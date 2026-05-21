Ben Gvir’s Grotesque Provocation

Hi everyone, you’ll be pleased to know that as of tomorrow, my holiday from history will come to an end. Posting will return to its usual schedule. I had a wonderful time, but my flight from reality risked going on a bit too long.

But goodness, I enjoyed it.

Today, Dan and I discussed Ben Gvir’s latest disgrace to Israel. We also talked about Dan’s viral debate with settler Malkah Fleisher, which you can watch here. (Dan is excellent in this kind of debate. He stays very calm. I would have just walked out.)