The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Judith Evans Grubbs's avatar
Judith Evans Grubbs
2h

Excellent analysis.

Regarding London and over -centralization: Manchester is a large, vibrant northern city with a first-class university, interesting architecture, historic library, etc., and is near appealing tourist spots (Lake District, Peaks, north Wales). It could be a northern pole to counter-act some of London’s draw. Perhaps Burnham, as a Mancunian, will help to do that?

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Liz's avatar
Liz
1h

Ten years since the Brexit vote - I remember watching it with my American husband and I knew my UK passport would be a non-starter after that :( Still hopeful that might change but given how long it to various administrations to extricate themselves from the EU in the first place, I could be waiting a while. All I can say is, I miss my staunchly British dad every single day - but I am glad he is not here to see any of this or he would have been beside himself. Same goes from my grandmother and my great aunt and uncle.

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