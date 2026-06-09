The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Josh of Arc's avatar
Josh of Arc
2hEdited

Very well researched and thoughtful article. I’m currently working on one myself about statistical illiteracy as it pertains to the aftermath of the first round of the LA mayoral election.

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Liz's avatar
Liz
2h

I'm sure you have seen the tense situation evolving in Northern Ireland over the horrific stabbing of a man on the street? It's almost as thought the far right and the far left are just falling over themselves to take advantage of situations like these to pursue their own agendas.

JD Vance might have finally realized that he has taken a backseat when he was under the impression he would be riding shotgun for the entire four years. Does he not read any history? Therefore he takes any opportunity to comment on any subject that is gaining traction with all the enthusiasm of a first grader desperate to be picked to answer a question. Sad.

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