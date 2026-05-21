The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski
Ben Gvir’s Grotesque Provocation
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Ben Gvir’s Grotesque Provocation

Plus, the latest from Ukraine, Trump's visit to China, and more
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
May 21, 2026
∙ Paid

Hi everyone, you’ll be pleased to know that as of tomorrow, my holiday from history will come to an end. Posting will return to its usual schedule. I had a wonderful time, but my flight from reality risked going on a bit too long.

But goodness, I enjoyed it.

Today, Dan and I discussed Ben Gvir’s latest disgrace to Israel. We also talked about Dan’s viral debate with settler Malkah Fleisher, which you can watch here. (Dan is excellent in this kind of debate. He stays very calm. I would have just walked out.)

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