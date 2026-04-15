The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
3h

Love this Claire!!!! Thank you!! We're in a fight for common decency here...

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gnashy
3h

If I was a congressman and I was asked those questions, I might say: "on condition of anonymity: at least for the time being, Vance becoming president seems more dangerous to America and the world" (In reality, I'm not actually sure).

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