a big audience—make your name with it.

Assemble a panel: a neurologist, a geriatric psychiatrist, a neuropsychologist, and maybe a medical ethicist. Find the best in the field who will agree to come on your show. Don’t bring on celebrity quacks, or the shrinks who are already well-known for insisting that Trump is out of his mind. Find me physicians who are clinically sober and almost painfully modest about what they can and can’t infer from visible symptoms. (If you like, I’ve already figured out who the best candidates for this are. I have a shortlist. Drop me a note: I’ll send it to you. It will save you time.)

Start this way:

“Before we discuss any public figure, can you explain the difference between a formal diagnosis and a clinically informed comment on observable behavior?” “Do professional ethics forbid you from diagnosing someone you haven’t personally examined? Do they also forbid you from describing patterns that would ordinarily concern a clinician?” “What, in your view, is the ethical way for a neurologist, psychiatrist, or psychologist to speak publicly when the person in question holds immense state power?”

Then move on to these questions, in order:

“For a man in his early eighties, what kinds of visible changes would ordinarily prompt concern about cognition, judgment, impulse control, or neurological decline?” “What do clinicians mean by a ‘change from baseline,’ and why is that often more important than any single strange remark or public episode?” “What kinds of speech changes are medically meaningful? Are we talking about word-finding difficulty, derailment, perseveration, confabulation, tangentiality, loss of inhibition, or something else? Can you explain those terms for our audience?” “How do clinicians distinguish longstanding personality traits from psychiatric illness, age-related decline, or neurological disease?” “What kinds of behavior would make you say, “This person should clearly be evaluated?” “Without diagnosing any individual, when you watch a public leader and repeatedly see disinhibition, grandiosity, incoherence, verbal deterioration, impulsive threats, or the apparent inability to regulate affect, do those patterns raise clinically meaningful concerns?” “In ordinary life, if a family member described those patterns to you in an elderly relative, would you advise them to seek an evaluation?” “In your field, is it responsible to say, ‘I can’t diagnose this person, but what I’m seeing would concern me enough that I would want a full neurological or psychiatric workup’?” “How does your answer change when the person exhibiting those behaviors isn’t a private citizen but someone entrusted with commanding the military, crisis decision-making, and nuclear authority?” “Do the ethical responsibilities of clinicians change when the public-safety implications are immense?” “Do you think some professionals use the ban on diagnosis as an excuse for saying nothing at all?” “Is there a danger that medical professions are confusing caution with abdication of responsibility?” “Would you agree that the public can be badly misled if experts imply that nothing meaningful can ever be inferred from repeated, observable behavioral change?”

If you don’t have time for all of those questions, try these:

“Without diagnosing any individual, what observed patterns in an elderly leader would make you say that the public has a legitimate reason to worry about his fitness for office?”

“What, in your view, is the most ethically responsible sentence a clinician can say in public about a leader whose behavior appears alarming?”

If you need follow-up questions, try these:

“Are you saying you can’t diagnose him, or that you can’t even say whether the observed pattern is concerning? Those are different claims.”

“If you’d urge evaluation in an ordinary patient showing these signs, why should the public be told there is nothing to discuss when the patient is the president?”

“Is your profession being cautious, or is it protecting itself?”

If you can’t get a whole panel to come on your show for me, can you please get a geriatric psychiatrist who’s fluent in ethics? Someone who can talk about late-life cognitive change, judgment, disinhibition, baseline shift, and public responsibility? A neurologist or geriatrician with strong medical ethics credentials, or a senior geriatric psychiatrist with a strong background in dementia care would also be great.

Again, I’ve compiled a shortlist, if you’re in a hurry. These people look like they’d really know their stuff. Just drop me a note, I’ll send it to you. I’m even happy to contact them for you and set it up. I’d certainly do this myself, if I had a network-sized television audience. I really think the public should know how they answer these questions.

This would be a perfect show for CBS, Bari Weiss. Want to do me a solid? You’re serious about being fearless and independent, right? Don’t you think the public interest would be served by hearing the answers to those questions ?

You don’t want me asking any follow-up questions to that one, do you?