Before You Vote, Please Watch This Video

Dan met John Adams in Greece a few months back, and they hit it off, they say, like a house on fire—so much so that Dan invited John to come on the podcast and discuss his ideas for getting a better government.

What if Congress sent its most contentious bills to a referendum, and anyone who wanted to vote had to watch 45 minutes of argument from each side? That’s the system John imagines in The Third Phase, his debut novel inspired by Plato’s Republic. He joins Dan and me to discuss what he thinks better-informed voters could accomplish.

We start with the US midterms and John’s worry that the Democrats will mistake the voters’ rebuke of Trump for a mandate to pursue policies no one wants. Then we turn to the novel’s experiment with direct democracy, which begins in Palestine, of all places. Would voters be prepared, I ask, to make sound decisions about technical topics—frontier AI, say—after watching a video for 90 minutes? Would a better briefing have changed the outcome of the Brexit referendum? If the real problem is the quality of our representatives, what else might we do to get better ones? We talk about term limits, better pay for legislators, and my suggestion that we pick them by lottery, as we do jurors. (Dan takes about a second to rule that one out.)

I haven’t read the novel yet, so I direct you to Dan’s show notes:

Twenty-four centuries ago, Plato warned that democracy was fundamentally flawed: The people best equipped to win elections were rarely those best equipped to govern. Looking at the world today, it’s hard not to wonder whether he had a point. But what if modern technology could solve the problem that confounded the ancient Greeks? In the latest Critical Conditions, Claire and I are joined by John C. Adams, an investment banker whose fascinating debut novel, The Third Phase, reimagines Plato’s Republic for the age of artificial intelligence. Loading... The book is an ambitious philosophical adventure built around Carlos, a multilingual, multicultural soccer superstar who becomes the unlikely catalyst for a global political transformation. Carlos’s journey includes Latin America, the US, China, and Palestine, where a new system of government helps pave the way toward peace with Israel, and expands into a sweeping attempt to remake governance across the world. Some countries resist, while others embrace the experiment—including, eventually, the United States (and China). Along the way, Adams explores not only how political institutions might be redesigned, but what kind of people we would need to become for a better civilization to emerge. At the heart of the novel is a radical experiment in what Adams calls True Democracy. Instead of leaving contentious decisions to politicians obsessed with reelection, why not let citizens decide directly—provided they first educate themselves on the issues? Imagine referendums in which voters must study 45 minutes of arguments from each side before casting a ballot. Is this democracy perfected—or an elitist nightmare? Would better-informed voters make wiser decisions, or would we simply get Brexit with a compulsory video?

Our conversation takes unexpected turns: China’s appeal to those losing faith in democracy, the corrupting influence of money and political parties, whether AI can make us collectively smarter, and the uncomfortable possibility that the ancient philosophers understood our political predicament better than we do. Claire says referendums are a terrible idea. I question whether voters can ever be sufficiently informed—and whether politicians can ever be trusted to tell them the truth. Adams insists that the information age gives us a chance to reinvent a system that has barely evolved in centuries. But the book also poses a deeper question, drawing on St. Augustine as well as Plato: Is the real problem how we govern ourselves—or who we actually are? Plato wanted philosopher-kings. Adams wants every citizen to become a philosopher. I’d suffice with just reducing the volume of stupidity in the world. Join us for a lively Critical Conditions debate about literature, democracy, and human nature.

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