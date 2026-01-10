The other day, I met Andrew Sullivan. (Thanks, Jim, for introducing us!) I’ve been reading him since I was a teenager, but had never spoken to him face-to-face.

I found him instantly likable: warm, open, easy to talk to, and as he himself points out in the podcast we recorded, sincere. Nothing I said in our podcast will come as a surprise to regular readers and listeners, but you can listen to the conversation here:

If we seem to be laughing and talking over one another, it’s a function of how well we got on. We’d been speaking a bit before we started recording—we had a good chuckle. He records his podcasts with the camera on, but only publishes the audio track, meaning we could see each other, but listeners can’t see either of us. You may wonder, at certain points, just what’s so amusing. You’ll have to take my word for it: He’s a warm, jolly fellow who can take a joke, even when discussing the Trump administration’s destruction of everything we value.

When we finished, I thought of E…