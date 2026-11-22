Robert Zubrin, as many of you know, is an aerospace engineer and the author of twelve books, including The Case for Mars and The New World on Mars.

In The Case for Mars, which was published in 1996, Robert argued that humans could reach Mars within a decade—using technology that already existed—so long as the mission lived off the land instead of hauling everything from Earth.

In the early 1990s, Robert created the Mars Direct mission plan. His idea: Send the return vehicle ahead, without propellant, and have it make the propellant on Mars using carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere. Once there’s enough that you know the crew will have a ride home, you send the crew. That reduces the amount you have to send from the Earth, and therefore the cost and complexity of the mission. In his plan, there’s no need for orbiting stations or in-space assembly. As soon as the return vehicle is ready, you wait for the next launch window, about 26 months later, and off goes the crew. They stay on Mars for about eighteen months. Further missions follow at every launch window.

The crew, he proposes, will live off the land, combining a small supply of hydrogen from the Earth with Martian carbon dioxide (about 95 percent of its atmosphere) to make methane and water. The water can then be split to make oxygen. That means the fuel, water, and breathable air will all be Martian—no need to bring any of it. Robert says this approach would cost just a tiny fraction of NASA’s proposals.

Why Mars, and not the moon? Because Mars, unlike the moon, has the ingredients of life and industry: carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, and oxygen in the air and soil; ice for water; usable sunlight with a day almost the length of ours; and gravity—about 38 percent of the Earth’s.

What’s more, Robert argues, frontiers drive invention and freedom. A Martian frontier would renew those qualities in human civilization.

In The New World on Mars, Robert treats settlement as a matter of when, not whether. Likening the trip to the Old World passage to America, he asked what kinds of societies we’d see on Mars, and what these new societies would mean for humanity’s future. How would settlers earn a living? Mining, tourism, real estate? What would daily life be like in domed or underground cities? How might society adapt? He envisions populous city-states that produce their own air, water, food, and power, paying for their imports from Earth with Martian enterprises, like real estate. (Imagine airtight homes with fish-farm aquariums overhead that let in the sunlight while blocking the cosmic radiation—two bedrooms, en suite bathroom.) He expects to see many different Martian cities, founded on different ideas. The more attractive they are, the more immigrants they’ll get, and freedom, he thinks, will be the great attractor.

Mars will be a pressure cooker for inventions in bioengineering, robotics, medicine, and nuclear energy; the benefits will redound to us on Earth. What’s more, he says, opening space will prove that the resources mankind needs are neither fixed nor scarce. War and tyranny are not, therefore, inevitable.

Next Sunday, we’ll be asking Robert about the distance between that first expedition and the creation of a place where people might actually want to spend their lives. What could the first settlers build for themselves? What would they still have to import from the Earth after twenty years? What would happen the first time a resupply mission failed? What kind of politics would you get in a town where someone owns the machine that makes the air? (I bet I’d be terrific at managing that machine, what with my facility for household repairs.)

Then there’s the obvious question: Why exactly do we want to do this in the first place? Robert sees in Mars a chance to build a new civilization. I’d like to hear what he thinks people could build there that they can’t build here.

I’ve appended, after the paywall, a wonderful recent profile of Robert in The Economist.

Special note to my nephew Leo, if you’re reading this: Please would you come? I miss you! Bring all your Mars-nerd friends, too!

READING

If you read only one thing, make it this interview with Robert about The New World on Mars. It gives you a quick sense of how he gets from the first landing to the prospect of cities and an economy.

This is a good interview, too.

It’s not required, but for the original engineering argument, you can read the abstract and introduction to the 1991 Mars Direct paper. The sequence of the first two launches is the part to look for.

And here are some of Robert’s articles, which he specifically recommended:

Because I don’t know this literature at all, I asked Claude if it could suggest a serious case against going to Mars. I figured we should read at least one piece that argues all of this is nonsense, and ideally, it should be better than the books Robert reviews. Claude suggested A City on Mars by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith: “This is the most direct counterweight. They look at the unsolved problems of settlement: radiation, low gravity and reproduction, toxic soil, law and governance, and the economics. It’s also funny, so it works well for a symposium.” I haven’t read it, but I found this interview with the authors. (I didn’t find it persuasive: Of course Elon Musk is talking nonsense, but that doesn’t mean these problems are insoluble.)

If readers know good articles—for, or against, or about—Mars settlement, please tell us about them in the comments.

Here’s a video that will introduce you to him:

If you don’t have the time to watch the whole thing, be sure at least to watch his answer from 49:16-53:48.

Here are a few more videos that might interest you. I haven’t watched them. I don’t know which to recommend, so if you watch one and find it especially interesting, be sure to let us know in the comments:

He stars in many more videos on YouTube. Let us know in the comments if you discover another one that you think we should all watch.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS

What’s the best reason to send people to Mars? Is it the science we could do? The capabilities we’d develop? The civilization we could build? The possibility of a backup planet if we ruin this one? Because it’s there? Robert argues that using the Mars Direct plan—with fuel made on Mars—would be cheaper and faster than traditional NASA proposals. Which of his arguments do you find most persuasive? Where do you think he’s too optimistic? What could people learn by going to Mars that a fleet of robots couldn’t find out for us? Aren’t robots better suited to this? How does Robert imagine the human body will adapt to a planet with only 38 percent of the Earth’s gravity and a lot of radiation? Wouldn’t the toxic Martian soil make living off the land awfully tricky? Assume we settle Mars. What rights would residents need from day one, and who would enforce those right? Suppose we discover microbes that had evolved independently. Would that change where we could land, where we could build, and whether we should terraform the planet? Would your answer change if the microbes turned out to share a common ancestor with us? Robert sees Mars as the next stage in a long history of human frontiers. Are you persuaded by the frontier analogy, or do you think Mars fundamentally different from the American West? Or earlier frontiers? Settlers would be extraordinarily dependent on one another—and on the people who run the infrastructure, especially. Is that likely to result in more freedom? Or would it mean that rules and hierarchy become even more important? What customs, religion, family life, and entertainment do you think would evolve on Mars? Do you think humanity should make settling Mars a major priority? If so, why? If not, why not? What do you see as the biggest obstacle? Technology? Money? Politics? Will? Would you go? Would you go to live there permanently? What would you have to believe about the place, or about life on Earth, to say yes?

Please join us next Sunday at 4:30 pm Paris time. The Zoom link—and a nice profile of Robert—are below the paywall.

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