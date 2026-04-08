A recap.

Yesterday began with the President of the United States threatening to commit one of the greatest war crimes in human history:

At 12:32 am, he posted this announcement on Truth Social.

From the Wall Street Journal, this is the “workable 10-point proposal.”

Iran’s foreign minister posted this at 1:11 am:

Trump immediately reposted this statement on his Truth Social account, suggesting that he endorsed it.

Soon thereafter, CNN reported Araghchi’s statement, then quoted a few lines of a lengthier statement released by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and published on the website of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, along with several Iranian state media outlets. CNN artlessly described the statement as “more fiery.”

On reading this, Trump melted down. He claimed this was a fraudulent document from a Nigerian fake news site, threatened CNN with criminal charges, and “ordered” CNN to “immediately withdraw” the statement and “apologize.”

As anyone with a browser can confirm, the statement was real and accurately quoted.

There were 3,972 replies to Trump’s post on Truth Social. I haven’t read them all, but I scrolled through a few hundred of them. Not one pointed out that this was not a hoax. (It’s not hard to establish its authenticity: Just Google “Statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.”)

The use of Google also proved too challenging for FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who took to X and accused CNN of “outrageous conduct.”

Twitter users pointed him to the full statement in various Iranian press organs; he did not retract his threat.

Here’s the full text of the statement from Iran’s National Security Council:

The enemy, in its cowardly, illegal, and criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historical, and crushing defeat. By the grace of the pure and holy blood of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei (Peace be upon him), the prudent measures of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (May God protect him), and the struggle and bravery of the warriors of Islam on the fronts—especially the historical, lasting, and heroic presence of you, the dear nation, on the scene since the very first days of the war—Iran has achieved a massive victory and forced criminal America to accept its 10-point plan. In this plan, America is fundamentally committed to guaranteeing non-aggression, the continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, the acceptance of enrichment, the lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions, the termination of all resolutions of the Security Council and the Board of Governors, the payment of Iran’s damages, the withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and the cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon. We congratulate all the people of Iran on this victory and emphasise that until the details of this victory are finalised, there remains a need for the steadfastness and prudence of officials and the maintenance of unity and solidarity among the Iranian people. Islamic Iran, along with the brave mujahideen of the Resistance in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and occupied Palestine, has dealt blows to the enemy over the past 40 days that the global historical memory will never forget. Iran and the Axis of Resistance, as representatives of honor and humanity against the most savage enemies of mankind, have given them an unforgettable lesson after a historical battle. They have so crushed their forces, facilities, infrastructure, and all their political, economic, technological, and military assets that the enemy is now plunged into collapse and desperation, seeing no path before it other than surrender to the will of the great nation of Iran and the honourable Axis of Resistance. On the first day, when the criminal enemies of Iran began this oppressive war, they imagined they would succeed in complete military dominance over Iran in a short time and force Iran to surrender by creating political and social instability. They thought Iran’s missile and drone fire would be quickly extinguished and did not believe that Iran could deliver such a powerful response beyond its borders and across the entire region. Global evil Zionism had convinced the ignorant President of America that this war would finish Iran, allowing them—after removing this last bastion of humanity and mankind—to comfortably commit any crime against anyone they wished from then on. They dreamed of partitioning dear Iran, plundering its oil and wealth, and ultimately leaving Iranians immersed in chaos, instability, and insecurity for many long years. The brave warriors of Islam and their courageous allies in the Axis of Resistance, despite their hearts being wounded and torn by the martyrdom of their Imam, decided—relying on Almighty God and following the Lord and Master of Martyrs—to give these enemies a historical lesson once and for all. They chose to take revenge for all previous crimes and create conditions where the enemy would forever cast away the thought of aggression against dear Iran, fully tasting the flavour of humiliation and abasement before the great nation of Iran. With this strategy and relying on the unprecedented political and social unity established within the country, Iran and the Resistance initiated one of the heaviest hybrid battles in history against America and the Zionist regime, achieving all the objectives designed for this conflict during this period. Iran and the Resistance almost completely destroyed the American military machine in the region; they dealt crushing and profound blows to the vast infrastructure and facilities that the enemy had built and stationed around the region over the years for this war against Iran. In regional dimensions, they imposed extensive casualties on the criminal American army, and within the occupied territories, they delivered heavy and shattering blows to the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, facilities, and assets. They so constrained the field on all fronts that not only were none of the enemy’s main objectives realised, but the enemy realised approximately 10 days after the start of the war that it would in no way have the capability to win this war. For this reason, it began attempting to establish contact with Iran and requesting a ceasefire through various channels and methods. The honorable nation of Iran must know that, by the grace of their children’s struggle and their historic presence on the scene, the enemy has been pleading for over a month for the cessation of the fierce fire of Iran and the Resistance. However, the country’s officials—because it had been decided from the very beginning that the war would continue until objectives were achieved, including the enemy’s regret and desperation and the removal of long-term threats from the country—gave a negative response to all these requests, and the war continued until today, which is the fortieth day. Furthermore, Iran has so far rejected several deadlines presented by the President of the United States and continues to emphasise that it grants no importance to any type of deadline from the enemy. We now give tidings to the great nation of Iran that almost all war objectives have been realized and your brave children have driven the enemy to a historic helplessness and a lasting defeat. Iran’s historic decision, backed by the unified support of the entire nation, is to continue this battle for as long as necessary until its massive achievements are consolidated and new security and political equations are created in the region based on the acceptance of the power and sovereignty of Iran and the Resistance. In this regard, and according to the prudence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei (May God protect him), and the approval of the Supreme National Security Council—and considering Iran and the Resistance’s upper hand in the battlefield, the enemy’s inability to carry out its threats despite all claims, and the formal acceptance of all the rightful demands of the Iranian people—it was decided that negotiations be held in Islamabad to finalize the details. This is so that within a maximum of 15 days, with the finalisation of details, Iran’s victory on the field shall also be consolidated in political negotiations. To this end, while rejecting all plans presented by the enemy, Iran drafted a 10-point plan and presented it to the American side via the country of Pakistan. It emphasized fundamental points such as controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iran’s armed forces (which grants Iran a unique economic and geopolitical position), the necessity of ending the war against all components of the Axis of Resistance (which signifies a historic defeat for the aggression of the child-killing Israeli regime), the withdrawal of US combat forces from all bases and deployment points in the region, the establishment of a secure transit protocol in the Strait of Hormuz such that it guarantees Iranian dominance according to the agreed protocol, the full payment of Iran’s damages according to estimates, the removal of all primary and secondary sanctions and resolutions of the Board of Governors and the Security Council, the release of all blocked Iranian properties and assets abroad, and finally, the approval of all these items in a binding Security Council resolution. It is worth noting that the approval of this resolution will turn all these agreements into binding international law and will create an important diplomatic victory for the nation of Iran. Now, the honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan has informed Iran that the American side, despite all outward threats, has accepted these principles as the basis for negotiations and has surrendered to the will of the Iranian nation. Accordingly, at the highest level, it has been decided that Iran will engage in negotiations in Islamabad with the American side for a period of two weeks, based solely on these principles. It is emphasised that this does not mean the end of the war; Iran will only accept the termination of the war once the details—given the acceptance of Iran’s preferred principles in the 10-point plan—are finalised in the negotiations. These negotiations will begin in Islamabad on Friday, April 10 (21 Farvardin), with complete distrust of the American side, and Iran will allocate two weeks for these talks. This timeframe is extendable by mutual agreement. It is essential that during this period, complete national unity be maintained and victory celebrations continue with strength. The current negotiations are national negotiations and a continuation of the battlefield; it is necessary for all people, elites, and political groups to trust and support this process, which is under the supervision of the Leader of the Revolution and the highest levels of the system, and to strictly avoid any divisive comments. If the enemy’s surrender on the battlefield is transformed into a decisive political achievement in the negotiations, we will celebrate this massive historical victory together; otherwise, we will fight side-by-side on the battlefield until all the demands of the Iranian nation are met. Our hands are on the trigger, and the moment the slightest error is committed by the enemy, it will be responded to with full power.”

Carr busied himself with reposting Karoline Leavitt’s declaration of victory, instead:

Three hours later, Trump emerged to post this:

Either no one was willing to him the statement is real, or he was unwilling to believe it.

He posted this at 6:01 am:

If Iran retains control of the Strait, big money will indeed be made—by the regime.

He followed up by reposting this:

And then this:

His Twitter team posted this:

Iranian diplomats posted this:

AFP managed to reach Trump on the phone. The conversation was not clarifying.

… In a telephone call, Trump said he believed China had persuaded Iran to negotiate, and said Tehran’s enriched uranium would be “perfectly taken care of.” The US leader appeared bullish on the truce with Iran, despite Tehran also casting it as a win for its side, and amid questions over exactly what both sides had agreed on. The two sides agreed on the ceasefire barely an hour before Trump’s deadline to obliterate the Islamic republic was set to expire. “Total and complete victory. 100 percent. No question about it,” Trump told AFP in the brief call when asked if he was claiming victory with the ceasefire. With uncertainty over arrangements for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic in particular, Trump insisted there was a strong framework for a longer-term deal. “We have a 15 point transaction, of which most of those things have been agreed on. We’ll see what happens. We’ll see if it gets there,” Trump said. The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement on his Truth Social network that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was “workable.” Trump would not say whether he would go back to his original threats to lay waste to Iran’s civilian power plants and bridges if the deal fell apart. “You’re going to have to see,” Trump told AFP. The fate of Iran’s store of enriched uranium is another key question, after a war that the US president said was partially aimed at ensuring Iran could never get a nuclear weapon. But Trump insisted that the nuclear material would be covered by any peace deal. “That will be perfectly taken care of, or I wouldn’t have settled,” Trump said, without giving any specifics about what would happen to the uranium. Trump said that he believed China had played a role in getting Iran to the negotiating table. “I hear yes,” Trump said when asked if Beijing was involved in getting key ally Tehran to negotiate on a truce.

Pete Hegseth held a press conference:

As for the decisiveness of this military victory, below is the front page of one of the Islamic Republic’s English-language state press organs:

The article says:

Press TV also ran an article whose language will make more sense to you if you’ve read the article I wrote recently about the ideology to which the regime ascribes:

Both sides, then, claim victory. Both sides, prima facie, are equally credible; that is to say, not credible at all. But here is a balance sheet.

Trump threatened to annihilate Iran, transforming the United States into a rogue state. This will be remembered very when next we protest that Iran shouldn’t have the Bomb because it has threatened to eradicate another state.

Negotiations in Islamabad are ahead. The fate of the Strait and Iran’s highly enriched uranium are unclear. A “senior Iranian official” told Reuters that Iran might “open the Strait of ​Hormuz in a limited ‌and controlled way on Thursday or Friday,” in advance of the meeting in Islamabad.

If an understanding on a framework ​for talks is reached, ​the strait could be opened “limited, under ‌Iran’s ⁠control. Coordinating with Iranian military will be mandatory for all ​ships. ​Still ⁠the ceasefire is fragile, however, we ​prefer lasting peace but ​Iran ⁠has no fear to return to war if ⁠the ​US wants go ​the same way.

From this, it seems, Trump has not restored the status quo ante. He has accepted, at least for now, Iran’s control over the Strait. Trump did not, therefore, secure the outcome that he threatened genocide in the hope of obtaining. He marched the world to the lip of the crater and stepped back at the last second. If he expects the world to applaud because he didn’t push everyone in, he will be disappointed.

Trump, meanwhile, is still furious with reporters who insist on reporting what Iran is saying:

The regime remains intact. Power now appears concentrated in the hands of senior IRGC figures and clerics, many of them religious extremists. The regime will continue to take its rage out on the people of Iran. Its hangmen have been working briskly throughout the war. While Trump was declaring victory, they hanged this beautiful child for the crime of protesting.

Iran refuses to return body of executed teen protester to family. Sources familiar with the case said Hatami was an industrial design student at the University of Tehran and was fluent in three languages.

I’m suspicious of anyone on Twitter who claims to be posting from Iran because the country is under an Internet blackout. But the accounts below look real to me. I can’t be sure, of course. But people are occasionally able to access the Internet via Starlink. Also, the posts are in Persian. If these were bots or people pretending to Iranian—to manipulate American public opinion—they would post in English. So I suspect these people really are in Iran.

Random tweets aren’t data, but they’re a snapshot, and given the dearth of information from Iran, they’re all we have. I’ve been following Persian-language accounts since the war began. At the beginning, when we killed the Supreme Leader most of these accounts expressed enormous satisfaction; overwhelmingly, they conveyed warmth and gratitude to us and to Israel. The tone has now changed.

They’ve brought their proxy militias in to help them with the killing.

Earlier, while waiting to see if Trump was serious about ending Iranian civilization, he wrote this:

It is heartbreaking.

Iran International’s reporting is similar in mood.

Ceasefire stirs anger, fragile hope among Iranians

A temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran has triggered anger and cautious hope among Iranians who sent messages to Iran International, with many describing a sense of abandonment by President Donald Trump. … President Trump said on Wednesday that Washington would work closely with Iran following what he described as a “productive regime change,” adding there would be no uranium enrichment. But messages from across Iran suggested the pause in fighting has stirred mixed and often painful reactions. Some described the truce as a missed opportunity for political change. “We asked you for help to free Iran, but not only did you not free it, you handed us a much worse country and trampled the blood of 45,000 martyrs,” one citizen wrote in a message addressed to Trump, referring to protesters killed during past nationwide unrest. Others expressed deep despair about the country’s future. “When I heard the news of the ceasefire, it felt like the world collapsed on my head,” a resident of Tehran said. “We were miserable and now we will become more miserable. We no longer have any hope,” another message said. Despite the truce, a weeks-long internet blackout across Iran has persisted, limiting communication and access to outside information. Some urged patience, however, suggesting the ceasefire could be part of a broader strategy. “Trump knows what he is doing. If he intended to accept the conditions, he would not have entered the war at all. Perhaps more surprises will occur in the coming days,” one citizen wrote. Another message called on Iranians not to lose hope. “Do not be so hopeless. Regime change is possible. This ceasefire may be another surprise. You have the right to be tired, but you must remain patient,” a citizen from Kerman wrote in a message addressed to fellow Iranians. … Some also warned that the pause in fighting could allow the authorities to intensify domestic repression. “With this ceasefire, the killing machine will be activated faster and more young people will be at risk,” one message said. … Others reflected on the uncertainty surrounding the fragile truce. “I feel like a patient whose surgeon, in the middle of surgery, says let us wait a bit and see if it heals on its own,” one citizen wrote.

The National’s reporting is similar:

… For many Iranians, terrified that their country terrified that their country would be further ruined if Mr. Trump followed up on his threat, news of the ceasefire was welcome. “I hope it is permanent and the war is over, and we can get back to our own civil life and struggles,” Pouya said. … many are skeptical about the ceasefire’s longevity, and whether the US and Iran will be able to reach a long-term agreement to avoid further conflict. Many also believe that the new Iranian leadership installed during the war, to replace officials killed in US and Israeli strikes, is more radical than what came before and will crack down harder than ever on dissent. “You may not believe it, but now we don’t know whether to be happy that the infrastructure has not been struck, or to be sad that the Iranian extremists are going to take revenge on the people,” a man in northern Iran told The National. Since the war began, Iranian authorities have arrested more than 1,500 people, some accused of sharing information with foreign media. At least six people have been executed on charges related to their alleged involvement in January’s protests, and human rights groups warn that many more face the same fate.“The extremists believe that the people caused the war,” and so may “put more pressure” on the public, the man in northern Iran said. …. “There is no trust in the agreement, because each one is telling a contradictory story,” the man in northern Iran said. “It is possible that the US will step aside and Israel will continue. Anything is possible.” For others, the idea of diplomacy is a moot point as long as the US speaks to Iran, a country in which the ideas of dignity and respect are paramount, using coarse language. In his posts on social media, Mr. Trump has repeatedly used expletives and threats to try to convince Iran to end the conflict and open the Strait of Hormuz. “It’s not that the Iranian people love war, or that they like to be in conflict all the time,” Mohammad Ali Sayedhanaee, a Tehran-based analyst, told The National. “But the reality is that Iranians cannot accept being humiliated.” To solve differences with Iran, he added, the US needs to use “the language of honor, not of threats and violence”.

God alone knows what the terms of this ceasefire really are. But what if Iran is right that Trump has, at least in substance, accepted its demands? I can’t rule that out. Neither can you.

Nothing Trump or anyone around him says can be presumed to be true. Even if he weren’t a liar, he’s a confabulator: He doesn’t understand what’s true and what isn’t. And as his response to CNN’s reporting suggests, no one around him is willing to tell him, either.

If he accepted the ten-point plan, he agreed to giving Iran relief from sanctions and unfreezing its frozen assets. He agreed to recognize its nuclear program, and agreed to submit to a binding UN Security Council framework to end the United States’ and Israel’s attacks not just on Iran, but on its proxies, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Iraqi PMOs. He agreed to withdraw the US military from the region, and he agreed to an arrangement allowing Iran to control passage through Hormuz. Iran has subsequently emphasized that it means to charge for passage through the strait. The White House hasn’t confirmed that Trump has accepted these points. But neither has it strenuously denied it, which I would expect them to do if it’s flatly untrue.

UPDATE: Now they are strenuously denying it. That’s good, at least. But there’s no reason to think they’re telling the truth. There’s certainly no reason to think Iran is, either—they’re emphatically no more credible than the White House.

If Trump has acceded to these terms, it would mean that within hours of threatening to destroy an entire civilization unless the strait was reopened, Trump ratified Iran’s control over it. That would mean he awarded Tehran a license for blackmail—to exploit the strait as a toll collector, traffic warden, and local sovereign of terror. It would be a money-machine: Every state, insurer, shipper, and vessel that passes through the strait would have to contribute to rebuilding Iran’s military assets.

Iran, it should be recalled, didn’t close the strait. Maritime insurers closed it. The strait won’t return to its previous status unless the attacks to stop and Iran guarantees that vessels may pass safely. But within hours of the announcement of a ceasefire, Iran shot missiles at Israel, Kuwait, and the UAE.

(Note: Iran and its proxies have a long history of vaguely accepting some kind of deal in English while signaling to domestic audiences that they haven’t surrendered and continuing their attacks.)

Did Trump accede to sanctions relief and releasing Iran’s frozen assets without extracting a commitment to the durable dismantlement of Iran’s strategic capabilities? I don’t know. Sanctions relief in exchange for opening the strait is like recompense to an arsonist holding a match near the curtains. It would mean the regime endured punishment and survived, emerging with a renewed ability to finance its state, its organs of domestic coercion, and its proxy militias.

I hardly need to spell out what a catastrophic defeat it would represent if Trump truly agreed to recognize Iran’s right to enrich uranium. Did he? Could it really be that we destroyed the global economy, consigned the world’s poor to starvation, undermined the global financial architecture on which our prosperity depends, destroyed the alliance system that made us powerful and transformed us from a regional to a global power, spent billions of dollars, exhausted our munitions, ushered in a new era of uncontrolled nuclear proliferation, damaged the prestige of our military, and cemented our reputation for fecklessness, irresponsibility, and stupidity only to usher an Iranian nuclear power into the world on a gold-plated coach with a livery? It seems unfathomable, but I can’t rule this out, based on what we know so far.

Trump says the uranium will be “taken care of.” Tehran says otherwise. They control the Strait. We have no good military options; if we had them, we’d have used them. We’ve systematically destroyed our diplomatic power. Our moral standing is in ruins. We have no friends left. If Tehran declines to allow us to “take care of” the uranium, what then?

And if he really acceded to a US military drawdown from the region? Iran would become a regional superpower. Israel would be in mortal peril, and so would the Gulf states.

If he really agreed to end attacks on Iran’s allies—in a broad sense—then the contradiction is already visible: Israel has explicitly said Lebanon isn’t part of the ceasefire, and major Israeli operations against Hezbollah are continuing. So either Iran’s demands haven’t been accepted in anything like full, or the coalition aligned with Washington is already disregarding them. One suggests exaggeration by Tehran; the other suggests strategic incoherence on the part of the allies.

My best guess is that Trump did not plainly and formally surrender to the entire Iranian list. But clearly he accepted a ceasefire on terms so ambiguous that the regime feels secure, domestically and diplomatically, in presenting it as an unalloyed victory. This, in itself, is a reward to Iran.

If Trump truly accepted these demands, then what he’s calling a victory would in fact be the worst and most dangerous defeat in American history.

It is hard to say what’s worse—the threat itself, or that so many Americans saw nothing wrong with it. There’s no way to forget that. Many Americans are prepared to follow Trump to the depths of hell. I’ll never get over the number of people who tried to excuse, minimize, or justify this.

This cuts far deeper than realizing how many would justify January 6. This is as simple and clear a test as we’ll have: Is there anything they’re not prepared to endorse?

I have no idea what we’ll do about it.

Netanyahu responded to the news in the only way he can—by saying he supports Trump. What else can he say? He can hardly afford to alienate him.

Earlier today, he responded in English: “Israel supports the American effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile or terrorist threat to the US, Israel, its Arab neighbors and the world.”

The Israeli opposition was unsparing:

These are opposition figures during an election year, so one expects them to be critical, but the sentiments seem to be shared widely. A tour of the Hebrew-language press is instructive. The Israeli media isn’t painfully ill-informed and naive about Iran, the way the American media tends to be, nor it is ideologically trapped by America’s partisan divides. Israelis are clearly frantically worried that Trump plans to bargain away exactly the things Israel went to war to prevent, and which we too went to war to prevent, depending which of the ever-shifting justifications for the war were correct.

Like most Israeli newspapers, N12 points out that both the nuclear and missile programs survived the war and explicitly says that the central objective of the campaign—removing the Iranian threat—hasn’t been achieved.

Dr. Raz Zimet, the Director of the Iran and Shiite Axis Program at the Institute for National Security Studies, writes:

Iran’s announcement of its willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz, despite its previous refusal to agree to this in exchange for a temporary ceasefire, provided the White House spokeswoman with a good enough reason to declare victory and announce that President Trump had succeeded in reopening the Straits. It is difficult to predict how the expected talks between the parties will end, whether the major gaps between them can be bridged, and whether they will indeed lead to an end to the war. However, even if we ignore the dramatic announcement by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, which declared a “great victory” and a “severe historic defeat” for its enemies, a study of Iran’s ten-point plan, which, according to the American president, constitutes a “good basis” for negotiations, raises a series of questions and problems that place a big question mark over the achievements of the current campaign. First, the Iranian proposal states that the United States must recognize Iran's right to enrich uranium. As you may recall, this issue was one of the core issues in the failed negotiations that led to the war. While senior US administration officials insisted that Iran would not be able to continue enrichment under a future agreement, Tehran insisted that it had no intention of giving up this right, but rather of suspending its exercise for a limited period of time. It is to be hoped that in the negotiations the United States will insist on its demand to dismantle the underground sites of the nuclear program, to remove at least the 60 percent enriched uranium that has remained in Iran since the June 2025 war, to dilute the enriched uranium to 20 percent, and to suspend uranium enrichment for a long period of time. This is in order to reduce as much as possible Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons in the future under the guise of the lessons it has learned from the current campaign. However, at this stage, it cannot be ruled out that in an effort to prevent renewed fighting, the United States will agree to recognize Iran's right to enrich uranium on its territory even if it insists on removing the fissile material it still has. Second, the Iranian proposal makes no reference to the issue of ballistic missiles. There is no doubt that Iran’s ability to restore its missile array has been significantly damaged in recent weeks, mainly due to the ongoing damage not only to missiles and launchers but also to production capabilities and military industries. However, past experience and the fact that Iran still has at least many hundreds of missiles and launchers stored in underground tunnels reinforce the assessment that restoring capabilities in this area is mainly a matter of time. Third, even at this stage there is no evidence that the Iranian regime is close to collapse despite the significant internal challenges it faces, which have greatly intensified in recent weeks. On the contrary, despite the blows it has suffered, the regime—under even more extreme leadership—has managed to maintain its control and command capabilities until the ceasefire. Although the overthrow of the regime was not presented as one of the objectives of the war, the conditions that would help the Iranian people bring about the longed-for change have apparently not yet matured. Even if Iranian citizens take to the streets at some point in protest of their worsening hardships, it is highly doubtful that the regime has lost its ability to brutally suppress the demonstrators this time as well. Furthermore, if the United States does agree to ease sanctions on Iran, this will be a lifeline for the regime at a time when it is weaker than ever. Lifting sanctions and unfreezing frozen Iranian assets will likely not dramatically improve Iran’s dire economic situation, which also stems from structural problems, including mismanagement and corruption. However, they may improve the regime’s ability to cope more successfully with post-war reconstruction efforts. Fourth, on the issue of Hormuz, Iran also appears to have succeeded in achieving one of its main goals. Tehran’s decision to selectively close the Straits of Hormuz allowed it not only to influence the global energy market but also to exploit the war as an opportunity to turn its control of Hormuz into a significant political and economic asset. It seems that at least during the temporary ceasefire, Iran and the Sultanate of Oman, with whom Tehran has been negotiating in recent weeks to draft a protocol to supervise maritime passage through the Straits, will be given the opportunity to collect fees from vessels that pass through them. If this arrangement becomes permanent, not only will it bring significant economic benefits to Iran, but it will also fulfill its ambition to establish a new order in the Straits that recognizes its status and its ability to harm the countries of the region and the global economy. In any case, the very fact that the issue of Hormuz—and not Iran’s nuclear and missile capabilities—became the central issue for President Trump in his ultimatum to Iran and his agreement to a ceasefire should worry Israel. In addition to all of these, the details of the Iranian proposal include additional problematic clauses, including the demand for the withdrawal of American forces from the region, the cancellation of the decisions of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, and a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Even if it is highly doubtful that these demands will ultimately be realized, the mere fact that Iran is raising them at this stage as a basis for negotiations provides further evidence of Iran’s sense of victory even after 40 days of fighting. In the meantime, it is worth drawing attention to the intensifying criticism of Israel in the United States, which, according to the emerging American narrative, has dragged them into an unnecessary campaign based on false promises to overthrow the regime in Tehran. This development in itself should be very troubling for Israel, as it not only endangers its public standing in the United States—which is already at a historic low—but also poses a significant challenge to its ability to mobilize future support for the campaign against Iran, which is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

The UAE appears to be similarly anxious:

None of the news in recent hours suggests that anyone has accepted anything:

There are conflicting reports in Iran’s media as to how much the cease-fire — only several hours old — is holding together. Fars, a semiofficial agency closely affiliated with the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported that shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, whose opening was a U.S. condition for the two-week pause in the fighting, had been halted. Fars blamed Israel’s continued attacks against the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Israel says it will keep up despite the truce in Iran. Tasnim, another news agency affiliated with the Guards, reported that Iran was considering backing out of the cease-fire entirely due to the Israeli attacks in Lebanon. It was unclear whether the reports were leaks intended to exert pressure.

Qatar was subjected on Wednesday to an attack involving seven ballistic missiles and several drones launched from Iran, the Qatar News Agency reported citing the defense ministry.

Remember: The decision to fire was pushed down to local commanders to prevent any decapitation strike from succeeding. Perhaps there’s a downside to this strategy?

From Reza Pahlevi:

“I know that news of the two week ceasefire between the Islamic Republic, America and Israel has disheartened many of you. But today is not a time for despair, it is a time for even greater belief in victory,” Pahlavi said in a video message addressed to Iranians inside the country. He said that while the Islamic Republic has been “profoundly weakened,” its capacity for repression has not been “entirely eliminated.” “We knew from the outset, however, that the Islamic Republic would not fall solely through the elimination of its command structure and the degradation of its repressive apparatus by aerial strikes. That is precisely why, in every message I have addressed to you, I emphasized that it is we, the Iranian nation, who must deliver the final blow to this weakened regime and bring about its ultimate end,” he said. He said his priority was to ensure any final move to topple the Islamic Republic minimizes loss of life, urging Iranians to remain patient, protect themselves and stay ready, while pledging to continue efforts abroad to support calls for the regime’s end. “I therefore ask that you remain patient, protect yourselves and, with faith in victory and full readiness, await the decisive moment. In the meantime, I and all our compatriots abroad will raise your demand for an end to the Islamic Republic with every ounce of our strength,” he said.

Wow, this is interesting:

A deepening rift at the top of the Islamic Republic has spilled into an unusually sharp confrontation, with President Masoud Pezeshkian accusing senior Guards commanders of unilateral actions that have wrecked ceasefire prospects and pushed Iran toward disaster. Two sources close to the presidential office said a tense exchange took place on Saturday, April 4, between Pezeshkian and Hossein Taeb, a powerful figure close to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. Those present described the conversation as unusually difficult and highly charged. During the meeting, Pezeshkian accused IRGC chief commander Ahmad Vahidi and Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters—the country’s armed forces’ unified command, of acting unilaterally and driving escalation through attacks on regional countries, especially against their infrastructure. According to the sources, Pezeshkian said those policies had destroyed any remaining chance of a ceasefire and were steering the Islamic Republic directly toward “a huge catastrophe.” He also warned that, based on what he described as precise assessments, Iran’s economy would not be able to withstand a prolonged war for much longer and that full economic collapse was inevitable under current conditions. The confrontation comes amid mounting evidence of a broader power shift inside the Islamic Republic, with military and intelligence networks increasingly displacing both the elected government and the traditional clerical order. Ideological collapse and hidden state A regional source familiar with internal developments told Iran International in February that the model of velayat-e faqih (guardianship of the jurist) that has defined the Islamic Republic for more than four decades is now undergoing a fundamental transformation and even an “ideological collapse.” According to that source, the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei to the leadership, despite lacking the traditional qualifications and legitimacy associated with the position, took place through an opaque process that in practice amounts to the sidelining of the traditional clergy and the consolidation of full control by the Guards’ military-intelligence apparatus. The source said this process has strengthened what many insiders describe as the Islamic Republic’s “hidden state.” Iran International has previously reported growing tensions between Pezeshkian and senior IRGC commanders, particularly Vahidi, over how the war should be managed and over its destructive impact on people’s livelihoods and the economy. On March 28, informed sources said Pezeshkian had criticized the Guards’ approach to escalating tensions and continuing attacks on neighboring countries, warning that without a ceasefire the economy could collapse within three weeks to a month. Subsequent reporting by Iran International showed that the president’s authority has continued to shrink. Sources said the Guards have resisted Pezeshkian’s appointments and decisions, effectively stripped the government of executive control and erected a security barrier around the core of power. According to those reports, Pezeshkian’s attempt to appoint a new intelligence minister collapsed under direct pressure from Vahidi, who rejected all proposed candidates, including Hossein Dehghan, and insisted that all key wartime positions must, for now, be chosen and managed directly by the Guards. Iran International also reported that Pezeshkian was forced, under direct IRGC pressure, to appoint Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council despite his dissatisfaction with the choice. Alongside the political infighting, fresh field reports received by Iran International point to a worsening human and logistical crisis inside the Guards and the Basij. Sources said that over the past 72 hours, operational forces have faced acute shortages of basic supplies, including edible food, hygiene facilities and places to sleep. Recent strikes on infrastructure and bases have left many Guards and Basij personnel sleeping in the streets, and in some areas they have had access to only one meal a day. According to informed sources, some personnel were forced to buy food from shops and restaurants with their own money after expired rations were distributed. At the same time, disruptions affecting Bank Sepah’s electronic systems have reportedly delayed the salaries and benefits of military personnel, fueling fresh anger and mistrust within the ranks. Iran International had previously reported similarly dire conditions in field units, including severe shortages of ammunition, water and food, as well as growing desertions by exhausted soldiers. Even in the Guards’ missile units, which have historically received priority treatment, sources reported serious communications failures and food shortages. They said commanders were continuing to send only technical components needed to keep missile systems operational, rather than food or basic individual supplies for personnel. According to informed sources, some personnel were forced to buy food from shops and restaurants with their own money after expired rations were distributed. At the same time, disruptions affecting Bank Sepah’s electronic systems have reportedly delayed the salaries and benefits of military personnel, fueling fresh anger and mistrust within the ranks. Iran International had previously reported similarly dire conditions in field units, including severe shortages of ammunition, water and food, as well as growing desertions by exhausted soldiers. Even in the Guards’ missile units, which have historically received priority treatment, sources reported serious communications failures and food shortages. They said commanders were continuing to send only technical components needed to keep missile systems operational, rather than food or basic individual supplies for personnel.

A summary from Adam Kinzinger:

Here’s what actually happened. In January of this year, the Iranian people rose up in the largest protest movement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. They were in the streets. They were risking their lives. And Donald Trump, true to his instincts for a crowd-pleasing moment, promised to help them. He threatened military action if Iran’s regime didn’t stand down. He talked about regime change. He positioned the entire military buildup that followed as being, in part, about liberating the Iranian people from their oppressors. Those people heard that. They believed it, or at least they hoped. And now, today, with the ink barely dry on this two-week ceasefire, the regime is still in power. A younger Ayatollah Khamenei has already used his first public address to declare that Iran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz “must continue to be used.” The Iranian people who put their bodies on the line are now in a worse position than they were before—the regime that massacred thousands of them in January has survived a US-Israeli bombing campaign, declared victory over America, and emerged with more economic leverage than it had when the war began. If you promised those people we were coming to help, you owe them an honest accounting of what just happened. What just happened is this: Iran, which had closed the Strait of Hormuz—the waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil and LNG passes every single day—has now turned that chokepoint into something that may prove more dangerous than a closed strait ever was. They’ve built a toll booth. Since mid-March, the IRGC has been charging ships up to two million dollars per transit, collecting payments in Chinese yuan and cryptocurrency, and Iran’s parliament has already advanced formal legislation—the “Strait of Hormuz Management Plan”—to codify this arrangement permanently. The numbers are staggering. At a fee of two million dollars per tanker on the roughly twenty million barrels of oil that transit the strait daily, analysts at Foreign Policy and CNN have calculated potential revenues exceeding eight hundred million dollars a month. Annualized, that is a sanctions-busting revenue stream that dwarfs anything the Trump administration was ever going to offer Iran at a negotiating table. Some estimates, accounting for the full scope of energy traffic at scale, reach into figures approaching ninety billion dollars a year. Secretary of State Rubio himself called this illegal and unacceptable at a G7 meeting. But illegal and unacceptable doesn’t mean it isn’t happening, or that we have a credible plan to stop it. [My emphasis.] And let’s talk about what we didn’t accomplish, because the celebration requires us to. Iran’s missile capacity was degraded—yes. Iranian naval assets were struck. Khamenei was killed. But Iran’s missile program was not destroyed. Within hours of the ceasefire announcement, Iran was still launching missiles at Gulf states. Kuwait reported significant damage to oil facilities and water desalination plants. The UAE activated air defenses against Iranian drones. The enriched uranium stockpile—the nuclear program that was supposed to be the central justification for this entire campaign—is still in place. Trump himself, in a Truth Social post this morning, talked about “working with Iran to dig up and remove buried uranium,” which is a remarkable thing to post as a victory statement. If the uranium is still buried in Iran, and we’re hoping Iran will let us dig it up, we have not resolved the nuclear question. We have deferred it, at enormous cost, to a negotiation that Iran now enters with significantly more leverage than it had in February. I want to be clear about what happened diplomatically, because I think history needs to record it accurately. Trump went from threatening to wipe out Iran’s “whole civilization”—bridges, power plants, water treatment facilities, the kind of targeting that legal experts said would constitute war crimes—to agreeing to a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan in the span of about twelve hours. He went from “annihilation” to “let’s talk in Islamabad on Friday” in the time it takes to fly across the country. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has already described the deal as “an enduring defeat for Washington” and noted that the US accepted Iran’s own ten-point proposal as the basis for talks. Iran is now calling it—loudly, publicly, to their own population and to the world—a victory. When your adversary is calling it a victory and your own Vice President is calling it a “fragile truce,” those two assessments are not both correct. One side has a cleaner read on what just happened. … The stock market went up when the ceasefire was announced. Oil futures dropped. Everyone exhaled. And in that collective exhale, we risk losing the thread of what we actually went in there to do, and whether we did it. We didn’t do it. And the Iranian people, the ones who were waving signs and calling for freedom while Trump was promising them the cavalry was coming, are now watching from a worse position than they were in before any of this started—with a regime that has survived, that has established a new revenue stream in their chokepoint, and that has a younger, more energized supreme leader who has already signaled he intends to press every advantage he now has. I think about those people a lot. I think about what it means to offer hope to people risking their lives for freedom, and then negotiate a deal their oppressors are calling a victory.

This report, from the National, makes a similar point, and also affirms the point made by James Goodman on our podcast on Monday. This is the new normal.

Ceasefire “provides opening” for Houthis to use Tehran tollbooth formula to choke shipping. Iranian methods to control transit through Strait of Hormuz could be replicated in Red Sea:

As part of the two-week ceasefire with the US, Iran has insisted that its armed forces should continue to co-ordinate navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. The world’s most important oil channel has become known as the “Tehran tollbooth”, after Iran began charging as much as US$2 million a ship for some carriers to cross the strait. As part of the process, ships have been contacting Iran through their automatic identification systems to request passage, usually by identifying themselves as Indian or Chinese-linked vessels. The strait still appeared to be mostly blocked on Wednesday, as ship owners sought understand whether it was safe to cross the waterway after the ceasefire was announced overnight. Seven ships have been seen leaving the region since Tuesday morning, while three have entered, according to tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Last year, about 135 ships a day passed the strait. More than 800 freighters are believed to be stuck inside the Gulf. In the past two weeks, Iran’s Houthi allies have operated a similar system in the Bab Al Mandeb strait and the Red Sea, allowing only ships that distance themselves from the US or Israel to pass, Arsenio Longo, founder of analytics company Huax, told The National. He said the method “started first in Hormuz, then switched to the Houthi region”, and is now “actually more frequent all around the Red Sea”. “Broadly speaking, the Houthis appear to be applying a Bab Al Mandeb version of the Iranian maritime pressure formula, with local variations,” he added. “The key point is not whether every detail is centrally directed, but that the operational logic is strikingly similar – selective pressure, behavioral signaling, calibrated ambiguity and leverage over commercial transit. That also means Iran can potentially use the Houthis as leverage. Whether through direct co-ordination or strategic alignment, the effect is the same—Tehran gains an additional maritime pressure point west of Hormuz.”

UPDATE: Oh, for God’s sake:

US issues new ultimatum to Iran. The US has given Iran a 36=hour deadline to meet the ceasefire terms, including reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting all fire. The message came amid fears of violations on the ground and growing pressure on Tehran to honor its commitments. US officials stress that without full compliance, the conflict could resume.

Oh, and it just gets better:

BREAKING: Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf just declared the ceasefire “unreasonable.”

A few more items:

Trump’s Iran war leaves the US looking weakened to adversaries:

The ceasefire in Iran has reinforced views among both adversaries and the NATO alliance that President Donald Trump’s campaign against the Tehran regime marks a strategic setback, bolstering China and Russia while squandering American strengths, according to people familiar with the thinking across capitals in Europe and the Middle East. While Moscow and Beijing fear US military and intelligence superiority, they have seen it couldn’t force Iran’s capitulation, the people said. The tensions in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which culminated in Trump threatening to leave the alliance, have left lasting doubts over his commitment to its defense.

Iran has won and Donald Trump has lost. His war has only emboldened the regime and a new generation of radicals, terrorists and sympathizers. And that only scratches the surface of what’s to come.

Saudi Arabia’s east-west oil pipeline was struck by a drone on Wednesday afternoon, though the damage was limited and did not shut down the critical infrastructure.

The nuclear bomb-shaped hole in Trump’s Iran win. The Islamic Republic is just as close to developing a nuclear weapon as it was when the war began.

Here’s a good podcast with Shay Khateri:

What a catastrophe. What shame.