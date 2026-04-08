The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Ramesh Nair's avatar
Ramesh Nair
7h

So much winning in Persian Messofpotamia !

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Alireza's avatar
Alireza
7h

Hi Claire!

I recently discovered your Substack, and you’ve done a great job covering this war. Your article "the Believers" got me hooked! As an Iranian expat, I’ve been especially dismayed by all the noise in mainstream news outlets about what’s really going on inside Iran before and after the war. A major issue, of course, is the Islamic Republic’s disinformation campaigns through its so-called cyber army, which can take many forms; from people pretending to be monarchists or liberals to satire/comedy accounts suddenly posting pro-regime propaganda.

Anyway, I wanted to let you know that the main platform where you can find real Iranians, or at least information coming directly from them, is Telegram. X/Twitter is not as widely used due to censorship, and although Telegram is also blocked, it has built-in proxy configurations that makes it easier for people to circumvent the "national internet," which only provides access to domestic websites.

I’m sure there are many others, but these two are the ones I follow:

https://t.me/VahidOnline

https://t.me/mamlekate

Both are managed by people outside Iran, but they receive a large volume of messages and media directly from people inside the country and share it more broadly. If you have a way to translate these easily, you could access a great deal of useful information that may not appear in traditional news outlets, especially eyewitness accounts, which are often sourced from channels like these anyway, sometimes even without attribution.

Thanks and keep up the good work!

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