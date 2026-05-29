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Note: I have, I think, finished going through all my email and picking out the most urgent. I think that if you sent me an urgent message, I’ve at least sent you a sign of life. If I’m wrong about that, I apologize: Please let me know right away.

On Sunday, we’ll be joined by Dr. Ariel Cohen and Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor—a father-daughter duo.

Here’s Ariel’s Wikipedia bio:

Ariel Cohen is a political scientist focusing on political risk, international security and energy policy, and the rule of law. Cohen currently serves as the managing director of the Energy, Growth, and Security Program at the International Tax and Investment Center, an independent, nonprofit research and education organization founded in 1993 to promote tax reform and public-private initiatives to improve the investment climate in transition and developing economies. He is also a nonresident senior fellow in the Eurasia Center at the Atlantic Council. Until July 2014, Cohen was a senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. He specializes in Russia, Eurasia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. Cohen was born in Yalta, Soviet Union. In 1986, he graduated Bar-Ilan University‘s law school in Tel Aviv, Israel with an L.L.B. He received a M.A. in Law and Diplomacy in 1989, and a Ph.D. from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 1993. Cohen has testified before committees of the US Congress, including the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees, the House Armed Services Committee, the House Judiciary Committee, and the Helsinki Commission. He served as a policy adviser with the National Institute for Public Policy’s Center for Deterrence Analysis. Cohen has consulted for USAID, the World Bank, and the Pentagon.

With a bio like that, imagine how busy he’s been recently.

I also discovered from Wikipedia that Ariel was once named one of the “top ten most influential people from former [sic] USSR who currently live in the US,” along with Mikhail Baryshnikov, Anna Kournikova, Leon Aron, and Elena Bonner. Sergei Brin came in just shy of the votes to make it the top ten. (I didn’t know you were that influential, Ariel!)

This, meanwhile, is the company bio of his equally high-achieving daughter, Tal-Or:

Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor is the founder and CEO of CyberWell—an independent nonprofit organization that develops antisemitism compliance solutions for social media companies and big tech. In 2022, Tal-Or founded and launched CyberWell, the first ever open database of online antisemitism in multiple languages—available at app.cyberwell.org. Today, CyberWell is a Trusted Partner of all major social media platforms, leveraging data and technology to in order to close enforcement and policy gaps online and in digital platforms. Tal-Or has led a variety of open-source intelligence research projects in the space, utilizing the latest methodologies and technologies in big data management, machine learning, and lexicon development,. She holds expertise in online antisemitism, social media hate speech policies, extremism, and hate crime legislation. Tal-Or has spoken at prominent conferences and forums, including the US State Department’s Symposium on Collaborative Action against Online Antisemitism, the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism, the Eradicate Hate Global Summit, the IAC National Summit, Tel Aviv University’s Cyber Week, and more. She has also written op-eds for USA Today, the Algemeiner, and the Jerusalem Post and been featured in global publications such as Politifact, Wired, Axios, the Telegraph, Rolling Stone, Medium, and the National Post. In 2025 Tal-Or was the Loebenberg Illuminate and Advocate Award Recipient, honored by the Florida Holocaust Museum for her work with CyberWell. A Reichman University (IDC Herzliya) magna cum laude graduate of Government and Law and a member of the Israel Bar Association, Tal-Or worked in the business and web intelligence space at a boutique consulting firm in Tel Aviv prior to launching CyberWell in 2022.

With a bio like that, imagine how busy she’s been recently.

When I spoke to Ariel about the possibility of them joining us, I asked him what the title of the symposium should be. I wanted something that would unite their expertise under a single heading, but I wasn’t sure quite how. “Authoritarian geopolitics and strategic influence?” “Antisemitism, Authoritarianism, and the Information War?” “Propaganda and the Crisis of the West?” Together, they know far more than we could possibly discuss in a single symposium. Where should we focus?

But Ariel couldn’t quite think of the perfect hook either. I suggested that perhaps we should hold back-to-back symposia—one with Ariel, the other with Tal-Or. But they both liked the idea of doing this as a father-daughter team.

Stumped, I suggested: “The Great Crisis: The Convergence of Everything.” Ariel thought that sounded just about right.

Having thought it over, my suggestion is that we focus on these topics:

Why has antisemitism risen as these global crises have proliferated? What’s the connection, exactly? Are we doomed?

Here’s some reading they sent me to give you a sense of where to focus. (Since I’m only giving you a day to read it, it’s a very short list. But it follows on much of the reading we’ve done already for these symposia and for ME 101 and 201, so regular participants will already be well-prepared.)

From Tal-Or:

Ariel, meanwhile, sent his most recent op-ed, which I’m reproducing here:

By Ariel Cohen

The strategic map of the Middle East is shifting yet again—as American influence appears to be declining. President Donald Trump has announced he is close to striking a deal with Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s most critical energy chokepoint. To some, this may sound like a diplomatic breakthrough. To those who have spent decades studying the region, it looks more like snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

At stake is the credibility of American power.

As articulated by the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, America’s objectives for the current conflict were clear: deny Iran nuclear weapons, degrade its ballistic missile capabilities, and dismantle or weaken the proxy network that Tehran has cultivated to control the Middle East—from Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, to the Houthis in Yemen. Those goals were ambitious, but strategically vital. Yet the emerging framework agreement appears to meet none of the necessary conditions for a durable peace. Instead, it risks becoming another temporary political patch masking a deeper strategic failure.

The Gordian knot remains Iran’s nuclear program. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency announced that “Iran has not yet accepted any action on its nuclear program.” That alone should set off alarm bells in every Western and Arab capital. Any agreement must secure the surrender of Tehran’s nuclear stockpiles, the dismantlement of its centrifuge cascades, and the destruction of its heavy-water production facilities. So far, there is little indication that any such measures are actually agreed upon.

Without addressing the fate of the nuclear infrastructure, Washington will leave Iran capable of racing toward weaponization whenever its leadership chooses, as was the case in the summer of 2025. That is not conflict resolution. It is merely kicking the can down the road before the next crisis, JCPOA style.

Equally troubling is the survival of Iran’s broader power-projection architecture: its ballistic missile force and poisonous proxy network. Missing: a commitment to missile disarmament, let alone an enforceable mechanism to halt the transfer of Iranian funds, weapons, and trainers to its armed proxies.

Indeed, as Trump was signaling the impending release of a Memorandum of Understanding concerning the conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s unwavering support for the Hezbollah terrorists. Hezbollah’s chief threatened a coup and continuously demands that Lebanon stop peace talks with Israel. The Iranian regime has not moderated its strategic ambitions. It is simply buying time.

The logic behind this apparent US retreat is painfully obvious. The Trump Administration is deeply concerned about inflationary pressures ahead of the midterms, particularly rising oil and LNG prices, as well as shipping and insurance costs tied to instability in the Gulf. But substituting economic anxieties for strategic discipline has historically been a losing formula when dealing with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the oppressive clerical dictatorship it protects.

Iran has spent years perfecting sanctions evasion, asymmetric warfare, and concealed underground missile cities. Backed by its expanding alignments with Moscow and Beijing, Tehran no longer behaves like an isolated regional actor. It is a part of a broader anti-Western coalition threatening American global posture.

Next, there is a threat to global commons. Allowing Iran to retain de facto leverage over the Strait of Hormuz would establish a dangerous precedent for the international system. The Strait is not simply a regional waterway; it is part of the global commons. Tehran has weaponized geography to extract concessions from the US. If it succeeds, other revisionist powers will watch and learn.

Today, Hormuz. Tomorrow Bab el-Mandeb, the Bosphorus, or the Strait of Malacca.

The consequences would be profound: permanently militarized shipping lanes, higher global inflation, chronic energy insecurity, and further erosion of the rules-based order that has underpinned international commerce since 1945.

The message that all this can send to Beijing may be the most dangerous consequence of all. Strategic vacuums rarely remain empty for long, and deterrence is psychological as much as it is military. Once perceptions of weakness take hold, adversaries move aggressively to exploit them.

Meanwhile, America’s broader alliance structure is also under strain. Washington entered this latest Gulf crisis without aligning its NATO and European partners, while allowing avoidable tensions over Ukraine and Greenland to fester. The cumulative effect is damaging.

This is not an isolated diplomatic setback. It is part of a sad, longer trajectory—one that encompasses the ineffective Western response to Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and more. Great powers lose credibility incrementally, then suddenly.

If Washington now backs away from fully neutralizing Tehran’s coercive capabilities, allies and adversaries alike will understand: America can no longer say no and really mean it.

True stability in the Gulf requires eliminating Iran’s ability to threaten global commerce, coerce its neighbors, and hold energy markets hostage. Anything less is not peace—it is only a pause before a far more dangerous confrontation.

The US still has the capacity to lead. But leadership requires strategic clarity, political resolve, and the willingness to draw red lines and make them stick.

STUDY QUESTIONS

(Since the reading is so light, these are really more like “discussion questions.”)

What’s the connection between geopolitical crises and antisemitism? Antisemitism surges during periods of disorder, war, inflation, institutional distrust, and social humiliation. Is this because Jews are still imagined as the hidden authors of events? Because antisemitism offers a ready-made explanatory system when reality becomes too complex to bear? Or because of something else? Is modern antisemitism best understood as ancient hatred, modern ideology, or networked information warfare? How much of what we are seeing is continuous with older religious and racial antisemitism, and how much is genuinely new—shaped by platforms, algorithms, AI, and geopolitical influence operations? Why is antisemitism so ideologically promiscuous? It appears on the far right, parts of the far left, Islamist networks, conspiracist subcultures, “anti-imperialist” discourse, and authoritarian propaganda channels. What allows the same motifs to travel so easily across otherwise hostile political tribes? What role do authoritarian states play in amplifying antisemitism? Do Russia, Iran, China, and their aligned media ecosystems use antisemitic themes because they believe them, because they find them useful, or because they understand that antisemitism is one of the most efficient solvents of liberal-democratic trust? Is online antisemitism a reflection of offline hatred, or does it create political reality? Are platforms revealing sentiments that already existed, or are they changing the scale, speed, emotional intensity, and social acceptability of these sentiments? What does the post–October 7 information environment reveal about the condition of the West? Did October 7 create a new crisis, or did it expose a preexisting collapse in moral judgment, institutional confidence, and historical literacy? How should we think about Iran’s role in the convergence of these crises?

Iran is not only a regional power but a revolutionary regime, a sponsor of proxies, a cyber actor, an energy-market disruptor, and an ideological entrepreneur. Are Western policymakers connecting these domains? Or are they treating them as separate problems? What would a serious strategy against Iran’s coercive power actually require? If the goal isn’t just to pause the next crisis but to change Iran’s ability to threaten global commerce, arm proxies, and approach nuclear breakout, what tools are necessary—military, economic, diplomatic, informational, covert? Could support for any of this be coaxed out of the American public right now? Can liberal democracies fight antisemitism without empowering censorship regimes or illiberal speech controls? What’s the proper division of responsibility among governments, civil society, platforms, researchers, and users? Would enforcing existing platform rules against antisemitic filth be sufficient, or do we need to create new machinery, and if the latter, how can we protect it from being abused? How should social-media platforms be judged? By their stated policies, their enforcement rates, their transparency, their responsiveness to trusted flaggers, their treatment of non-English content, their willingness to redesign systems that reward rage and conspiracy? What does AI change? Does generative AI just make propaganda cheaper and faster, or does it alter the epistemic environment more fundamentally by producing infinite synthetic evidence, pseudo-scholarship, fake images, deepfakes, bot swarms, and automated ideological laundering? Are we doomed? If not, what would “not doomed” require?

What would the practical grounds for hope look like—better intelligence, better enforcement, better education, better deterrence, stronger alliances, civil-society resilience, Jewish institutional adaptation, a renewed willingness to defend liberal civilization without embarrassment? Because none of these seem to be on the horizon.

As always, the Zoom link is below the paywall.

See you on Sunday! This will—obviously—be a good discussion.