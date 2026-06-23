In 2008, I published There is No Alternative: Why Margaret Thatcher Matters. My publisher had bought the book as part of a series about figures who mattered enough for the question to be plausible, but not so much that the question was absurd. This meant I had no choice but to declare, in the title itself, that Thatcher mattered. But the truth, as I wrote in the conclusion, was that this was a judgment only time could render.

Time, with its typical sadism, began issuing evidence immediately. The book appeared just as Lehman Brothers collapsed.

I still admire her—and far more than I do the pygmies who now play dress-up in her clothes. I admire her character, her courage, and her seriousness. But I no longer believe Thatcherism solved the problem Thatcher thought it had solved. It changed the form of British decline. But it didn’t arrest it.

Thatcher was a consequential prime minister who imposed a theory of national renewal. Keir Starmer was a reasonably competent prime minister who had no equivalent theory; or at least, none that the electorate understood. But both belong to the same, longer story—a Britain searching for a way to halt its decline, repeatedly mistaking new management for a change in historical condition.

If Thatcher’s revolution had truly restored Britain’s economic vitality, state capacity, civic confidence, and social cohesion, Starmer would not have inherited a country so brittle that even modest competence struck the electorate as failure. Thatcher was a historical actor. Starmer was more like a historical symptom. But symptoms matter, too. They tell you what the body can no longer conceal.

Starmer fell because a large part of the country concluded that absent an intelligible political story, competence in a politician isn’t enough. His great defect wasn’t wickedness, scandal, or bad judgment. It was his inability to offer a coherent emotional, moral, and national account of the country he led: one that explained the past—how Britain had come to be in such a fix, and who was to blame—the future—where he meant to lead the country, and why—and therefore the present: why unpleasantness had to be borne now, and why it would be worth it. A politician may ask for blood, toil, tears, and sweat only if he can summon the sunlit uplands. Starmer asked for the first four. He never showed them the fifth.

He became prime minister as the anti-chaos candidate. After Brexit, Johnson, Truss, and Sunak, “I’m an adult” was an attractive proposition. But that’s a transitional slogan, not a governing creed. You can win an election on “stop the chaos.” “Behold my reassuringly low resting pulse,” however, is not enough to persuade a country in decline that it is being led anywhere in particular.

Starmer had real policy achievements. He faced the most challenging international and domestic environment Britain has seen in the postwar era. He did not make things catastrophically worse. In 2024, many feared the imminent collapse of the NHS. He staved it off. Elective waiting times improved; the waiting list fell. He improved relations with the EU. Migration—an issue of massive concern to the electorate—fell sharply: In 2025, according to the Office of National Statistics, the number of newcomers dropped from 649,000 to 204,000, down 69 percent. He held the line on Ukraine. He kept a steady hand in dealing with Donald Trump, the live detonator in every allied calculation. Britain’s GDP grew modestly during his tenure; and despite Trump’s tariffs, inflation began to come down, at least until the war in the Gulf reversed the trend. He pushed through a raise in the minimum wage and new workers’ rights legislation. He advanced planning reform, tenant protections, and measures aimed at easing the housing shortage. He expanded support for children and low-income families. Predictably, unemployment rose, but only slightly. It could easily have been much worse, especially with the advent of AI.

None of this is trivial. A more generous electorate might have said: “Dull man, difficult inheritance, some repairs underway.” Instead, it said: “Dull man, nothing changes, why are we still miserable?”—and then, with the magnificent proportionality now characteristic of British politics, elevated this complaint into the judgment that he was the worst prime minister in British history.

Technocratic improvement, it seems, is politically weak when the social mood is one of accumulated frustration. The British people aren’t just vexed with waiting lists. They’re angry about visible decline. They’re sick of stagnant living standards, scarce housing, shabby public services, degraded high streets, and the sense that they can no longer buy security with hard work. They have come to suspect that no member of their governing class has a serious theory of national repair. Starmer sounded, to them, like a man trying to optimize a machine, but voters wanted a leader who could explain why the machine was eating them.

There’s an old distinction in political science between output legitimacy and input legitimacy. Starmer bet heavily on output legitimacy: deliver better services, restore growth, professionalize government, make Britain boring again. But the people wanted input legitimacy—a voice that spoke for them. They wanted the sense that someone in authority saw what they saw. Starmer didn’t give it to them. He appeared to be managing discontent in place of articulating it.

Andy Burnham is not, intellectually, some dazzling new Weberian avatar of charismatic authority. But he has a political register Starmer lacks. He can say “the North,” “work,” “fairness,” and “Westminster doesn’t listen,” and make those phrases sound like something he might have personally seen, not a collection of nouns he discovered in his briefing notes. His victory in Makerfield supplied Labour MPs with a visible counterfactual: Here was a Labour politician capable of resonating with voters, emotionally, in the very places Reform is hoping to seize.

Starmer faced a contradiction that will inevitably be at the heart of post-populist politics. He promised restoration. But restoration isn’t available on the cheap. The British state is too depleted, its fiscal room for maneuver is too limited, the international environment is too ugly. Restoring the NHS, defense, infrastructure, borders, housing, policing, courts, and schools simultaneously requires growth of a kind Britain hasn’t had for years—either that, or taxes people will hate, borrowing the markets will punish, or reforms that create immediate losers. Under these circumstances, selling yourself as the competent politician is a trap, because it raises the expectation that administrative sobriety can solve structural decay, and when it can’t, you look like a fraud.

There may not have been a single Iraq- or Partygate-scale debacle, but the government seems to have mishandled its priorities. Voters didn’t know what came first: growth? NHS repair? immigration control? defense? fiscal discipline? constitutional reform? workers’ rights? There was a program, but not a hierarchy. Lists don’t work in politics. Governments must teach the country what matters most. Starmer too often seemed to say: “Everything is difficult, we are being responsible, please lower your expectations.” That’s morally and intellectually defensible, but it’s electoral cyanide.

Then there’s personality. I don’t mean “charisma” in the television sense. Clement Attlee was hardly Dionysus in a homburg. But Attlee had a movement, an argument, and a postwar settlement to build. Starmer had temperament without a myth. He was a lawyer and a repairman at a moment that called for a founder and a tribune. He was chairman of the governors when the house was on fire. He was the human form of “lessons have been learned.”

The result was a case study in the perils of anti-populism. Liberal institutionalists tend to imagine that when at last the voters tire of demagogues, they will gratefully embrace seriousness. And they sometimes will. Briefly. But that seriousness must be politically fertile. It can’t be seriousness for its own sake. Voters don’t want restraint, by itself. They want to be led—and led in a clear direction. They want hope, not procedure. They want drama and conflict, too: Starmer never gave voters a vivid account of who, or what, he was fighting. Decline? Inequality? Farage? Tory wreckage? Treasury fatalism? Institutional sclerosis? He gestured at them all, but never dramatized the fight.

People didn’t hate him because he was unusually bad, nor did they hate him, the way the French hate Macron, because he was brusque and condescending. They hated him because he embodied a governing class that appeared sensible, credentialed, bloodless, evasive, and unable to reverse the decline at a speed commensurate with the public’s despair.

Critical Conditions The Prime Minister Who Missed His Moment Claire Berlinski · Jun 22 At first blush, Keir Starmer’s resignation is a Westminster murder mystery without a corpse. There was no scandal, no lurid disgrace, no unforgivable blunder: So why, exactly, is he resigning? Ben Judah joins Critical Conditions to argue that Starmer’s fatal mistake was simply being too small for the historical moment. Listen now

That is the orthodox account of Starmer’s failings—Ben Judah advanced it on our podcast yesterday—and I agree with it. But there’s a harsher story, too.

If Brexit made British decline all too visible, Starmer was punished for failing to make it invisible again. The reality that the electorate does not wish to face is that it voted, freely, for a structural diminishment of the UK’s economic and administrative capacity. In preference to confronting this honestly, it defenestrated the first prime minister who didn’t appear to have escaped from a carnival and had to govern inside the diminished state.

Brexit, of course, doesn’t explain everything. Britain had deep pre-Brexit problems: housing scarcity, regional inequality, chronic underinvestment, low productivity, planning sclerosis, weak vocational training, an over-centralized state, and the long tail of austerity. Brexit wouldn’t have happened had Britain not been suffering from a long-term sense of decline. Nor would Margaret Thatcher have been elected, for that matter.

Britain has been writing its own obituary for so long that there is a whole British declinist canon. The titles are a catalogue of autopsy, collapse, malaise, lost victory, broken compasses, strange deaths, and empires going gently into the damp: Decline and Fall, The Collapse of British Power, Britain in Decline, The Audit of War, The Lost Victory, The Decline and Fall of the British Empire, English Culture and the Decline of the Industrial Spirit, The Strange Death of Liberal England, The Abolition of Britain, The Broken Compass, Farewell the Trumpets. A country does not produce a library like that unless decline has become not merely a condition, but an aspect of the national soul.

But why, exactly, is Britain in decline? Is all of this carrying on simply a reaction to the loss of the empire? Yes, in part. The deeper issue is that Britain never figured out how to build a post-imperial governing model adequate to the modern world it confronted. It retained the habits, symbols, institutional centralization, diplomatic self-conception, and class reflexes of a world power, while its economic base narrowed, its industrial regions decayed, its state became simultaneously over-demanded and under-capable, and its politics became ever more addicted to mythic substitution: sovereignty for productivity, house prices for prosperity, London for Britain, finance for industry, consumption for production, nostalgia for strategy.

Relative decline began even before the empire was gone. Britain was the first industrial nation, which meant it had first-mover advantages that gradually became first-mover rigidities—old plant, old management habits, old class structures, old educational prejudices, old financial habits, and a political elite more comfortable with imperial administration than industrial modernization.

In the 1960s and 1970s, the political theorist Tom Nairn and the historian Perry Anderson developed the so-called Nairn-Anderson theses of British decline, arguing that Britain’s early capitalist success allowed archaic institutions and class structures to survive rather than being swept away by a more thorough modernizing revolution. Continental European states, on the other hand, such as Germany, introduced efficient administrations and educational systems as part of a second bourgeois revolution. The result for Britain, wrote Anderson, is that “the triumphs of the past become the bane of the present.”

The loss of empire removed not just territory but a whole operating system. Empire had subsidized Britain psychologically, strategically, commercially, and administratively. It gave the governing class a stage on which to imagine itself as world-historical. After the empire, Britain still had the habits of command, but not the scale. It had the global vocabulary, but not the leverage. It had the ceremonial self-image, but not the industrial or fiscal base. It thus repeatedly oscillated between grandeur and retrenchment, Atlanticism and Europe, free trade nostalgia and protectionist resentment.

Deindustrialization proved a civic amputation. When writing about Thatcher, I failed to appreciate this adequately. So did she, obviously. Like her, I assumed that free markets would work their magic and the miners would, sooner or later, find better jobs—or at the very least, their children would. I failed to grasp that Britain didn’t just lose its mines, steelworks, shipyards, textile mills, and factories. It lost institutions of masculine dignity, local hierarchy, apprenticeship, union solidarity, municipal pride, and intergenerational social identity. And it simply couldn’t recover.

Deindustrialization was inevitable. In this, Thatcher was right. There was no alternative. Britain’s depleted coal mines could no more compete with cheap Chinese and Australian coal—or oil and nuclear power—than Luddite weavers could compete with mechanized mills. The catastrophe was that the replacement model was so geographically and socially narrow. Deindustrialization left many regions with nothing but low-wage service work, logistics sheds, welfare dependency, ill health, and political resentment. I wrote about these in my book, but I assumed that by now, these problems would be attenuated. They are not. The stark regional disparities in income, health, housing wealth, and opportunity remain.

A few months ago, a team of economists, sociologists and public health specialists for the Nuffield Foundation and the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank published results of six years of interdisciplinary research in the IFS Deaton Review. The UK, they found, is one of the most unequal countries in the world, exceeded only by the United States. A man born in Blackpool in the northwest of England has a healthy life expectancy of 51 years. A man born in an affluent London neighborhood can expect good health until the age of 69. If you are not born with wealth in Britain, your best hope now is to marry it.

Thatcher solved the problems of the 1970s, but entrenched the next ones. She restored governability and broke the unions’ veto power, but the new model depended too heavily on finance, privatization, property ownership, consumer credit, imported labor, and London. That created growth, but it didn’t create a national political economy capable of sustaining the whole kingdom. A market can allocate capital; it can’t by itself tell a former mining town what it is for.

Productivity failure is the material core of Britain’s decline. Britain can’t fund Swedish public services, global military ambitions, serious infrastructure, an aging population, border control, courts, police, universities, and the NHS on a stagnant productivity base. The post-2008 productivity slowdown has been especially severe. Economists have scrutinized it closely. There is an academic sub-industry of research into its causes. These analyses converge on weak capital investment per worker; poor total-factor productivity; underinvestment in infrastructure, technology, research and development, and training; planning constraints; energy costs; skills mismatches; and regional underperformance. An analysis by the Resolution Foundation analysis concluded that Britain needed a very large and permanent investment increase to catch up with France, Germany, and the US—not episodic tax fiddling.

Housing and planning aren’t side issues. They are central to the decline. Britain has made it too hard to build homes and infrastructure where productivity is highest. This traps younger people, suppresses mobility, raises rents, inflates asset wealth for the incumbents, and turns prosperity into a hereditary matter of geography—a machine for converting growth into resentment. Britain’s planning system, meanwhile, prevents its big cities from building enough homes for the people who could work there, thereby worsening the productivity crisis.

Centralization prevents Britain from adapting. For a country that talks such a good game about local liberty, it is oddly overcentralized. Too much money, authority, prestige, and decision-making pass through Westminster and Whitehall, which makes local renewal slow, weakens regional leadership, and encourages the public to experience every failure as a national betrayal. It also helps to explain why Burnham appears more politically alive than Starmer: he speaks from a place, not from a system.

So Britain has been unable to land on a post-imperial political economy that reconciles its self-image, its welfare promises, its regional structure, its productive capacity, and its governing institutions. Every settlement since 1945 has addressed one part of the problem while worsening another. The postwar settlement built security but tolerated sclerosis. Thatcher restored discipline but hollowed out solidarity and regional balance. Blair modernized the surface but lived off finance, immigration, public spending, and constitutional improvisation. Austerity shrank the state without making it more capable.

Brexit then worsened all of these problems, and made honest political discourse nearly impossible. The Office for Budget Responsibility concluded that Brexit had reduced long-run UK productivity by about 4 percent, and UK trade volumes will be some 15 percent lower than they would have been had Britain remained in the EU. A 2025 NBER paper by Bloom, Bunn, Mizen, Smietanka, and Thwaites estimated a larger hit: GDP down 6–8 percent, investment down 12–18 percent, employment down 3–4 percent, and productivity down 3–4 percent relative to the counterfactual.

That’s not a rounding error. That’s NHS capacity. That’s defense spending. That’s local government solvency. That’s the difference between “repair is hard” and “repair is structurally underfunded before you begin.”

Yet the politics of Brexit have ensured that no prime minister can say this plainly. The Conservatives can’t say it because they caused it. Labour can’t say it because it fears reopening the referendum wound and losing the Leave voters in the Midlands, North, and coastal seats. So the UK has settled into a tacit bargain: Everyone can see the damp spreading through the walls; no one is allowed to mention the flood.

This left Starmer in an impossible rhetorical position. He inherited post-Brexit Britain but governed as if the problem were merely post-Tory Britain. It was a category error. It wasn’t just that the Tories had mismanaged the state, though God knows they did. It was that the country made a sovereign choice to be poorer, more administratively encumbered, less attractive to investment, less capable of recruiting and retaining labor, and without a frictionless connection to its largest market. Having made that choice, it then demanded Swedish public services, American tax levels, Singaporean growth, Australian borders, and the emotional satisfaction of Dunkirk.

Longtime readers are familiar with my lament that Western electorates have determined to wage a war on reality. Starmer’s fall is another chapter in this saga. The British electorate wants to experience the innocence of grievance without accepting the material consequences of its own decision. It wants to think of Brexit as an act of democratic self-assertion, not a lunatic act of national self-harm. When reality refused to cooperate, someone had to be blamed. Starmer was perfect for the role: grey, cautious, unromantic, untribal, poor at sentimental lying. He was a man who looked like an invoice.

But Starmer was also at fault—not for Brexit, but for failing to create a post-Brexit project. He didn’t have to campaign to rejoin the EU. That would probably have been politically suicidal, at least in the short term. But he did need to make clear the nature of the constraint. He needed a language that said, in effect: “We can’t undo ten years of self-inflicted damage by pretending the damage was imaginary. We will rebuild British capacity, but rebuilding begins with honesty.” Instead, he tried to be competent manager while eschewing national pedagogy. This was a fatal mistake in a country that has just suffered a populist rupture. After such an event, politics can’t just return to administration. Someone has to explain what happened, who lied, what it cost, what can be recovered, and what can’t.

Democrats, take note.

The public may now regret Brexit in the abstract—YouGov found in 2025 that 56 percent thought Britain was wrong to vote Leave, and a January 2025 YouGov survey found only 11 percent saw Brexit as more of a success than a failure. But regret isn’t the same as responsibility. “Brexit was a mistake” can readily become another form of evasion—the mistake was made by politicians, elites, Brussels, Remainers, Leavers, Boris, Farage, the Blob, the Treasury, immigrants, judges, markets, anyone but the sovereign demos. If no one will look directly at the collective authorship of the disaster, British politics will continue to consume leaders as scapegoats.

So Starmer was defenestrated in part because he had the misfortune to govern a country suffering from the consequences of a choice it still can’t digest. He was unloved because he offered no catharsis. He wasn’t feared because he had no movement behind him. He wasn’t trusted because he wouldn’t quite tell the truth. But he was hated, above all, because he stood between the electorate and its most cherished fantasy: that the decline is the fault of the latest inadequate manager, not the product of its own choices, myths, evasions, and self-flattering nonsense.

The next prime minister will face the same trap. Burnham may be better at the emotional side of politics. He may be able to say “the country is broken” in the tone of a man with blood in his veins. But unless he confronts the Brexit constraint, he too will be asked to perform the miracle of restoring national capacity without mentioning how it was destroyed.

Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss, Sunak, Starmer—each in a different way was consumed by the same unresolved event. The country keeps changing the undertaker and wondering why the corpse remains dead.

Still, I would not say, “Thatcher did not matter.” She did. She mattered electorally, rhetorically, institutionally, culturally, psychologically. She broke the postwar settlement as a governing myth; she crushed organized labor as a veto power; she made privatization, monetary discipline, home ownership, enterprise culture, and suspicion of the state part of the grammar of British politics. She mattered as an event, a symbol, a weather system. She mattered enormously within the frame of British politics as it then existed.

But she did not ultimately alter the deeper trajectory of British decline.

Because what, in the end, did Thatcherism solve? It solved—or appeared to solve—inflation, union overreach, ungovernability, nationalized-industry sclerosis, the sense that Britain had become a museum with strikes. But it didn’t solve the structural problem of Britain’s place in the world after empire, after industrial supremacy, after the exhaustion of the old class system, after the collapse of civic seriousness. It replaced one model of decline with another.

The old model was sclerotic corporatism: union bosses, nationalized industries, wage-price spirals, shabby municipal socialism, Britain as a country waiting in line for its own funeral. The new model was asset inflation, financialization, regional imbalance, underinvestment, social atomization, hollowed-out local government, the cult of the City, and a politics in which ownership replaced citizenship as the chief promise of dignity. That wasn’t nothing, but neither was it national renewal. So the title of my book was true at the level of political combat and false at the level of historical depth. She mattered because she won the argument inside a dying paradigm. But she didn’t change her country’s fate.

Thatcher’s tragedy was that she understood the disease of the British state better than she understood the disease of British society. She grasped that the state had become too overbearing, too corporatist, too captured, too resigned to managed decline. She was right about much of that. But she overestimated the degree to which markets, left to themselves, could regenerate the moral and institutional fabric that socialism had helped to corrode. A shopkeeper’s daughter could understand thrift, work, independence, and responsibility. But Thatcherism as a governing project wasn’t able to reproduce those virtues once the older social institutions that had sustained them were gone.

Thus the paradoxical result. Thatcher attacked dependency, but Britain became more dependent—on house prices, on consumer credit, on imported labor, on foreign capital, on London, on finance, on a service economy incapable of sustaining the whole kingdom with dignity. She attacked decline, but she didn’t reverse it; she modernized it.

Brexit was one of Thatcherism’s bastard children: sovereignty rhetoric without state capacity; market disruption without a serious production strategy; nostalgia for national command in a country whose governing class had spent decades dismantling the tools of command. The Brexiteers borrowed Thatcher’s register—nation, freedom, Europe as constraint, Brussels as bureaucracy—but lacked her seriousness, her discipline, her adult contact with reality, and her recognition that the accounts must balance. They turned Thatcherism into pantomime. But the path was there.

She made Britain governable again, for a time. But governable for what? She restored authority, but not purpose. She unleashed energy, but did not build capacity. She defeated the miners, but never offered the mining towns another reason to exist. She revived the language of nation, but accelerated the conditions under which the nation became territorially and socially estranged from itself.

That Thatcher did not, ultimately, arrest the decline doesn’t mean she didn’t matter all that much. She mattered in the way Napoleon mattered to France, or Reagan to America, or Atatürk to Turkey: not because the country became what she imagined, but because everyone after her had to live in the institutional and imaginative world she made. Blair lived in Thatcher’s world. Cameron lived in Thatcher’s world. Johnson parodied Thatcher’s world. Starmer inherited the wreckage of Thatcher’s world after Brexit had stripped it of its last illusions.

Perhaps Thatcher, in the end, mattered less because she saved Britain than because she defined the form in which Britain would fail next.