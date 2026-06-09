I wrote the below as show notes for the most recent episode of Critical Conditions. I’m reproducing them here because people using the Substack app often don’t see the show notes.

Dan recorded our podcast on two hours of sleep. He’s once again dashing in and out of his shelter because once again, Iran is trying to kill him. So we quickly discussed the latest events in Israel and Iran, then proceeded to discuss what we’d meant to talk about—the murder of Henry Nowak and JD Vance’s determination to insert himself where he is neither welcome nor wanted.

After Dan and I wrapped up, I decided to look at the police statements, the sentencing remarks, and contemporaneous reporting so I could figure out what had actually happened. There is simply no support for the idea that the police handcuffed the victim because they were woke. The much-better-supported account is far more prosaic. The murderer successfully fed the arriving officers a false narrative in a chaotic scene, and they misidentified the dying victim as the suspect before they recognized the medical reality.

The story: On the night of December 3, 2025, in Southampton, Vickrum Singh Digwa, a 23-year-old Sikh—who was born in the UK and who is a British citizen—encountered the 18-year-old British student, Henry Nowak, also a British citizen. Nowak—described by the judge as “the first in his family to go to university … careful and principled, full of humor, warmth and promise”—had been walking home alone after a night out with friends.

It is unclear what happened, exactly, before Digwa stabbed Nowak, but just beforehand, Nowak began filming Digwa with his phone. Digwa, the court determined, grabbed Nowak’s phone to stop him from recording, leading to a physical struggle. There were no eyewitnesses to the stabbing.

Digwa’s brother arrived on the scene very shortly after the attack. Digwa filmed Nowak desperately trying to get away from him—somehow scaling a fence onto a trash bin, before landing on a car. Rather than calling the police or an ambulance right away, Digwa for some reason continued to film his victim. He told his brother that he had been attacked, and when asked by his brother whether he’d been the victim of racist violence, claimed that Nowak had called him a “Paki.” (In the UK, this is considered a serious racial slur.)

It was Digwa’s brother who called the police, claiming that Digwa, not Nowak, had been assaulted. Digwa’s parents arrived on the scene before the police arrived. Digwa told his mother to take away the murder weapon, which she did. He did not tell his father what had really happened.

When the police arrived, Digwa falsely accused Nowak of assaulting and racially abusing him. The police, as a result, handcuffed Nowak. Bodycam footage shows Nowak saying he had been stabbed and couldn’t breathe. An officer responds, “I don’t think you have, mate.” As soon as officers realized Nowak was seriously injured, a minute later, they uncuffed him and began CPR. But Nowak lost consciousness and died on the scene. Subsequently, the Constabulary referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation.

The court later heard that Nowak was bleeding internally in a way that was difficult to see. Although blood was visible, there was not, as Dan thought, “blood all over.” The chest wound cut a major vein behind the collarbone; the pathologist found more than two pints of blood in his chest cavity. In other words, he was bleeding to death inwardly, not producing a great arterial fountain on the pavement. Nowak was wearing a dark shirt, and it was dark out. The judge said the entry damage through the clothing “would not have been obvious.” The knife passed through several layers of clothing, including the dark top, and the visible cut in the fabric was not necessarily easy to spot at the scene.

The sentencing remarks say: “Whilst there was visible blood on Henry, it would not have clearly been seen coming from that wound.” The clearly visible facial wound, meanwhile, was not life-threatening. So it makes sense that an officer could see blood without grasping that Nowak had suffered a catastrophic chest injury.

The judge accepted that Digwa’s lies, not woke presumptions, misled the police. Police “honestly believed” there were reasonable grounds to suspect Henry had committed an offense, so they arrested and handcuffed him.

Their confusion is not what cost Nowak his life, however. The pathologist testified that no emergency treatment would have given them access to the bleeding vein. Nowak could not have survived such a wound, however quickly he had received first aid or CPR. The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has nonetheless apologized for their conduct.

The judge did not suggest the police deserved opprobrium. “It is the experience of the criminal courts,” said the judge, “that sometimes, someone arrested and handcuffed will feign injury in the hope they may be released. These police officers were faced with having to make quick decisions in pressurized circumstances about the best way to act. The genuine shock to the particular police officer, when he realized that he had been giving CPR to Henry when he had a serious chest wound, tends to show that he was doing his best in a very difficult situation.”

Recently, on May 28, a jury convicted Digwa of murder. Digwa’s mother was convicted of assisting the crime by hiding the murder weapon. The judge rejected Digwa’s accusations that Nowak had physically assaulted or racially abused him. Digwa received a life sentence, which carries a minimum 21-year term.

Opportunists, as is sadly typical, exploited the murder. “We’re living in a two-tier culture in this country where the rights and privileges of white people matter less than those of ethnic minorities,” said Nigel Farage. The Labour government rejected the charges.

When the video of Nowak being handcuffed as he lay dying was released, riots broke out in Southampton. Many police officers were injured. A police officer with no connection to the case was misidentified online and subjected to death threats. He was forced to relocate to protect his family. Sikhs in Southampton have been harassed. They are terrified.

Stephen Pollard wrote, in the Sun, that “woke robot cops” assumed Nowak’s killer “was a victim because he’s not white.”

No incident could more clearly demonstrate the impact of the poisonous ideology which has infected the police—along with many other public sector organizations. Officers have been taught that the single most important factor in society is racism, and that it is their role as the police to counter that. So-called Critical Race Theory holds that white people are inherently racist and so society is itself racist. To be anti-racist, you must start from the recognition that all white people are racist and all non-whites are victims of racism. That helps explain why the police officers who attended the scene after Henry Nowak was stabbed behaved like woke robots—immediately assuming that his murderer was the victim, because as a non-white he said he was. Despite the evidence of their own eyes, with Henry dying on the ground in front of them. Hampshire Constabulary’s Race Action Plan (the murder took place in Southampton) has forced officers to undergo race training to “educate the workforce on organizational culture, biases, banter, microaggressions, privilege and the importance of being an ally.” This is classic Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion jargon, the parallel ideology which sits alongside CRT. Similarly, the College of Policing mandates officers to “respond positively to allegations, signs and perceptions of hostility and hate … officers and staff should not challenge this initial perception.” Acting in accord with these new principles is “mandatory” for officers and is now “linked to pay progression.” The proponents of CRT and DEI are Maoist in their insistence that no questioning or disagreement is permitted—and is itself evidence of racism. … Raise these issues and you are dismissed not only as racist but as pushing “culture wars.” But the video of Henry Nowak’s dying minutes shows how vital it is that these grotesque ideologies are rooted out.

This was obviously a policing failure. But “woke policing killed Nowak” is a phony and opportunistic political narrative layered on top of the known facts, not a fact proved by the record. It’s reasonable to conclude that officers were influenced by Digwa’s false accusations. We don’t know whether that influence reflected ideological overcorrection, ordinary confusion between the suspect and the victim, poor scene control, inadequate medical assessment, excessive deference to the first coherent complainant, or some combination of these. This is what the IOPC investigation is supposed to determine.

In the wake of Digwa’s sentencing, Nowak’s father stood outside the courthouse and made a simple, unambiguous request. “We do not want Henry’s murder to be used to create further hatred, division or tension.”

The sentencing judge described the torment of Nowak’s family thus:

He speaks of the horror of losing his son in such violent circumstances, the trauma of identifying his body, and the lasting torment of imagining Henry’s final moments. He describes overwhelming grief, guilt, helplessness, and the pain of seeing Henry’s mother, siblings, and wider family broken by the loss. Mr Nowak says that the family has effectively been given “a life sentence,” with the pain affecting every aspect of their lives and every significant family occasion, and that nothing will ever fill the permanent void left by Henry’s death.

It is unbearable to imagine. Nothing could be more vile than exploiting this family’s agony for political aims, except for exploiting this family’s agony for loathsome political aims: to divide British society, scapegoat British minorities, and harm Britain’s democratic institutions. The only way to be more vile than that is to do this even though you’re not British and it is simply none of your business.

So we should not be surprised that this is exactly what JD Vance has done. Seeing another opportunity to disgrace the United States and insert himself where he doesn’t belong, JD Vance posted this on Twitter:

This comment is grotesque, absurd, and disgraceful. It is also supremely stupid, because homicides in Britain have gone down, not up, in the era of mass immigration.

The best single source on British homicide rates is Manuel Eisner’s “History of Homicide Database,” especially the 2014 synthesis, “From Swords to Words,” now conveniently available through the Our World in Data’s long-run homicide dataset. Our World in Data’s version explicitly says that all pre-1950 homicide estimates in its long-run chart come from Table 4 of Eisner, 2014.

English coroner evidence goes almost all the way back to the Domesday book. The coroner as a royal official dates from the late twelfth century, and the usable homicide evidence comes mainly from thirteenth- and fourteenth-century coroners’ rolls, eyre records, gaol delivery rolls, and later judicial archives. Cambridge’s Medieval Murder Map explains the coroners’ rolls as records of sudden and unnatural deaths—suicides, accidents, homicides—and notes that London has nine surviving rolls from the first half of the fourteenth century. Barbara Hanawalt’s medieval English crime data, for example, used gaol delivery rolls from eight counties, with coroners’ rolls classified separately in the National Archives.

Here is the cleanest usable per-century reconstruction, in homicides per 100,000 people per year, excluding war deaths in the ordinary sense. (Treat the pre-1800 figures as “best available scholarly estimates,” not national statistics.)

The big picture is robust; the fine-grained medieval numbers are not. It’s safe to say that lethal interpersonal violence in England fell by roughly an order of magnitude from the high-medieval/late-medieval world to the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, and then reached historically extraordinary lows in the twentieth century. (It’s not safe to say, “the English homicide rate in 1275 was exactly X.” That would be giving a coroners’ roll a job it never applied for.)

There is simply no doubt about this proposition: England was vastly more homicidal before modern immigration, multiculturalism, DEI, “woke policing,” or whatever devil Vance has found in the wallpaper. During the decades in which Britain became much more foreign-born, not only did the homicide rate did not rise in parallel, after an early-2000s peak, it fell.

Between 1964 and 1983, the UK experienced almost continuous net emigration. Immigration and emigration were roughly balanced until the mid-1990s. Since 1994, immigration has exceeded emigration every year, and exceeded emigration by more than 100,000 every year from 1998 to 2019. Net migration peaked at 944,000 in the year ending March 2023 before falling. The Migration Advisory Committee gives useful decade averages: net migration averaged 223,000 in the 2000s and 260,000 in the 2010s, while the post-2021 levels were unusually high.

At the 2021/22 census, 16 percent of the UK population, about 10.7 million people, was foreign-born. The foreign-born population rose rapidly between 2004 and 2021, from 9 percent to 16 percent. In England and Wales specifically, there were 10 million foreign-born residents in 2021, a rise of 16.8 percent up from 8.9 percent in 2001.

Homicide in England and Wales is now extremely low by any long-run standard. ONS reports 522 homicide victims in the year ending March 2025 and a rate of 8.6 per million, the lowest since 1977. Homicide, mind you, is a rare crime and the rate fluctuates year to year; single events can distort the series. So, for example, when the Hillsborough disaster was reclassified as a mass homicide in 2016, the rate soared; the Manchester Arena and London Bridge terrorist attacks in 2017 and 2018 respectively also caused the overall rate to soar, as did the Essex lorry deaths in 2019.

Graph by ChatGPT, using my prompts

I’m not claiming that immigration reduces homicide. That would be absurd, unless every immigrant was a Quaker. Homicide rates are affected by age structure, male youth cohorts, alcohol, drug markets, domestic violence, emergency medicine, policing, weapon availability, gang dynamics, urban concentration, deprivation, and statistical rules. But Vance’s claim is cruder than that. He is not offering a multivariate model. He’s offering manipulative, ignorant melodrama. The basic historical record is brutal to his claim. So Vance’s comment wasn’t just unwelcome and indecorous; it was historically illiterate. And if he knew anything about the civilization he claims to defend, he would know all of this.

UK homicide statistics are tabulated by ethnicity, age, sex, nationality, and relationship—not by religion—so it’s hard to say whether Sikhs are disproportionately homicidal. ONS is explicit in a 2025 FOI response: it “does not hold data on the ethnicity and religion of perpetrators of crime” and generally publishes crime data as experienced by victims or recorded by police, while the Ministry of Justice handles offender data; another ONS FOI says homicide data include victim and principal-suspect ethnic appearance, not religion.

Sikhs are roughly 0.9 percent of the England and Wales population, so a population-proportionate share of 522 homicides would be roughly 4–5 homicide cases per year. That’s far too small a denominator for confident year-by-year inference. One case, such as Henry Nowak’s murder, is already a large fraction of the expected annual total. This means the base rate is tiny that so a single atrocity can be made to look like a trend.

The closest official offender-side religion data are prison-wide, not homicide-specific. HMPPS publishes some prisoner religion statistics, but not a clean homicide-offender-by-religion table. In the 2023/24, HMPPS offender equalities report, Sikh prisoners appear in general prison-management breakdowns; notably, prisoners reporting Hindu, Sikh, or “any other religion” had among the lowest proportions on the lowest prison incentive status, while Sikh prisoners had above-average “enhanced” incentive status. That’s not a homicide statistic, but it’s wholly inconsistent with any lurid picture of Sikhs as an unusually violent prison subgroup.

What about immigrants generally? Or, as Dan suggests, people who are dark-skinned enough to hurl plausible charges of racism at the man they’ve just murdered? For homicide specifically, the public UK data don’t allow us to answer this by “immigrant” status—not in the way I’d want if I were making a serious claim about foreign-born people, asylum seekers, recent arrivals, or non-citizens.

What I can say, with confidence, is narrower but still useful: There is no good public evidence that immigrants generally commit a disproportionate share of homicides in England and Wales. The official homicide series doesn’t publish principal suspects by birthplace, nationality, immigration status, asylum status, or religion. It does publish suspect information by age, sex, ethnicity, relationship to victim, and circumstances. ONS’s 2025 homicide report says that between 2022-2025, convicted principal suspects were 61 percent white, 24 percent black, and 8 percent Asian, while explicitly warning that these differences are likely affected by age, region, and socioeconomic factors not controlled for in the raw comparison.

In the UK, “Asian” refers to those whose origins are in the Indian subcontinent. So the category would include Sikhs, but also Indians of other religions— Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Sri Lankans. It’s useless for isolating Sikhs. In the latest Ministry of Justice ethnicity-and-CJS release, 9 percent of convicted principal homicide suspects were Asian. Roughly 9 percent of the UK’s population was Asian according to the 2021 Census. The same release says 65 percent of the homicide suspects were white and 20 percent black. So the broad “Asian” category is not overrepresented among homicide suspects.

Again, annual homicide numbers are small. Broad ethnic categories conceal age, sex, class, region, urban concentration, gang dynamics, and within-category heterogeneity.

The ONS doesn’t keep breakdowns of crime by asylum seeker or migrant status. Offender, prosecution, and conviction data are mainly a Ministry of Justice matter. So if someone claims, “immigrants commit x percent of UK homicides,” your first question should be: Where exactly did that number come from? If it’s not a bespoke Home Office or Ministry of Justice extract from linked administrative records, it’s probably not a national homicide statistic.

The best adjacent evidence is from the Migration Observatory’s 2025 analysis of non-UK citizens in the criminal-justice system. In June 2025, 12.4 percent of the prison population were non-UK nationals. About 13 percent of cautions and convictions in 2024 went to non-citizens, excluding cases where there’s no mention of nationality. The observatory notes that the 2024 Annual Population Survey suggested roughly 12 percent of people over the age of 16 were non-citizens, though that may be an underestimate. On the crude headline comparison, then, non-citizens are not whatsoever wildly overrepresented in criminal convictions or prison overall.

The Migration Observatory also emphasizes that age and sex matter enormously: Migrants and non-citizens are more likely to be young adults, and young adult men are the high-risk demographic for most crime. Once age and sex are taken into account, the Observatory finds that non-citizens were (slightly) less likely to be in prison than UK citizens. That’s not a homicide-specific result, but it militates severely against the “foreigners commit a disproportionate number of homicides” story.

For violence specifically, older but still important work by Bell, Fasani, and Machin, summarized by the Migration Observatory, found that increases in the local share of asylum seekers and migrants were not associated with statistically significant changes in violent crime in England and Wales between 2002 and 2009. The asylum-seeker share was associated with a small rise in property crime.

Vance’s insinuation is wholly unsupported by the data. It’s possible that some specific migrant subgroups are overrepresented in some specific offense categories, or underrepresented in others. That kind of claim requires careful denominator work, age-sex standardization, and offense-specific data. But for homicide, the public evidence simply doesn’t sustain his claim—at all.

It was a single, terrible killing. The family of the victim begged that it not be politically exploited. But that is exactly what our vice-president did. He did so for loathsome reasons.

The effect of this will not be what he hopes.