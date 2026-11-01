Can Europe save Ukraine—and itself?

That was a great conversation, from start to finish, and amazingly, it emerged with perfect audio: no reverb, no echos, no weird background noises. So I’m just going to post it without editing it. It’s very long, and most of you probably won’t have the time to watch it through. But watch as much as time permits. Below is an AI-generated timeline a viewer’s guide to help you skip to the parts that interest you.

If this is just too long, I can create an edited version, but only if there’s actually a demand for it. If you’re happy enough with this, I’ll save the time and use it to edit the videos whose soundtracks didn’t come out anywhere near as well.

Let me know in the comments.

Can Europe Save Ukraine? A Viewing Guide

By ChatGPT. I haven’t checked it for errors—Claire

Michael Andersen, founder and editor of Europe from the Ground, joins the symposium for a discussion of European resolve, Ukrainian resistance, and the future of the transatlantic alliance. The recording includes the opening conversation and the informal discussion afterward. Use the timestamps below to find a particular exchange.

00:00:00 — Before the symposium

Greetings, preliminary conversation, and getting everyone connected.

00:07:42 — Is Europe prepared to make sacrifices?

The opening question: What does Europe’s domestic unrest suggest about its willingness to bear the costs of defending Ukraine—and itself? Michael considers the distance between declarations of solidarity and commitments governments can deliver.

00:16:25 — Political frivolity and the failure to prepare

Participants discuss public disengagement, Europe’s defense industrial base, and the consequences of earlier decisions about Russia.

00:19:35 — Buying Russian energy while supporting Ukraine

Can Europe stop financing Russia through energy purchases? An exchange about political will, practical alternatives, nuclear power, and the economic risks of an immediate cutoff.

00:27:01 — “This is your backyard”: The case for urgency

A forceful intervention on Europe’s response, frozen Russian assets, weapons production, and the human costs of delay.

00:30:46 — Frozen assets and fractured European leadership

Michael discusses European expectations of Trump and the obstacles to using Russia’s frozen assets. Participants debate the roles of France, Belgium, Germany, and constitutional constraints.

00:35:50 — Could Europe build a credible common defense?

What would turn European defense cooperation into an effective military force? The discussion also considers whether Western armies are prepared for the lethality of Ukraine’s battlefield.

00:39:36 — Does Europe need an army of its own?

Michael makes the case for a European army and reflects on the opportunities for deterrence missed in 2014.

00:44:43 — Learning drone warfare—and responding to Russian sabotage

An account of troops learning from Ukrainians leads into a discussion of attacks inside Europe, attribution, and the adequacy of the term “hybrid war.”

00:49:32 — Who will explain the costs to voters?

Public expectations, fiscal constraints, populism, and the difficulty of building consent for sacrifice. Canada enters the discussion as a possible example of political leadership.

00:51:51 — What is the strongest argument for defending Ukraine?

How should supporters answer the contention that European voters simply do not want this fight? Michael emphasizes the moral case; others stress the strategic consequences of Ukrainian defeat.

00:56:28 — Michael’s encounters with Putin

Michael recalls knowing Putin in St. Petersburg and discusses the KGB mentality, destruction as a political objective, and the methods used to weaken other societies.

01:01:07 — What mobilizes ordinary people to help?

Danish support for Ukraine, grassroots solidarity, and the relationship between geographical proximity and willingness to contribute.

01:04:00 — Russian ambitions and Western military adaptation

Participants debate Russia’s intentions and capabilities, discuss assistance to Ukraine below the political leadership level, and return to drone warfare, cognitive warfare, and international law.

01:11:29 — A Ukrainian perspective from Kyiv

Bohdan joins from Kyiv during a blackout. He describes the threat as he sees it, challenges Western complacency, and discusses nuclear fears, NATO, and Ukraine’s role in Europe’s defense.

01:20:39 — Defending democracy at home

Michael responds by emphasizing democratic debate, education, and resistance to polarization. He distinguishes Russia’s exploitation of existing grievances from the creation of those grievances.

01:24:37 — What Ukrainians wanted on the Maidan

Michael recalls the aspirations he encountered among demonstrators: freedom, accountable government, and a European future. The discussion turns to sustaining support through eventual reconstruction.

01:27:22 — Maidan: An eyewitness account against the coup narrative

Michael describes the early demonstrations, the police assault on students, and the arrival of their parents and grandparents—a turning point in the uprising.

01:34:01 — Can media literacy counter propaganda quickly enough?

An exchange about education, disinformation, and the tension between long-term democratic renewal and immediate danger. Do audiences want the truth, and can that appetite be cultivated?

01:42:06 — Has Europe lost the habit of strategic independence?

Did decades under the American security umbrella weaken Europe’s capacity to act? Participants consider leadership, dependence, and the institutional limits of a union that is not a state.

01:46:22 — Talking to Putin: Diplomacy or disunity?

Michael describes disputes over engagement with Moscow and the gap between European diplomatic gestures and the messages received by Russian audiences.

01:50:57 — Will America return to its old role in NATO?

Michael asks whether the previous transatlantic relationship can be restored. The discussion ranges across American priorities, East Asia, Japan, and the domestic case for international engagement.

01:58:16 — Explaining why American power matters to Americans

Global markets, national interests, Russian interference, and the difficulty of persuading voters that distant events affect their own lives.

02:01:33 — Nuclear risk, nuclear blackmail, and unlawful orders

Participants discuss fears of nuclear use in Ukraine and Iran, military accountability, and whether escalation fears explain Europe’s reluctance to become more directly involved.

02:06:13 — What does “as long as it takes” actually promise?

Michael examines the qualifications attached to European pledges. The conversation turns to American security guarantees, weapons deliveries, and Europe’s need for independent defense technology.

02:10:45 — Bohdan returns: War as lived experience

Speaking from Kyiv, Bohdan challenges the premises of negotiation and describes life amid attacks and prolonged electricity cuts.

02:19:09 — Russia, responsibility, and the meaning of “Russkiy Mir”

An extended disagreement about collective responsibility, authoritarianism, imperial culture, and the distinction between Russians and supporters of Putin. Bohdan clarifies his argument.

02:30:58 — What if Marine Le Pen becomes president of France?

Would Europe’s support for Ukraine survive another major political rupture? Michael discusses signs of fatigue and the need to confront difficult questions about Ukrainian governance without abandoning Ukraine.

02:38:40 — A union of those willing to act?

Could a smaller group of countries form a more coherent political and strategic union? Participants consider possible leadership from Poland, the Baltic states, Scandinavia, and beyond.

02:41:14 — Poland, Ukraine, and the exploitation of historical grievances

Bohdan offers his interpretation of attempts to divide Poland and Ukraine and returns to the question of Russian imperialism.

02:45:07 — Closing reflections—and an election-night gathering

Thanks to Michael, reflections on the symposium, and plans to watch the American election results together. Further discussion follows on Trump and the risks surrounding the election.

02:53:03 — Spain: A more hopeful European story?

Michael discusses Spanish politics, Pedro Sánchez, housing pressures, and Spain’s attachment to the European project.

02:58:09 — Spain, NATO, and military assistance to Ukraine

Defense spending, Spain’s military industry, cooperation with Germany, and the forms of assistance Spain can offer.

03:00:45 — Michael’s documentaries and Ukrainian agency

Michael describes his reporting in Ukraine in 2014 and a proposed return to the football supporters he followed as they became volunteers and soldiers. Why telling the story of Ukrainians’ own actions matters.

03:05:07 — The conversation after the conversation

Tucker Carlson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, political performance, and the limits of televised confrontation.

03:08:28 — Would a Democratic Congress constrain Trump?

A final exchange about polling, turnout, congressional power, and what the midterm elections could change.

03:11:56 — Farewells

Zoom’s AI wrote the summary of the discussion below. Again, I haven’t read at it closely; there are probably errors—C.

Claire Berlinski’s Personal Meeting Room — Detailed Meeting Notes

Participants

Claire Berlinski — Host, journalist/writer based in Paris

Michael Andersen — Danish journalist, documentary filmmaker, former resident of Ukraine and Russia, currently based in southern Spain

Bohdan — Ukrainian participant joining from Kyiv

André Bauer — Participant based in Germany

Rich Weinroth — Participant based in Phoenix, Arizona

Paul Bowman — 25-year U.S. Armed Forces veteran, Department of the Air Force employee

Tim Smyth — Participant, internationalist perspective

Andrew Brown — Former foreign correspondent, covered Scandinavia

Sarah Metzker Erdemir — Participant with a son in active U.S. military service

David Squires / David M Gordon — Participants offering political and economic commentary

Patricia Kolb — Participant focused on nuclear risk and U.S. domestic politics

Jim Landen — Participant, historical perspective

Rachel Motte — Participant

Janet Grove, Ronald Steenblik, Jeffrey Thomas, Josh Rosenberg — Additional participants

Opening: Halloween & European Protests

The session opened with informal conversation about Halloween before pivoting to recent unrest in Europe. André noted that protests in Germany — in Frankfurt, Berlin, and Munich — appeared inspired by events in France, though turnout was lower than organizers had predicted. Violence broke out after the main demonstrations dispersed.