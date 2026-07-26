A few days ago, Tucker Carlson published this video on YouTube. I recommend watching it through, because there are subtleties a transcript can’t capture, but if you can’t bear it, I’ve put the full transcript in the footnotes.

I find Carlson a mystery. I’ve been following his foray into Holocaust denial and blood libel, his break with Trump over the war in Iran, and his warm adoption by the dirtbag left. I can’t stop asking myself: What is going on with him?

Watching the video above, I once again thought: He’s either a fully witting asset of the Russian Federation, or he’s most useful and idiotic useful idiot that the Cheka and its successors have ever cultivated.” It’s a competitive class, but he’s certainly in the top three, wouldn’t you say? Top two, maybe. (Trump screws up the grade curve.)

What I can’t stop wondering is—why? Why would Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, of all people—the son of the director of Voice of America, a creature of the American conservative establishment, and a man to whom his country has been so extravagantly generous—serve as a propagandist for the Russian Federation, of all repulsive countries? And does he realize that this is exactly what he is?

I find it an interesting question because Carlson certainly doesn’t need money, and he’s never struck me as unintelligent. He’s verbally quick and socially acute. He has a gift for detecting the hypocrisies and vanities of the institutions around him, and a predatory instinct for what an audience is ready to hear. These aren’t the gifts of a fool. He must know what he’s doing, surely. Why does he do it?

There’s no public evidence that he’s a witting Russian asset. There’s no evidence of payment, tasking, or covert contact. Perfect congruence with Russia’s aims isn’t evidence of espionage. But the congruence is extraordinary, and in strategic effect, just as valuable. How did this happen?

And why doesn’t anyone else seem to think that this is an extremely serious problem?

This isn’t some lonely crank in a basement, lit by a ring light and broadcasting his grievances to twelve men on Telegram. This is a polished broadcaster with an audience of millions and immense cultural authority making a hostile foreign regime’s narratives sound like native American common sense. His YouTube channel has nearly six million subscribers. The Tucker Carlson Network channel has another two million. Its long-form videos usually draw hundreds of thousands of views; his major interviews run into the millions. His account on X has somewhere in the region of 16 million followers. His is the seventh most-downloaded podcast in the United States: His network recently claimed that episodes average nearly 60 million views. His show on Fox peaked at about three million. He has the ear of the vice-president of the United States, and before he broke with the president, he was one of Trump’s most-trusted confidantes.

And whatever the reason for it, there is no doubt that the man is America’s best-known apologist for Russian imperialism. He’s its most prominent and dangerous antisemite, too. Quite an achievement.

It is such a bizarre state of affairs. We’d never permit a hostile state to install a transmitter on American soil and broadcast right into American homes. If enemy aircraft crossed American airspace night after night, dropping leaflets designed to weaken Americans’ faith in their allies, their institutions, and their capacity to distinguish friend from foe, we would see this as a pretty big problem. We have elaborate systems to stop hostile foreign powers from inserting malware into the computers that run our banks, hospitals, and electrical grid. But when a hostile foreign power installs malicious code in the public’s understanding of its own country—code designed to disable our trust, scramble our loyalties, and make it impossible for us to recognize a threat—we shrug. It’s free speech.

And it is free speech. Tucker Carlson is a US citizen and he has the right to say anything he pleases. The robust protections afforded by the First Amendment are one of the greatest achievements of the US Constitution. We can’t shut him up, and shouldn’t.

But that doesn’t mean we should accept this as normal.

I’ve looked but not found a methodologically sound estimate of the effect Tucker Carlson has on American opinion. This could be measured in some meaningful way, though it would be tricky, and there would be many confounding variables. But based on other studies of the effect of hostile influence operations, I’d expect to find that regular viewers of his show come to repeat the Kremlin’s explanations of the war, see Russia as less threatening, become less willing to defend the alliances that have secured American interests for three generations, mistake Russia’s aggression for self-defense, and conclude that America has no interest in resisting any of it. It’s likely, based on the size of his audience, that Carlson has changed the way the Republican Party views the world, and that this has and will have an important effect on our foreign policy. Wittingly or unwittingly, Carlson is disabling Americans’ survival instincts.

His guest—Commodore Steven Jermy, RN (ret.)— is another puzzler. He’s not a lightweight. He had a substantial 34-year service career in the British Navy, where he commanded several vessels, as well as the 5th Destroyer Squadron and Fleet Air Arm. He worked in the policy-planning directorate of the UK’s Ministry of Defense. He was a senior staff officer to the Chief of Defense Staff. He served in the Falklands, Bosnia and Kosovo, and Kabul. After retiring in 2010, he wrote Strategy for Action: Using Force Wisely in the 21st Century. I haven’t read it, but from the reviews on Amazon, it seems to be a derivative but unobjectionable work. According to his biography on Substack,

His analytical background combines Applied Mathematics and Physical Oceanography (Bangor University), International Relations and International Economics (Pembroke College, Cambridge), Royal Navy command including the Fleet Air Arm, and fifteen years in offshore energy leadership. He was also the author of Britain’s first regional integrated offshore energy master plan.

This is not, in other words, a Douglas Macgregor whose credentials dissolve on inspection. This is an experienced naval officer and a reasonably serious strategic thinker, at least in the sense that he thinks about things like reconciling ends and means, force ratios, logistics, industrial capacity, geography, and energy. Like all good propagandists, he will be persuasive with Carlson’s audience because so much of what he says is plainly true.

Jermy’s worldview seems to be heavily indebted to John Mearsheimer and sharpened by a form of energy determinism. Europe has disastrously hollowed out its industrial base, he argues, and Russia possesses advantages in demography, industry, energy, geography, and motivation that make its victory in Ukraine inevitable. Ukraine’s astonishing recent successes on the battlefield, he says, mean nothing. He urges the West to recognize this, stop provoking Russia, and seek a settlement.

He clearly believes that he’s smarter than our leaders, and I would wager he feels that his genius has been insufficiently recognized. Intelligence professionals are trained to spot this kind of wounded grandiosity. It’s well known as a particularly exploitable psychological structure. Carlson clearly shares it: The two spend a good portion of the interview deriding Western leaders as idiots. The special object of their ire is Kaja Kallas, one of the Western leaders I’d be least inclined to describe as an idiot. I wonder if Carlson’s audience even knows who she is? The vituperation they direct toward her seems much less like something calculated to resonate with Carlson’s viewers than something calculated to please Moscow, or overheard in Moscow. But this kind of denunciation is key to the effect Carlson has on his audience. It is meant to allow them to feel that they, too, are among the few who can see what the credentialed, powerful, and successful have somehow missed. This pleasant balm on their ressentiment encourages them to accept what they’re hearing as true.

Jermy argues that NATO could not win a war with Russia. He published these views in the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft—an anti-interventionist institution, not a Kremlin front. His article is worth reading, because many of his points are correct. If you were only to read this article, you’d conclude his opinions represented a recognizable—if highly disputable—realist position.

But he’s traveling in a very particular intellectual and media ecosystem, and it becomes clear why he finds this company congenial when he moves from “the West lacks the means for the ends it is pursuing” to an account of causation and responsibility for the war in Ukraine. We see this in his conversation with Carlson. Jermy repeatedly adopts Russia’s highly identifiable language, making a point of calling the invasion of Ukraine the “special military operation,” and even, at one point, correcting himself when he nearly calls it a “war.” He describes the war as a matter of existential self-preservation for Russia. He recites, as if it were self-evidently reasonable, Russia’s operational goals: “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” Ukraine. He claims that the initial attack on Kyiv was not meant to be an invasion, but an adjunct to diplomacy. He contemplates Russia seizing the whole of what Putin calls Novorossiya, or “new Russia”—including Odesa and several more western oblasts—as a perfectly reasonable outcome, given Russia’s need for a security buffer. (Why Russia needs a security buffer but Ukraine does not, he never explains.)

Jermy discusses Russia’s threat-perception as if it were a transparent report of an objective threat: Russia says it faces an existential danger; therefore Russia faces an existential danger; therefore the invasion is a defensive response; therefore resistance to the invasion compounds the danger. In his account, Ukraine’s agency, Russia’s imperial history and ideology, Putin’s own stated historical claims (stated on Tucker Carlson’s show, in fact), and the experiences and security needs of states that have experienced Russian subjugation vanish. If we interpret “realism” this way, it amounts to an instruction to defer to whichever power is most willing to kill for its preferences.

He also repeats, with remarkable confidence, Kremlin propaganda staples that are widely known to be Kremlin propaganda staples. This is telling. Anyone who has been paying attention to the war knows these are lies the Kremlin has deliberately introduced. For example, he says that a peace agreement was on the table in Istanbul in March, 2022, and would have been signed but for Boris Johnson’s intervention. Anyone who follows the news from Ukraine remember very well when that polished little propaganda capsule popped up on websites that echo the Kremlin’s line. The notable point is that it wasn’t meant to persuade people who actually know something about this war, and it certainly wasn’t meant to persuade British naval commanders. It was aimed at your confused, elderly uncle who believes everything he sees on InfoWars. The story has a well-known etiology; it’s been debunked and debunked again, obviously to no avail. This means one of two things must be true: Either Jermy knows this story to be not merely false, but a staple of Russian disinformation, or he’s gravely misrepresenting the extent of his knowledge of the war in Ukraine, and a hell of a lot thicker than he appears.

Mind you, there are sensible cautions embedded in what he says. Europe is militarily unready; the escalatory dynamics are supremely dangerous; a Russo-NATO war would be catastrophic. You don’t need to be a dupe of Moscow to believe that. The corruption lies in making those cautions do heroic exculpatory work for Russia. That’s the distinction between the counsel of a prudent or even an imprudent non-interventionist and something much darker. To make a case for restraint, he doesn’t need repeatedly to adopt the aggressor’s language. He doesn’t need to let Russian premises to do all the explanatory work.

So how plausible is it to think that he’s doing this unwittingly? Could someone like that—someone who certainly received many counterintelligence briefings throughout his career, and surely knows quite a bit about modern information warfare—truly be so dangerously blind, or ignorant, or naive?

And if he’s echoing those lies wittingly, why? Russia promotes these fairytales in the hope of weakening his country, to which he’s devoted his life in service.

I truly have trouble figuring out how something like this could happen.

Jermy’s network is suggestive, though again, it’s not evidence of covert direction. He regularly appears with Glenn Diesen, a Norwegian academic and prolific promoter of Russian narratives. He’s appeared on RT. He’s part of a podcast group, with Daniel Davis and Ian Proud, that calls itself the “Rebel Realists.” The ecosystem isn’t fully homogeneous, but it provides a consistent political message: Russia is understandable, reactive, and strategically rational; the West is decadent, reckless, deluded, warmongering, and the primary instigator and escalator of this war.

Jermy is more consequential than Carlson’s usual guest because he’s neither a known crank nor an obvious provocateur. He has professional authority. He speaks about serious material constraints, and he does so in educated, British English. Carlson’s audience will think he sounds knowledgable and credible.

If we assume he genuinely believes what he’s saying, we would describe his beliefs this way: He has made a certain kind of realist diagnosis of Western decline, but his is an asymmetric realism. He’s ruthlessly materialist about the West, romantic and credulous about Russia. He knows enough strategy to see why capabilities and logistics matter; he knows too little to understand that states can have genuine security concerns and still be imperial predators.

But if we assume he knows full well that what he’s saying is nonsense, then he’s probably just what he appears to be: A witting Russian asset. Maybe he was recruited at Cambridge. He wouldn’t be the first.

I just don’t know. I just know this sort of thing shouldn’t be broadcast to Americans night after night—unless we have a death wish. Which we might.

Jermy tells Tucker, at the beginning of the interview, that European leaders understand nothing about Russia:

What they haven’t understood with Russia is that this is, as far as Russia is concerned, an existential war. You know, they are fighting to make sure that Russia is preserved. And when you get people like Kaja Kallas saying that Russia must be broken up, who can blame them? I think had we understood that, I think that would be a start. … So I think when you get that, I think it’s much easier to understand what they’re doing and where they’re heading.

This is Tucker’s reply:

That has always made sense to me. If foreign leaders gave speeches calling for the breakup of the United States, I would, of course, do everything I could to support the defense of the United States. I would see that as existential. If someone said, “We’re going to break up the UK,” you’d probably take up arms in its defense, of course. So I’ve understood that since the first day.

But, foreign leaders—Russian leaders, in particular—do give speeches calling for the breakup of the United States. What’s more, they’ve been working assiduously to achieve it. In 2023, for example, Medvedev—formally deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, not just one of the television lunatics—said that California and Texas were “asking to be free.” He noted that Texas was preparing an independence referendum, and said: “I don’t know about you, but I’ll be rooting for Texas.” We know, for sure, that Russian propaganda has targeted separatist movements in both California and Texas. It’s almost comically apposite: This is a senior Russian security official publicly cheering the prospect of the dismemberment of the United States. He’s done this repeatedly. In his New Year forecast for 2023, he fantasized about an American civil war, with California and Texas becoming independent states, and a Texas–Mexico union.

He’s also called for “preemptive strikes” on the West. And he’s hardly the only one. Russia’s explicit nuclear threats are too many to catalogue here. They include comments by Andrei Gurulyov, a State Duma deputy and former senior general, who declared on Russia-1 that there would be “essentially nothing left of America,” which would suffer “95 percent total damage,” if it continued to arm Ukraine. Dmitry Kiselyov—head of the state media group Rossiya Segodnya, and a key voice of the regime’s propaganda system—threatened to reduce the United States to “radioactive ash.”

Putin himself has altered Russia’s nuclear doctrine to indicate that a conventional attack by a non-nuclear state that is supported by a nuclear power would be grounds for a nuclear response. This is plainly a threat directed at the United States. The US has been subjected to Russian nuclear threats and Russian official delight in it the thought of its fragmentation for years. No sane American therefore concludes that the proper response is to invade a neighboring sovereign country, demand its “demilitarization” and “denazification,” dictate its alliances, and claim that its capital belongs historically to the United States.

Perhaps Carlson is unaware of these threats?

Maybe not:

That’s dispositive, I’d say. He is emphatically not ignorant of Russian nuclear threats. Indeed, he thinks they’re “the biggest story of our lifetimes.” So the hypothesis that he’s such an idiot that he doesn’t realize what the regime and its court intellectuals propose to do to us can be safely ruled out.

If we give him the maximum benefit of the doubt, we might conclude that his inconsistency is merely a function of a cognitive error. When he hears Russian threats to incinerate us, he doesn’t think, “This is a regime whose power must be contained, and whose view of its security requirements is a danger to everyone around it.” He asks, “What have we done to make Russia feel compelled to say this?” In Carlson’s worldview, Russian threats are always evidence of Western provocation; Western support for a country Russia has invaded is always evidence of Western aggression; therefore Russia’s declared willingness to vaporize Britain or Germany is yet another datum demonstrating Russia’s legitimate fears and the West’s irresponsibility.

This worldview leads him regularly to reverse moral and causal agency wholesale. Russia is transformed from an expansionist state conducting the largest European invasion since 1945 to the passive object of a deranged Western yearning for war. “Nihilistic western leaders” are the aggressors; Russian fears are self-explanatory; NATO states’ fears are pathology, fabrication, and war-profiteering. He never considers the possibility that the Kremlin might have motives independent of Western provocation. Perhaps this is what he truly believes. But to say this is simply to put the mystery one step at a remove. Why does he believe such lunatic things?

If we give him the maximum benefit of the doubt, the best psychological account I can muster is this: Carlson has become a man with a such a highly developed counter-establishment reflex that it has curdled into a total explanatory system. He’s suffering not just from a lack of moral character but from a failure of epistemic character. He’s trained himself—and his audience—to regard the mere fact of institutional consensus as presumptive evidence of a lie. This allows him to be brilliant at detecting elite self-deception, but constitutionally incapable of detecting it in any man who calls himself an enemy of the elites. Thus he grants extraordinary interpretive charity to Putin, Fuentes, Kent, or any alleged dissident; he applies prosecutorial suspicion to the United States, NATO, Ukraine, Israel, mainstream journalists, and the democratic state. His disposition is less scepticism than a fixed allocation of innocence and guilt.

His intelligence, then, would be part of the trouble. It gives him fluency, timing, a formidable capacity to detect and ridicule hypocrisy, and the ability to make an unappealing proposition sound to his audience like brave dissent. But it doesn’t protect him against motivated reasoning. He notices real things. The Iraq war was disastrous; Washington does possess a professional caste whose incentives can be detached from public interest; the “rules-based order” is often invoked selectively; Mike Huckabee does sound like a loon. But he’s unable to let any of those propositions stay limited. Each becomes evidence for a single hidden sovereign: an elite that lies, wages wars for occult reasons, and defies the will of the people.

Once you adopt that frame, Russia’s account becomes psychologically irresistible. Russia supplies the flattering negative image of everything Carlson has come to hate: a state that presents itself as sovereign, masculine, Christian, anti-woke, indifferent to progressive moral fashion, and resistant to the Atlantic managerial class. Russia has furnished him with a narrative that gives his animus toward his own civilization a geopolitical object—which is exactly how good influence operations work.

It’s evidence for this account of his makeup that Carlson isn’t simply a Russian partisan. He’s a partisan of a whole worldview in which liberal democracy is always fraudulent, public institutions are always masks, and hidden power is always the real explanation. Russia is useful, in this world, because it’s the conspicuous antagonist of liberal modernity; Israel is useful because it’s the occult antagonist within it. Once that intellectual trapdoor opens, it seems, neither intelligence nor worldly sophistication help.

His rupture with Trump has made his pathology more acute, not less. He backed Trump as the instrument that would smash the foreign-policy establishment and restore an “America First” order. So the Iran war wasn’t just a policy disappointment; it was a theological betrayal: The messianic vessel has been captured. Carlson now represents Trump as the Antichrist, controlled by forces stronger than himself. Which forces, precisely? He’s never explicit about this, but his viewers are given to understand it is either the Jews or the Devil, and probably those are one and the same. The critical point is that the failure of the leader didn’t falsify his theory; it proved that the leader was controlled.

Within days of being posted, this video was viewed more than 750,000 times. Its most highly rewarded comments are a small museum of the worldview he is cultivating—Russia is harmless, Western governments are the real enemy, Israel is the concealed master of events:

There is, of course, a business model concealed within his metaphysics. The commodity is revelatory intimacy: I will tell you what they are hiding from you. Every escalation enlarges the franchise. Every institutional rebuttal becomes proof of courage. A normal foreign-policy dissident has to say, “Here is where I agree with the intelligence assessment and here is where I dissent.” That’s intellectually respectable, but it’s dreadful television. A cosmology of betrayal is much more scalable.

The Russian state plainly recognizes his value. It gave his Putin interview wall-to-wall propaganda treatment. Russian schools later used material from it in a history quiz, an almost absurdly literal instance of foreign state uptake. But yes, it’s possible that the relationship ends there. Moscow is just exploiting a man whose needs and resentments have made him available.

Americans seem more or less to accept that Carlson’s a dangerous, malicious propagandist for the most evil regimes and ideas in the world without remark. As if it were perfectly normal. He had to invite Nick Fuentes on his show for anyone in the conservative establishment to issue a rebuke, and even that was controversial—as if the problem weren’t what he’s saying, but someone taking offense at it.

The genuinely frightening thing isn’t, of course, that Carlson exists. Free societies have always generated cranks, traitors, fellow-travelers, and men who discover that villainy is remunerative. Villages have always had their idiots. But someone like Carlson can now be a quasi-institutional strategic actor: a man with a mass audience, no editor, no professional discipline, no requirement to distinguish fact from insinuation and fiction, and privileged access (at least until recently) to the president and his likely successor. I still defend our commitment to free speech, but where once I would have defended it unhesitatingly—look who won the Cold War, after all—I’m not at all sure the advantage will go to free societies in the age of disintermediated, algorithmically-boosted propaganda. I’m perhaps just defending it, now, out of habit.

Soviet propaganda aimed to make Western citizens admire the Soviet Union or embrace communism. The modern Russian method is much cheaper: disorganize belief; dissolve confidence in democratic institutions; persuade people that every source is corrupt, every war is a lie, every ally is a parasite, and every inconvenient fact is fake news. They don’t even need to make us admire Russia. They just need to make us cease believing that our own society is worth defending. It works not only on the immediate targets, but on those who are horrified by it, because watching Tucker Carlson does indeed make one doubt that our society is worth defending. I look at him and feel disgust, not love, for my country.

Carlson supplies credibility that Moscow can’t manufacture—the cultivated American insider’s voice, the implication that he’s seen behind the curtain, the authority of someone who once belonged to the establishment and now denounces it. A Russian anchor saying NATO provoked the war is, obviously, propaganda. A former Fox titan and intimate of the vice-president claiming to be “independent media” is a form of strategic penetration money can’t buy.

At least, I think it can’t. Absent evidence that Carlson is on Moscow’s payroll, that’s my best guess.

But Carlson is hardly the only American who has gone berserk. Ladies and Gentlemen, the mayor of New York:

This is appalling. Simply appalling. He is the mayor of a city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel. American Jews are visibly anxious about their physical security, and for good reason. And here is is deploying the civic authority of his office to make Israel—and, inevitably, attachment to Israel—a badge of moral pollution. That he acknowledges he lacks the power to act makes the performance more, not less, repellent: It’s not law or policy; it’s an act of political identification.

A mayor need not endorse an Israeli government, and he may legitimately condemn its conduct, if asked. But a mayor ought to understand the difference between saying, if asked, “I oppose that government’s policies” and staging a declaration that a Jewish state’s leader is not welcome in the city.

How have we come to see this as normal?

Then there is Hasan Piker. David Volodzko already said most of what I have to say about him. He has no official power, but the College Democrats’ decision to make him a featured speaker is an institutional signal about what the party’s youth elite considers eligible for normal political association.

As you can see in the clip below, he is not just arguing for social democracy. Addressing the students, he exhorts them to reject Democrats who “compromise, conciliate, and betray us”—in Maoist costume, after having publicly described Mao as among the world’s great leaders. That goes well beyond gauche radical chic. That’s the normalization of an explicitly anti-liberal political sensibility: politics as purification; disagreement as betrayal; historical mass murder as an aesthetic accessory.

David argued that there’s no comparable figure on the right. I disagree. Tucker Carlson, Hasan Piker—once you get to a certain level of “deranged,” there’s no point arguing who’s worse. That any of these figures could be politically influential in the United States is a sign that Americans have gone stark staring mad. Out of their minds. Off their trolleys.

Mamdani’s speech is probably the most immediately deranged event. It comes with the seal of municipal authority. It tells people who have been threatened, harassed, and made to feel suspect that their mayor will mobilize the city’s symbolic voice not to reassure them of equal protection and equal belonging, but to dramatize his solidarity with their most feared and brutal antagonists.

But for the country’s longer moral future, I find the College Democrats’ invitation of Piker at least as ominous. Young party activists now see anti-liberalism not as a warning sign but as insurgent glamour. The horror isn’t that an American extremist streamer said foolish and vicious things; there will always be people like that. It’s that young Democrats think it strategically useful, or morally unobjectionable, to put him on stage and applaud. (And he is not, by the way, strategically useful. He’s strategic poison, as is the DSA generally. That Democrats can’t see this makes me despair. They’re handing the GOP the rope with which to hang them. Enough voters will recoil from this that it will cost them dearly.)

Carlson, Piker, and Mamdani aren’t identical. Carlson launders authoritarian foreign-state narratives and conspiratorial antisemitism through the right. Piker romanticizes revolutionary authoritarianism and teaches students that liberal restraint is cowardice. Mamdani is translating a deranged moral vocabulary into the language and prestige of his elected office. But they’re all symptoms of the same deeper collapse: the loss of the liberal instinct that politics begins with the equal civic standing of your opponents, and power is dangerous even when your own people hold it.

What disturbs me most is that each camp finds its own pathology morally flattering. Carlson’s audience experiences itself as courageous truth-tellers against empire. Piker’s see themselves as insurgents against oppression. Mamdani’s see themselves as practitioners of universal justice. None tells themselves the truths: “I am embracing a wretched politics of contempt, collective suspicion, and authoritarian appetite.”

It’s not quite a question of “both sides” in some lazy, symmetrical sense. It’s a question of whether our country retains institutions—parties, universities, media organiszations, civic leaders—capable of saying: “No, this is not an acceptable price of coalition-building.” Everyone seems to believe that condemning their own side’s dangerous men would help the other side, so everyone rents them a room—or worse than that, applauds them.

Young Americans exposed to Carlson or Piker learn exactly the same lessons: The official world lies; moderation is cowardice; institutions are corrupt; people who use the language of universal principle are concealing domination; cruelty is evidence of your seriousness; politics is a war between the innocent and an omnipotent, malign establishment. Carlson offers the right-wing version: your country has been captured by cosmopolitan traitors and its enemies are more honest than its rulers. Piker offers the left-wing version: your society is irredeemably oppressive and liberation requires contempt for its liberal pieties. Trump translates a version of the former from internet moral theater to elected authority. Mamdani translates a version of the latter. Trump is the most dangerous. But only because he has the most power.

The most dangerous lesson these lunatics impart isn’t even about Russia, Israel, capitalism, socialism, Gaza, or immigration. It’s that you should understand politics through revelation and purification, not pluralism, compromise, institutional limitation, or tragic choice.

If you’re not taught basic civics—and most Americans, clearly, are not—you apparently will not instinctively know that totalizing ideologies have a body count; that societies are composed of morally mixed individuals, not collective essences; that a political opponent is still a fellow citizen; that the state is dangerous even when it claims virtuous purposes. It seems you will not know, instinctively, to recoil at the lessons these men are teaching. They deliver them with confidence, aesthetic force, moral drama, and an apparently inexhaustible supply of clips showing respectable people behaving hypocritically.

And no one is saying, “No.” Only people on their own side have the power to say this and be heard. But they don’t.

There’s a cruel feature of this landscape: They’re offering young people something that their ordinary world doesn’t seem to do. Carlson offers them belonging, forbidden knowledge, masculine certainty, and the delicious feeling of having seen through a fraud. Piker gives them moral urgency, solidarity, a theory of suffering, and the equally delicious feeling of standing with history’s victims. Neither begins with “become an authoritarian.” They begin with recognizable wounds and real institutional failures.

And both offer their audiences the age-old delight of Jew-hatred, of course. Why hating Jews should be such a reliable marker of social sickness I don’t know, but it certainly is.

True, these figures dominate the conversation more than they dominate the whole country. Algorithmic systems make the spectacular seem representative. Normal people who quietly want a decent job, safety, friendship, and a government that picks up the garbage reliably don’t generate an endless stream of clips.

But this lunacy adds up, and it is ambient, and Americans are stewing in environment in which ordinary liberal decency sounds naïve, cowardly, or boring.

Liberal democracy depends on enough people sharing critical inhibitions: do not dehumanize other citizens; do not celebrate violence; do not discuss entire ethnic groups as if they were moral contaminants; do not regard losing an election as proof that the country is illegitimate; do not imagine that your political enemies are so evil that any means is justified. Those inhibitions were once transmitted diffusely—by families, schools, religious communities, parties, editors, and the accumulated moral authority of the twentieth century. All of these transmission belts seem to have broken at once.

Rebutting Carlson, Piker, or Mamdani point by point isn’t enough. Somehow, we have to figure out how to make liberalism once again appear to be the only morally serious answer to a damaged world—not an evasive centrism, but a hard-won ethic of limits, rights, reciprocity, and anti-cruelty. That’s harder to make viral than a universal theory of betrayal.

But it’s the only answer that doesn’t end with someone deciding that the people wearing eyeglasses need to become a heap of skulls.