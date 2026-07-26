American Berserk
Conspiracy on the right, revolutionary romance on the left: Tucker Carlson, Zohran Mamdani, Hasan Piker, and the unlearning of the twentieth century.
A few days ago, Tucker Carlson published this video on YouTube. I recommend watching it through, because there are subtleties a transcript can’t capture, but if you can’t bear it, I’ve put the full transcript in the footnotes.1
I find Carlson a mystery. I’ve been following his foray into Holocaust denial and blood libel, his break with Trump over the war in Iran, and his warm adoption by the dirtbag left. I can’t stop asking myself: What is going on with him?
Watching the video above, I once again thought: He’s either a fully witting asset of the Russian Federation, or he’s most useful and idiotic useful idiot that the Cheka and its successors have ever cultivated.” It’s a competitive class, but he’s certainly in the top three, wouldn’t you say? Top two, maybe. (Trump screws up the grade curve.)
What I can’t stop wondering is—why? Why would Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson, of all people—the son of the director of Voice of America, a creature of the American conservative establishment, and a man to whom his country has been so extravagantly generous—serve as a propagandist for the Russian Federation, of all repulsive countries? And does he realize that this is exactly what he is?
I find it an interesting question because Carlson certainly doesn’t need money, and he’s never struck me as unintelligent. He’s verbally quick and socially acute. He has a gift for detecting the hypocrisies and vanities of the institutions around him, and a predatory instinct for what an audience is ready to hear. These aren’t the gifts of a fool. He must know what he’s doing, surely. Why does he do it?
There’s no public evidence that he’s a witting Russian asset. There’s no evidence of payment, tasking, or covert contact.2 Perfect congruence with Russia’s aims isn’t evidence of espionage. But the congruence is extraordinary, and in strategic effect, just as valuable. How did this happen?
And why doesn’t anyone else seem to think that this is an extremely serious problem?
This isn’t some lonely crank in a basement, lit by a ring light and broadcasting his grievances to twelve men on Telegram. This is a polished broadcaster with an audience of millions and immense cultural authority making a hostile foreign regime’s narratives sound like native American common sense. His YouTube channel has nearly six million subscribers. The Tucker Carlson Network channel has another two million. Its long-form videos usually draw hundreds of thousands of views; his major interviews run into the millions. His account on X has somewhere in the region of 16 million followers. His is the seventh most-downloaded podcast in the United States: His network recently claimed that episodes average nearly 60 million views. His show on Fox peaked at about three million. He has the ear of the vice-president of the United States, and before he broke with the president, he was one of Trump’s most-trusted confidantes.
And whatever the reason for it, there is no doubt that the man is America’s best-known apologist for Russian imperialism. He’s its most prominent and dangerous antisemite, too. Quite an achievement.
It is such a bizarre state of affairs. We’d never permit a hostile state to install a transmitter on American soil and broadcast right into American homes. If enemy aircraft crossed American airspace night after night, dropping leaflets designed to weaken Americans’ faith in their allies, their institutions, and their capacity to distinguish friend from foe, we would see this as a pretty big problem. We have elaborate systems to stop hostile foreign powers from inserting malware into the computers that run our banks, hospitals, and electrical grid. But when a hostile foreign power installs malicious code in the public’s understanding of its own country—code designed to disable our trust, scramble our loyalties, and make it impossible for us to recognize a threat—we shrug. It’s free speech.
And it is free speech. Tucker Carlson is a US citizen and he has the right to say anything he pleases. The robust protections afforded by the First Amendment are one of the greatest achievements of the US Constitution. We can’t shut him up, and shouldn’t.
But that doesn’t mean we should accept this as normal.
I’ve looked but not found a methodologically sound estimate of the effect Tucker Carlson has on American opinion. This could be measured in some meaningful way, though it would be tricky, and there would be many confounding variables. But based on other studies of the effect of hostile influence operations, I’d expect to find that regular viewers of his show come to repeat the Kremlin’s explanations of the war, see Russia as less threatening, become less willing to defend the alliances that have secured American interests for three generations, mistake Russia’s aggression for self-defense, and conclude that America has no interest in resisting any of it. It’s likely, based on the size of his audience, that Carlson has changed the way the Republican Party views the world, and that this has and will have an important effect on our foreign policy. Wittingly or unwittingly, Carlson is disabling Americans’ survival instincts.
His guest—Commodore Steven Jermy, RN (ret.)— is another puzzler. He’s not a lightweight. He had a substantial 34-year service career in the British Navy, where he commanded several vessels, as well as the 5th Destroyer Squadron and Fleet Air Arm. He worked in the policy-planning directorate of the UK’s Ministry of Defense. He was a senior staff officer to the Chief of Defense Staff. He served in the Falklands, Bosnia and Kosovo, and Kabul. After retiring in 2010, he wrote Strategy for Action: Using Force Wisely in the 21st Century. I haven’t read it, but from the reviews on Amazon, it seems to be a derivative but unobjectionable work. According to his biography on Substack,
His analytical background combines Applied Mathematics and Physical Oceanography (Bangor University), International Relations and International Economics (Pembroke College, Cambridge), Royal Navy command including the Fleet Air Arm, and fifteen years in offshore energy leadership. He was also the author of Britain’s first regional integrated offshore energy master plan.
This is not, in other words, a Douglas Macgregor whose credentials dissolve on inspection. This is an experienced naval officer and a reasonably serious strategic thinker, at least in the sense that he thinks about things like reconciling ends and means, force ratios, logistics, industrial capacity, geography, and energy. Like all good propagandists, he will be persuasive with Carlson’s audience because so much of what he says is plainly true.
Jermy’s worldview seems to be heavily indebted to John Mearsheimer and sharpened by a form of energy determinism. Europe has disastrously hollowed out its industrial base, he argues, and Russia possesses advantages in demography, industry, energy, geography, and motivation that make its victory in Ukraine inevitable. Ukraine’s astonishing recent successes on the battlefield, he says, mean nothing. He urges the West to recognize this, stop provoking Russia, and seek a settlement.
He clearly believes that he’s smarter than our leaders, and I would wager he feels that his genius has been insufficiently recognized. Intelligence professionals are trained to spot this kind of wounded grandiosity.3 It’s well known as a particularly exploitable psychological structure. Carlson clearly shares it: The two spend a good portion of the interview deriding Western leaders as idiots. The special object of their ire is Kaja Kallas, one of the Western leaders I’d be least inclined to describe as an idiot. I wonder if Carlson’s audience even knows who she is? The vituperation they direct toward her seems much less like something calculated to resonate with Carlson’s viewers than something calculated to please Moscow, or overheard in Moscow. But this kind of denunciation is key to the effect Carlson has on his audience. It is meant to allow them to feel that they, too, are among the few who can see what the credentialed, powerful, and successful have somehow missed. This pleasant balm on their ressentiment encourages them to accept what they’re hearing as true.
Jermy argues that NATO could not win a war with Russia. He published these views in the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft—an anti-interventionist institution, not a Kremlin front. His article is worth reading, because many of his points are correct. If you were only to read this article, you’d conclude his opinions represented a recognizable—if highly disputable—realist position.
But he’s traveling in a very particular intellectual and media ecosystem, and it becomes clear why he finds this company congenial when he moves from “the West lacks the means for the ends it is pursuing” to an account of causation and responsibility for the war in Ukraine. We see this in his conversation with Carlson. Jermy repeatedly adopts Russia’s highly identifiable language, making a point of calling the invasion of Ukraine the “special military operation,” and even, at one point, correcting himself when he nearly calls it a “war.” He describes the war as a matter of existential self-preservation for Russia. He recites, as if it were self-evidently reasonable, Russia’s operational goals: “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” Ukraine. He claims that the initial attack on Kyiv was not meant to be an invasion, but an adjunct to diplomacy. He contemplates Russia seizing the whole of what Putin calls Novorossiya, or “new Russia”—including Odesa and several more western oblasts—as a perfectly reasonable outcome, given Russia’s need for a security buffer. (Why Russia needs a security buffer but Ukraine does not, he never explains.)
Jermy discusses Russia’s threat-perception as if it were a transparent report of an objective threat: Russia says it faces an existential danger; therefore Russia faces an existential danger; therefore the invasion is a defensive response; therefore resistance to the invasion compounds the danger. In his account, Ukraine’s agency, Russia’s imperial history and ideology, Putin’s own stated historical claims (stated on Tucker Carlson’s show, in fact), and the experiences and security needs of states that have experienced Russian subjugation vanish. If we interpret “realism” this way, it amounts to an instruction to defer to whichever power is most willing to kill for its preferences.
He also repeats, with remarkable confidence, Kremlin propaganda staples that are widely known to be Kremlin propaganda staples. This is telling. Anyone who has been paying attention to the war knows these are lies the Kremlin has deliberately introduced. For example, he says that a peace agreement was on the table in Istanbul in March, 2022, and would have been signed but for Boris Johnson’s intervention.4 Anyone who follows the news from Ukraine remember very well when that polished little propaganda capsule popped up on websites that echo the Kremlin’s line. The notable point is that it wasn’t meant to persuade people who actually know something about this war, and it certainly wasn’t meant to persuade British naval commanders. It was aimed at your confused, elderly uncle who believes everything he sees on InfoWars. The story has a well-known etiology; it’s been debunked and debunked again, obviously to no avail. This means one of two things must be true: Either Jermy knows this story to be not merely false, but a staple of Russian disinformation, or he’s gravely misrepresenting the extent of his knowledge of the war in Ukraine, and a hell of a lot thicker than he appears.
Mind you, there are sensible cautions embedded in what he says. Europe is militarily unready; the escalatory dynamics are supremely dangerous; a Russo-NATO war would be catastrophic. You don’t need to be a dupe of Moscow to believe that. The corruption lies in making those cautions do heroic exculpatory work for Russia. That’s the distinction between the counsel of a prudent or even an imprudent non-interventionist and something much darker. To make a case for restraint, he doesn’t need repeatedly to adopt the aggressor’s language. He doesn’t need to let Russian premises to do all the explanatory work.
So how plausible is it to think that he’s doing this unwittingly? Could someone like that—someone who certainly received many counterintelligence briefings throughout his career, and surely knows quite a bit about modern information warfare—truly be so dangerously blind, or ignorant, or naive?
And if he’s echoing those lies wittingly, why? Russia promotes these fairytales in the hope of weakening his country, to which he’s devoted his life in service.
I truly have trouble figuring out how something like this could happen.
Jermy’s network is suggestive, though again, it’s not evidence of covert direction. He regularly appears with Glenn Diesen, a Norwegian academic and prolific promoter of Russian narratives. He’s appeared on RT. He’s part of a podcast group, with Daniel Davis and Ian Proud, that calls itself the “Rebel Realists.” The ecosystem isn’t fully homogeneous, but it provides a consistent political message: Russia is understandable, reactive, and strategically rational; the West is decadent, reckless, deluded, warmongering, and the primary instigator and escalator of this war.
Jermy is more consequential than Carlson’s usual guest because he’s neither a known crank nor an obvious provocateur. He has professional authority. He speaks about serious material constraints, and he does so in educated, British English. Carlson’s audience will think he sounds knowledgable and credible.
If we assume he genuinely believes what he’s saying, we would describe his beliefs this way: He has made a certain kind of realist diagnosis of Western decline, but his is an asymmetric realism. He’s ruthlessly materialist about the West, romantic and credulous about Russia. He knows enough strategy to see why capabilities and logistics matter; he knows too little to understand that states can have genuine security concerns and still be imperial predators.
But if we assume he knows full well that what he’s saying is nonsense, then he’s probably just what he appears to be: A witting Russian asset. Maybe he was recruited at Cambridge. He wouldn’t be the first.
I just don’t know. I just know this sort of thing shouldn’t be broadcast to Americans night after night—unless we have a death wish. Which we might.
Jermy tells Tucker, at the beginning of the interview, that European leaders understand nothing about Russia:
What they haven’t understood with Russia is that this is, as far as Russia is concerned, an existential war. You know, they are fighting to make sure that Russia is preserved. And when you get people like Kaja Kallas saying that Russia must be broken up, who can blame them?5 I think had we understood that, I think that would be a start. … So I think when you get that, I think it’s much easier to understand what they’re doing and where they’re heading.
This is Tucker’s reply:
That has always made sense to me. If foreign leaders gave speeches calling for the breakup of the United States, I would, of course, do everything I could to support the defense of the United States. I would see that as existential. If someone said, “We’re going to break up the UK,” you’d probably take up arms in its defense, of course. So I’ve understood that since the first day.
But, foreign leaders—Russian leaders, in particular—do give speeches calling for the breakup of the United States. What’s more, they’ve been working assiduously to achieve it. In 2023, for example, Medvedev—formally deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, not just one of the television lunatics—said that California and Texas were “asking to be free.” He noted that Texas was preparing an independence referendum, and said: “I don’t know about you, but I’ll be rooting for Texas.” We know, for sure, that Russian propaganda has targeted separatist movements in both California and Texas. It’s almost comically apposite: This is a senior Russian security official publicly cheering the prospect of the dismemberment of the United States. He’s done this repeatedly. In his New Year forecast for 2023, he fantasized about an American civil war, with California and Texas becoming independent states, and a Texas–Mexico union.
He’s also called for “preemptive strikes” on the West. And he’s hardly the only one. Russia’s explicit nuclear threats are too many to catalogue here. They include comments by Andrei Gurulyov, a State Duma deputy and former senior general, who declared on Russia-1 that there would be “essentially nothing left of America,” which would suffer “95 percent total damage,” if it continued to arm Ukraine. Dmitry Kiselyov—head of the state media group Rossiya Segodnya, and a key voice of the regime’s propaganda system—threatened to reduce the United States to “radioactive ash.”
Putin himself has altered Russia’s nuclear doctrine to indicate that a conventional attack by a non-nuclear state that is supported by a nuclear power would be grounds for a nuclear response. This is plainly a threat directed at the United States. The US has been subjected to Russian nuclear threats and Russian official delight in it the thought of its fragmentation for years. No sane American therefore concludes that the proper response is to invade a neighboring sovereign country, demand its “demilitarization” and “denazification,” dictate its alliances, and claim that its capital belongs historically to the United States.
Perhaps Carlson is unaware of these threats?
Maybe not:
That’s dispositive, I’d say. He is emphatically not ignorant of Russian nuclear threats. Indeed, he thinks they’re “the biggest story of our lifetimes.” So the hypothesis that he’s such an idiot that he doesn’t realize what the regime and its court intellectuals propose to do to us can be safely ruled out.
If we give him the maximum benefit of the doubt, we might conclude that his inconsistency is merely a function of a cognitive error. When he hears Russian threats to incinerate us, he doesn’t think, “This is a regime whose power must be contained, and whose view of its security requirements is a danger to everyone around it.” He asks, “What have we done to make Russia feel compelled to say this?” In Carlson’s worldview, Russian threats are always evidence of Western provocation; Western support for a country Russia has invaded is always evidence of Western aggression; therefore Russia’s declared willingness to vaporize Britain or Germany is yet another datum demonstrating Russia’s legitimate fears and the West’s irresponsibility.
This worldview leads him regularly to reverse moral and causal agency wholesale. Russia is transformed from an expansionist state conducting the largest European invasion since 1945 to the passive object of a deranged Western yearning for war. “Nihilistic western leaders” are the aggressors; Russian fears are self-explanatory; NATO states’ fears are pathology, fabrication, and war-profiteering. He never considers the possibility that the Kremlin might have motives independent of Western provocation. Perhaps this is what he truly believes. But to say this is simply to put the mystery one step at a remove. Why does he believe such lunatic things?
If we give him the maximum benefit of the doubt, the best psychological account I can muster is this: Carlson has become a man with a such a highly developed counter-establishment reflex that it has curdled into a total explanatory system. He’s suffering not just from a lack of moral character but from a failure of epistemic character. He’s trained himself—and his audience—to regard the mere fact of institutional consensus as presumptive evidence of a lie. This allows him to be brilliant at detecting elite self-deception, but constitutionally incapable of detecting it in any man who calls himself an enemy of the elites. Thus he grants extraordinary interpretive charity to Putin, Fuentes, Kent, or any alleged dissident; he applies prosecutorial suspicion to the United States, NATO, Ukraine, Israel, mainstream journalists, and the democratic state. His disposition is less scepticism than a fixed allocation of innocence and guilt.
His intelligence, then, would be part of the trouble. It gives him fluency, timing, a formidable capacity to detect and ridicule hypocrisy, and the ability to make an unappealing proposition sound to his audience like brave dissent. But it doesn’t protect him against motivated reasoning. He notices real things. The Iraq war was disastrous;6 Washington does possess a professional caste whose incentives can be detached from public interest; the “rules-based order” is often invoked selectively; Mike Huckabee does sound like a loon. But he’s unable to let any of those propositions stay limited. Each becomes evidence for a single hidden sovereign: an elite that lies, wages wars for occult reasons, and defies the will of the people.
Once you adopt that frame, Russia’s account becomes psychologically irresistible. Russia supplies the flattering negative image of everything Carlson has come to hate: a state that presents itself as sovereign, masculine, Christian, anti-woke, indifferent to progressive moral fashion, and resistant to the Atlantic managerial class. Russia has furnished him with a narrative that gives his animus toward his own civilization a geopolitical object—which is exactly how good influence operations work.7
It’s evidence for this account of his makeup that Carlson isn’t simply a Russian partisan. He’s a partisan of a whole worldview in which liberal democracy is always fraudulent, public institutions are always masks, and hidden power is always the real explanation. Russia is useful, in this world, because it’s the conspicuous antagonist of liberal modernity; Israel is useful because it’s the occult antagonist within it. Once that intellectual trapdoor opens, it seems, neither intelligence nor worldly sophistication help.
His rupture with Trump has made his pathology more acute, not less. He backed Trump as the instrument that would smash the foreign-policy establishment and restore an “America First” order. So the Iran war wasn’t just a policy disappointment; it was a theological betrayal: The messianic vessel has been captured. Carlson now represents Trump as the Antichrist, controlled by forces stronger than himself. Which forces, precisely? He’s never explicit about this, but his viewers are given to understand it is either the Jews or the Devil, and probably those are one and the same. The critical point is that the failure of the leader didn’t falsify his theory; it proved that the leader was controlled.8
Within days of being posted, this video was viewed more than 750,000 times. Its most highly rewarded comments are a small museum of the worldview he is cultivating—Russia is harmless, Western governments are the real enemy, Israel is the concealed master of events:
There is, of course, a business model concealed within his metaphysics. The commodity is revelatory intimacy: I will tell you what they are hiding from you. Every escalation enlarges the franchise. Every institutional rebuttal becomes proof of courage. A normal foreign-policy dissident has to say, “Here is where I agree with the intelligence assessment and here is where I dissent.” That’s intellectually respectable, but it’s dreadful television. A cosmology of betrayal is much more scalable.
The Russian state plainly recognizes his value. It gave his Putin interview wall-to-wall propaganda treatment. Russian schools later used material from it in a history quiz, an almost absurdly literal instance of foreign state uptake. But yes, it’s possible that the relationship ends there. Moscow is just exploiting a man whose needs and resentments have made him available.
Americans seem more or less to accept that Carlson’s a dangerous, malicious propagandist for the most evil regimes and ideas in the world without remark. As if it were perfectly normal. He had to invite Nick Fuentes on his show for anyone in the conservative establishment to issue a rebuke, and even that was controversial—as if the problem weren’t what he’s saying, but someone taking offense at it.
The genuinely frightening thing isn’t, of course, that Carlson exists. Free societies have always generated cranks, traitors, fellow-travelers, and men who discover that villainy is remunerative. Villages have always had their idiots. But someone like Carlson can now be a quasi-institutional strategic actor: a man with a mass audience, no editor, no professional discipline, no requirement to distinguish fact from insinuation and fiction, and privileged access (at least until recently) to the president and his likely successor. I still defend our commitment to free speech, but where once I would have defended it unhesitatingly—look who won the Cold War, after all—I’m not at all sure the advantage will go to free societies in the age of disintermediated, algorithmically-boosted propaganda. I’m perhaps just defending it, now, out of habit.
Soviet propaganda aimed to make Western citizens admire the Soviet Union or embrace communism. The modern Russian method is much cheaper: disorganize belief; dissolve confidence in democratic institutions; persuade people that every source is corrupt, every war is a lie, every ally is a parasite, and every inconvenient fact is fake news. They don’t even need to make us admire Russia. They just need to make us cease believing that our own society is worth defending. It works not only on the immediate targets, but on those who are horrified by it, because watching Tucker Carlson does indeed make one doubt that our society is worth defending. I look at him and feel disgust, not love, for my country.
Carlson supplies credibility that Moscow can’t manufacture—the cultivated American insider’s voice, the implication that he’s seen behind the curtain, the authority of someone who once belonged to the establishment and now denounces it. A Russian anchor saying NATO provoked the war is, obviously, propaganda. A former Fox titan and intimate of the vice-president claiming to be “independent media” is a form of strategic penetration money can’t buy.
At least, I think it can’t. Absent evidence that Carlson is on Moscow’s payroll, that’s my best guess.
But Carlson is hardly the only American who has gone berserk. Ladies and Gentlemen, the mayor of New York:
This is appalling. Simply appalling. He is the mayor of a city with the largest Jewish population outside Israel. American Jews are visibly anxious about their physical security, and for good reason. And here is is deploying the civic authority of his office to make Israel—and, inevitably, attachment to Israel—a badge of moral pollution. That he acknowledges he lacks the power to act makes the performance more, not less, repellent: It’s not law or policy; it’s an act of political identification.
A mayor need not endorse an Israeli government, and he may legitimately condemn its conduct, if asked. But a mayor ought to understand the difference between saying, if asked, “I oppose that government’s policies” and staging a declaration that a Jewish state’s leader is not welcome in the city.
How have we come to see this as normal?
Then there is Hasan Piker. David Volodzko already said most of what I have to say about him. He has no official power, but the College Democrats’ decision to make him a featured speaker is an institutional signal about what the party’s youth elite considers eligible for normal political association.
As you can see in the clip below, he is not just arguing for social democracy. Addressing the students, he exhorts them to reject Democrats who “compromise, conciliate, and betray us”—in Maoist costume, after having publicly described Mao as among the world’s great leaders. That goes well beyond gauche radical chic. That’s the normalization of an explicitly anti-liberal political sensibility: politics as purification; disagreement as betrayal; historical mass murder as an aesthetic accessory.
David argued that there’s no comparable figure on the right. I disagree. Tucker Carlson, Hasan Piker—once you get to a certain level of “deranged,” there’s no point arguing who’s worse. That any of these figures could be politically influential in the United States is a sign that Americans have gone stark staring mad. Out of their minds. Off their trolleys.
Mamdani’s speech is probably the most immediately deranged event. It comes with the seal of municipal authority. It tells people who have been threatened, harassed, and made to feel suspect that their mayor will mobilize the city’s symbolic voice not to reassure them of equal protection and equal belonging, but to dramatize his solidarity with their most feared and brutal antagonists.
But for the country’s longer moral future, I find the College Democrats’ invitation of Piker at least as ominous. Young party activists now see anti-liberalism not as a warning sign but as insurgent glamour. The horror isn’t that an American extremist streamer said foolish and vicious things; there will always be people like that. It’s that young Democrats think it strategically useful, or morally unobjectionable, to put him on stage and applaud. (And he is not, by the way, strategically useful. He’s strategic poison, as is the DSA generally. That Democrats can’t see this makes me despair. They’re handing the GOP the rope with which to hang them. Enough voters will recoil from this that it will cost them dearly.)
Carlson, Piker, and Mamdani aren’t identical. Carlson launders authoritarian foreign-state narratives and conspiratorial antisemitism through the right. Piker romanticizes revolutionary authoritarianism and teaches students that liberal restraint is cowardice. Mamdani is translating a deranged moral vocabulary into the language and prestige of his elected office. But they’re all symptoms of the same deeper collapse: the loss of the liberal instinct that politics begins with the equal civic standing of your opponents, and power is dangerous even when your own people hold it.
What disturbs me most is that each camp finds its own pathology morally flattering. Carlson’s audience experiences itself as courageous truth-tellers against empire. Piker’s see themselves as insurgents against oppression. Mamdani’s see themselves as practitioners of universal justice. None tells themselves the truths: “I am embracing a wretched politics of contempt, collective suspicion, and authoritarian appetite.”
It’s not quite a question of “both sides” in some lazy, symmetrical sense. It’s a question of whether our country retains institutions—parties, universities, media organiszations, civic leaders—capable of saying: “No, this is not an acceptable price of coalition-building.” Everyone seems to believe that condemning their own side’s dangerous men would help the other side, so everyone rents them a room—or worse than that, applauds them.
Young Americans exposed to Carlson or Piker learn exactly the same lessons: The official world lies; moderation is cowardice; institutions are corrupt; people who use the language of universal principle are concealing domination; cruelty is evidence of your seriousness; politics is a war between the innocent and an omnipotent, malign establishment. Carlson offers the right-wing version: your country has been captured by cosmopolitan traitors and its enemies are more honest than its rulers. Piker offers the left-wing version: your society is irredeemably oppressive and liberation requires contempt for its liberal pieties. Trump translates a version of the former from internet moral theater to elected authority. Mamdani translates a version of the latter. Trump is the most dangerous. But only because he has the most power.
The most dangerous lesson these lunatics impart isn’t even about Russia, Israel, capitalism, socialism, Gaza, or immigration. It’s that you should understand politics through revelation and purification, not pluralism, compromise, institutional limitation, or tragic choice.
If you’re not taught basic civics—and most Americans, clearly, are not—you apparently will not instinctively know that totalizing ideologies have a body count; that societies are composed of morally mixed individuals, not collective essences; that a political opponent is still a fellow citizen; that the state is dangerous even when it claims virtuous purposes. It seems you will not know, instinctively, to recoil at the lessons these men are teaching. They deliver them with confidence, aesthetic force, moral drama, and an apparently inexhaustible supply of clips showing respectable people behaving hypocritically.
And no one is saying, “No.” Only people on their own side have the power to say this and be heard. But they don’t.
There’s a cruel feature of this landscape: They’re offering young people something that their ordinary world doesn’t seem to do. Carlson offers them belonging, forbidden knowledge, masculine certainty, and the delicious feeling of having seen through a fraud. Piker gives them moral urgency, solidarity, a theory of suffering, and the equally delicious feeling of standing with history’s victims. Neither begins with “become an authoritarian.” They begin with recognizable wounds and real institutional failures.
And both offer their audiences the age-old delight of Jew-hatred, of course. Why hating Jews should be such a reliable marker of social sickness I don’t know, but it certainly is.
True, these figures dominate the conversation more than they dominate the whole country. Algorithmic systems make the spectacular seem representative. Normal people who quietly want a decent job, safety, friendship, and a government that picks up the garbage reliably don’t generate an endless stream of clips.
But this lunacy adds up, and it is ambient, and Americans are stewing in environment in which ordinary liberal decency sounds naïve, cowardly, or boring.
Liberal democracy depends on enough people sharing critical inhibitions: do not dehumanize other citizens; do not celebrate violence; do not discuss entire ethnic groups as if they were moral contaminants; do not regard losing an election as proof that the country is illegitimate; do not imagine that your political enemies are so evil that any means is justified. Those inhibitions were once transmitted diffusely—by families, schools, religious communities, parties, editors, and the accumulated moral authority of the twentieth century. All of these transmission belts seem to have broken at once.
Rebutting Carlson, Piker, or Mamdani point by point isn’t enough. Somehow, we have to figure out how to make liberalism once again appear to be the only morally serious answer to a damaged world—not an evasive centrism, but a hard-won ethic of limits, rights, reciprocity, and anti-cruelty. That’s harder to make viral than a universal theory of betrayal.
But it’s the only answer that doesn’t end with someone deciding that the people wearing eyeglasses need to become a heap of skulls.
Russia’s Strategy in Ukraine: An Assessment
TUCKER CARLSON: Mr. Jermy, thank you very much for doing this. So in the United States, I think most people, to the extent they’re paying attention, are watching what’s happening in Iran and have a sense that what’s happening between Russia and NATO, Ukraine, the United States, the festering war in Eastern Europe is kind of a stalemate and nothing really is happening there. I don’t know if that’s true. Assess what you think is happening between Russia and Ukraine and its proxies right now.
STEVE JERMY: Yeah, I think you’re right. I don’t think it is true, Tucker. I think that the general sense in the West is that you’ll hear it from some people that Russia’s losing on the battlefield and that the Russian economy’s about to fall apart. I mean, I’ve heard it time and time again, and there’s no evidence to support either of those things.
The battlefield issue is poorly understood, and I think the reason is that people don’t understand Russia’s motivations and they don’t understand what the strategy is. In an article I wrote recently on the coming war with Russia, I said that Clausewitz, who was the great political philosopher of war, said that the most important decision that a military man and a politician can make is to understand the nature of the war. And I don’t think that the West has understood the nature of the war with Russia, nor for that matter with Iran.
What they haven’t understood with Russia is that this is, as far as Russia is concerned, an existential war. You know, they are fighting to make sure that Russia is preserved. And when you get people like Kaja Kallas saying that Russia must be broken up, who can blame them? I think had we understood that, I think that would be a start.
Unfortunately, we’re approaching the war, it seems to me, as a negotiation, a negotiation with arms. You know, if we increase a bit of pressure on Russia, then they’ll eventually come back to the negotiating table. What they’ve missed though is that Russia, I think, has a clear strategy. And I can’t be sure about it. I’m not in the Russian General Staff, but I think it’s got about 5 key phases.
The Road to War: Ignored Warnings
I mean, we know that the run-up to the special military operation, Tucker, was clear that there were so many warnings going back as far as 1996. And yet unfortunately, we’ve ignored them all, notwithstanding the warnings not only came from Russia, but from some of our very best strategic thinkers, from George Kennan back as far as 1996, and from John Mearsheimer in 2014.
But when you get to the start of the war, then it seemed to me as the war kicked off, and I have to say, I did not see the war coming. I was involved in the offshore energy sector. But as I got to understand it, then the first thing that became obvious to me was that this was not a war to, or a special military operation to invade Ukraine. And the answer, the reason was simple. There weren’t enough troops. You know, Ukraine is about the size of half of Europe. And you’re not going to do that with 190,000 troops. I cannot for a moment think that the Russian General Staff advised Putin that they had enough troops to invade Ukraine. This was always about the Donbas.
Russia’s Five-Phase Strategy
And I think the first phase of the strategy was really the use of military force to support a diplomatic engagement. And indeed, that diplomatic engagement actually went quite well. The Russians had opened negotiations with the Ukrainians after day one. And as we arrived in March, then they were ready to sign, as both sides were, an agreement which would have stopped the war. It was no NATO, neutrality for Ukraine, self-determination for the Donbas. But that was ready to sign and it would have been signed, I’m almost certain, if it hadn’t been for Boris Johnson, no doubt with Biden’s support, actually going across and persuading Zelensky to fight Russia and that he would have all the support he needed. So that’s phase one.
I think at phase two, when it becomes clear to Russia that they are going to have to fight and are likely to have to fight NATO because of what they’re hearing, what you then see is what I would call a withdrawal in contact. So essentially what the Russians were doing were recognising that actually the Kyiv attack and the actions in the Donbas were, although diplomatic, they would now need to withdraw to a line. And what they did was they withdrew back to what’s known as the Surovikin Line, which was a defensive line, instructed by the general who was the expert in Russia in defensive lines.
And that from about September onwards, they then moved into phase three after the withdrawal, which is what I call attritional defense. And what that essentially means was meeting their two objectives. Their objectives were denazification and demilitarization, both of which were operational objectives. And the strategic objective though, Tucker, was clear—it was to preserve Russia’s security. And what defensive attrition means is wearing down the men and materiel of the Ukrainian army.
And goodness me, we helped them a lot in that because we persuaded them to expend not one army, but two armies against that defensive line for not a single penetration.
So you get to late 2023, and at that stage, I think what Russia does is they’ve started to — as the war got going, they started to mobilize and increase the forces they need, the industrial capacity. And so by late 2023 they were ready to move into phase three. Phase three was what I call offensive attrition. Not necessarily securing territory, but really going on and starting to continue wearing down the men and materiel of the Ukrainian Army. Don’t forget the Ukrainian Army had no air superiority, none of the things that you would want fighting an offensive or indeed a defensive war. And moving slowly forward.
Russia’s Objectives: Donbas, Crimea, and Novorossiya
I think as well, they were probably starting to clarify what would be their ultimate objectives. And I remember saying, I think to Danny Davis about a year and a half ago, I thought their minimalist objectives would be to secure the Donbas and the four eastern oblasts, Crimea. And their maximum objectives might be to go further, might be to secure the whole of Novorossiya, which is Odessa, and the next four oblasts to the west. I wasn’t sure which way they would go, but I’ve heard Putin say quite recently that actually he’s talking about Novorossiya. And the logic behind that is about security. It’s about establishing what they believe to be a secure buffer, protecting the Russian people within it. And the question really is how long it takes them to get there if indeed they keep going in that way.
So I think when you start to understand that, then all of the stuff that we’ve heard—well, the Russians are going slowly—it misses the objective. It misses what they’re trying to achieve. And when you understand what they’re doing, what I think is a clear strategy, then I think what that does is to actually help you work out what they’re doing, why they’re doing it, and how the West should be thinking.
Because at the moment we sort of see on the one hand, the Russian army is not doing very well, it’s not securing much territory. That’s not true, it’s actually increasing, it’s been securing territory for at least the last 30 or so months. But they weren’t securing territory initially simply to secure the territory. They were doing it to actually wear down and attrit the Ukrainian army with a high degree of success, as we see from the casualties. So I think when you get that, I think it’s much easier to understand what they’re doing and where they’re heading.
The West’s Motives: Political Narrative Over Military Strategy
TUCKER CARLSON: That has always made sense to me. If foreign leaders gave speeches calling for the breakup of the United States, I would, of course, do everything I could to support the defense of the United States. I would see that as existential. If someone said, “We’re going to break up the UK,” you’d probably take up arms in its defense, of course. So I’ve understood that since the first day. What I have never understood is the West’s motive. Why would the United States and its, whatever you call them, but its partners in NATO give this kind — why would they want a war with Russia and a war that has hurt them? What is the motive there?
STEVE JERMY: It’s a really, really good question. And I have said for quite a long time now that the Russian operations are being guided by a military strategy, and the Western operations are being guided by a political narrative and with objectives that change quite a lot.
I think the initial objective, and it depends which particular party on the NATO side that you’re talking to, but the initial objectives were possibly to break up Russia. There’s a very interesting RAND study written in 2018, I think it is, which is called “Extending Russia.” The Russian intelligence chief, Budanov, actually in a YouTube video, which is on YouTube, talked about the need to actually have a war with Russia to actually help them get into NATO.
I think there’s also what I would call lag in thinking because a lot of the people who were proposing the expansion of NATO without thinking through the consequences did not anticipate this. I’m certain they didn’t anticipate it because they weren’t ready. You know, it was another great failure of NATO, I’m afraid to say. They were not ready for the war. I mean, if they had thought it through and said that if we keep doing this, then Russia will respond, then actually they would either have made defensive preparations or they wouldn’t have done it. So I think we can say with a high degree of certainty that they did not think it through.
So I think there’s some lag in there. And I think there’s also, I’m afraid to say, and I think this is probably more European than the United States, although you will know better than me about the United States, there’s a high degree of Russophobia, which I find very, very difficult to understand. I think it’s in part our press, it’s in part the narrative that we’ve built, it’s in part the nature of spin in modern Western politics where an event kicks off and people spin to help those parties that are in power stay in power.
And what that means is that the population generally starts to get deceived. I don’t think they’re lied to, but they’re deceived because they’re presented with one side of the story. Now, that really matters in war, because in war, you need to be able to look at all sides of the story, which is why I penned the article, “The Coming War with Russia,” because nobody seemed to have thought of what that war might be like. It’s very difficult to understand fully, though, the motivations. But I think within those factors, Tucker, you’ve probably got the answer.
Russophobia, Propaganda, and the Motives of Western Leaders
TUCKER CARLSON: I understand why the European populations are Russophobic, because the propaganda has played upon their best qualities. Russia is seen as the aggressor. Ukraine is the underdog. I think Europeans in general root for the underdog. That’s a sign of their decency. It’s also allowed. You’re allowed to hate Russians because they’re white, so you don’t have to feel guilty about painting them as animals. You’re not racist when you do that. I understand all of that, and they just don’t know any better because Europe is a biosphere in its media. Like, no outside information comes in, right? Of course, same in the United States.
What I don’t understand is the motive of the liars. Like, why do European leaders seek a war with Russia? Why do American leaders seek a war with Russia? I mean, these are not stupid people, and yet they are hell-bent on destroying their own countries in the service of this war against a country that doesn’t need to be our enemy. I mean, it doesn’t make any sense.
The Lack of Strategic Thinking in Western Leadership
STEVE JERMY: If I had to answer the question in one phrase, it’s the lack of the ability to think strategically. There is a wonderful American general who I studied when I was writing on strategy called André Buford. And he said that in war, the loser deserved to lose because his defeat will be a consequence of inadequate strategic thinking either before or during the conflict.
I think the institutional lag in entities such as NATO, which had done badly in Afghanistan. I was in Afghanistan and let’s face it, NATO lost. So the idea that NATO could prevail over Russia having lost against the Taliban, it’s just extraordinary thinking, but it’s in NATO.
I think as well that the advice within the establishment, I used to call them the elites, but I’ve now realized that they’re not elites. Elite, because elite’s about high performance, whereas we’re not seeing that within the establishment. So I think the establishments have what I can best describe as a sort of institutional lag and sort of blinkered thinking. And we see that in many ways.
And when you look across the broad nature of the strategic context in which we’re operating, and if you can be bothered to listen to what the Russians have been saying, then the logic that they present is, I find it sort of unequivocal. I mean, I’ve listened, of course, to your interview with Vladimir Putin and, of course, Lavrov, and there was almost nothing that I could think of that I disagreed with.
The problem, though, the West is not interested in listening, it seems to me. And so I think this is more about incompetence, and it must be incompetence on the Europeans, that, you know, there might be within the neocons and certain elements of the sort of neocon-like establishments in the West and the E3 in Britain, Germany, and France that is determined to break up Russia. But it’s obviously impossible, it seems to me, when you hear Kaja Kallas saying that.
The Problem of Weak Western Leadership
TUCKER CARLSON: Well, can I ask you, I was at a dinner with her not long ago in a foreign country with a lot of foreign diplomats who are not mediocre at all. And she got up to speak, and the feeling of contempt for her and bewilderment that someone this stupid could have a leadership position in Europe — people were shocked by just how unimpressive, how uninformed she was, how childish, how girlish she was. Everything was a kind of grotesque and dumb moral generalization, Hitler versus Churchill kind of level stuff. How does someone like that, how does a structure like the EU, a continent with the smartest people in the world, in my opinion, promote someone like Kallas to a position of leadership? How does that happen?
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STEVE JERMY: It’s a very good question because you could ask exactly the same question about von der Leyen. Von der Leyen, when I was serving, was notorious for being the worst minister of defense that Germany had ever had. And suddenly we find that she is in charge or has a leadership role in the EU. You could also say it about Rutte as well. And I thought the last NATO Secretary General was bad, but my goodness me, he’s got very good competition now.
I think it also goes across the Western leadership as well, generally, in my experience. I started in my naval career back in ’76. This is the worst set of leaders that I think we’ve got collectively, for as long as I’ve been alive, I think.
So I can’t answer your question other than to say that it’s a very difficult position to be. But also it’s an incredible weakness that we have in the West and explains so much of what’s going wrong in the West is the lack of high-quality leadership. I mean, I used to teach leadership and I look at some of the ways that these leaders are operating and it’s extraordinarily — well, the issue is competence. And I’m sure some of these are decent people, they’re doing what they think, but they’re obviously not competent.
And I say that strategically, that for a strategic operation, the measure of success is, was the operation effective? Was it enduring? Were the results enduring? And was it efficient? Now, on all of the interventions of this century, starting Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, and now Iran, we failed at every one of those, I would say. Some people will argue about Syria, although if you think recreating a caliphate within Syria is a good idea. That’s an open question. It looks to me like Iran is being lost. It looks to me like Russia is being lost.
So we’ve got a consistency in terms of capacity to think and act strategically. I think this isn’t just though about the politicians. I think it’s also about senior military officers, about senior diplomats, about senior intelligence officers. So I wouldn’t want to blame the politicians entirely. I’ve operated right at the top of British government as the executive assistant to our Chief of Defense Staff, so I’ve watched people operating and being part of that.
But strategic thinking is the key shortfall, and it’s caused us a lot of harm. And I think it explains as well why we’re going backwards, whereas many other countries in the world are going forward.
Where Is the West Headed in Its Conflict with Russia?
TUCKER CARLSON: So at the point we’re at right now, it seems more dangerous in the West war against Russia than it has been ever. Can you describe where you think we are and where this is going?
The Coming War with Russia: A Scenario
STEVE JERMY: Yeah, let me do it through the tool, Tucker, of the article I wrote on the coming war with Russia. And the reason I wrote it was I was hearing a lot of people here saying we’re getting ready for war with Russia, we’ll be ready to fight in 2030. I don’t think that’s true because we can’t afford to be. But anyway, that’s the narrative that’s being told to the European publics. And the problem is that of course the Russians will be listening to this. Of course they’ll be listening to it.
So I thought it would be a good idea to say, well, okay, well, if we’re going to be ready to fight a war with Russia, what’s it going to be like? And the first thing about the article was I said that let’s not assume that Russia is going to wait doing nothing until 2030 until we’re ready. So let’s assume that because of the way that we’re starting to promote attacks deep into Russia by the E3, that’s Germany, Britain, and France providing weapons, and weapons with significant warheads as well, 250 kilograms and significant range deep into Russia. Let’s not assume that the Russians are just going to sit back and let this happen.
So my starting point was to say, okay, well, let’s assume that Russia attacks Europe, or attacks certain elements of Europe. And what the Russians have said is they have not taken these attacks off the agenda, which is a warning. And it’s a warning which we seem to be ignoring.
So let’s assume that the first attacks happen in September of this year. And my scenario, and I should emphasize it’s a scenario, not a forecast. So it’s trying to make people think about what could happen. So let’s assume these attacks happen in September of this year and the Russians destroy with hypersonic missiles, the factories that are making drones and missiles in Britain, in France, and in Germany.
What Would Europe Do?
And the question then is, what does Europe do? And of course, the first thing Europe does is it says, okay, well, we are now going to invoke Article 5. And all of a sudden people realize what Article 5 really means. I mean, you’ve got NATO, which when I was serving in NATO, in the Standing NATO Force Mediterranean, we used to say that NATO stood for “no ability to organize.” It’s slightly unfair, but actually NATO isn’t this great omnipotent coalition. People say it’s the strongest coalition in history. I mean, that obviously isn’t true. The strongest coalition in history, as far as I can see, was the Allied coalition in the Second World War with the United States, Britain, the Commonwealth, Russia, and China. That’s the strongest coalition by far.
So NATO invokes Article 5, and the 3 countries that have been attacked invoke Article 5, and they realize suddenly that actually what Article 5 means is that an attack on one is an attack on all, but it doesn’t mean that actually the whole of the NATO forces have to respond, and people decide to respond as they think best. And in the article, I propose that Hungary says, nope, we’re not getting engaged. Spain says, nope, we’re not getting engaged. We don’t think this is in our interests. I think other countries might equivocate. It’s difficult to say, but countries like Hungary, for example, obviously won’t.
So at that stage, we suddenly see that this isn’t all it means. But the big issue, Tucker, is what does the United States do? Now, of course, we know that Rubio has been looking as if the United States is shifting back in to support these operations. But at that moment, I think there’s an open question about what the United States does, if it says it sees attacks into Russia, especially if those have been warned, and we’ve made no response to them.
And my guess is that the Americans will not want to commit troops into mainland Europe to fight a line of war against Russia on European soil, and for U.S. troops to fight and die on European soil. I wouldn’t if I were in the United States.
Europe’s Military Vulnerabilities
So you’re then in the situation, well, now what do the Europeans do? And again, just to develop the scenario, I assume that Europeans do the only thing they can do. Because their land forces are not ready, is that they use air forces to respond to Russia and that that doesn’t go very well. That actually they find that they’re up against Russia, which has got a lot of experience in air defense.
In one of my jobs in the Navy was to be the captain of an air defense destroyer, and I was what was known as the anti-air warfare commander. And I can tell you that we are poor in Europe in terms of being able to defend our skies. We would struggle to respond to saturation drone attacks. We’ve got extremely limited responses to conventional ballistic missiles. I’m a great fan of Ted Postol, who is an MIT professor on this. He thinks that the Patriot PAC-3 systems are possibly looking about 3% effectiveness. And when it comes to hypersonic missiles, we’ve got no response whatsoever.
So suddenly we are making attacks that aren’t very successful. But in return, I’d say that because the E3 have decided to respond to Russia’s attacks, that they then take the gloves off and use hypersonic missiles, probably with conventional missiles, to do more damage. And the thing that I would go after, especially as an energy expert, would be to do the same thing that they’ve done in Kyiv and in Ukraine, which is to surgically start to undermine our energy infrastructure.
And I can tell you that a Reznik missile landing in a liquid natural gas terminal or an oil terminal in Milford Haven or Rotterdam would do extensive damage.
Europe’s Energy Fragility
That would be bad enough. But unfortunately, of course, because of the sanctions we placed on Russia in the first place about 4 years ago, we’ve switched ourselves off from Russian oil, switched ourselves off from Russian gas. So that’s 40% of our gas. We’ve also, of the particular products, we’ve switched ourselves off to Russian diesel, who used to provide us with 40% of Europe’s diesel.
Now, as an energy expert, if you can explain to me how you can run a modern industrial society without diesel, then I’m all ears, but I don’t know how to do it. Diesel is critical for farming, for fishing, for food logistics, for construction, for running the other 2 primary energy sources, that’s renewable energy and nuclear energy. I could go on and on. It really is the critical fuel, and we’ve switched ourselves off to it.
And of course, having switched ourselves off and increased our prices indeed in Europe, which of course is having an effect on our economies, especially Germany’s economy, we’re now in the situation when the Strait of Hormuz is closed. And so we’ve got a second wham on top of the first wham. So talk about being in a very, very fragile position. It’s an extremely weak position, not least of all because we import about 12 million barrels a day into oil, into the European region. Norway is reasonably self-sufficient. In fact, Norway is completely self-sufficient. And we get about 45% or so of our hydrocarbons from the North Sea, although that’s reducing. But Europe generally is extremely vulnerable.
So what you’ve got is a situation which is that our energy infrastructure is being written down at a time when we have no chance of defending our skies against it. And again, this is why I was trying to actually make the point to people who are prepared to think about what this war might look like, because the economic consequences of this would be profound.
Mathematically, there’s a really close relationship between the use of energy and GDP. It’s extremely close. It’s close to 1. It’s about 0.99 or something. So what that means is when you take energy out of the system, then you are going to have a consequent effect, which is similar in rough order of magnitude on your economy. So if we take 10% of the world’s energy away, then surprise, surprise, don’t be surprised if we get a global reduction in GDP of 10%. Now that’s getting close to a depression. Indeed, it’s on the borderline of depression.
But going back to Europe, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we’re in a situation where, were such an attack to happen, then we would be in deep economic trouble. And I think that would lead to deep political trouble as well.
The Need for a Public Debate
But again, it is a scenario. And the point of the scenario was to help people really think about what such a war might mean, and really make sure that we’ve done the risk assessment. At the moment, the Europeans’ risk assessment of what they’re doing, as far as I can see, is based on a guess. And the guess is we’re going to keep firing long-range weapons into Russia, and we’re going to guess that the Russians aren’t going to respond. And I think that’s a very dangerous guess.
I mean, people say the Russians don’t have red lines, and I keep saying to them, well, just a second, the Russians told us that if we tried to expand NATO into Georgia or into Ukraine, it would result in a war. And indeed, all our clever thinkers told us the same thing. And surprise, surprise, when we did do that, a war happened. So Russia do have red lines. So I think it’s wrong to have that guess.
And the way that risk management works — I’m not a great fan of risk management. It’s used by the financial sector to do risk analysis, and as far as I can see, it doesn’t work for them. But what they do do, they say, if you’re thinking about a risk, have a think about the impact and the probability. Now, even if the probability is low of Russia doing what I’ve said, the impact is profound. So to me, that’s a risk which you really need to work very, very hard to think through and to make sure that the population who you’re exposing to that risk have been taken on board rather than just crack on without really thinking about it.
So I think there needs to be in Europe a political debate about this and whether we’re prepared to let our politicians lead into a situation where we’re exposed to this risk. And we’ve been here before in Europe. It was 1914, I should say. The run, Barbara Tuchman’s famous book, The Guns of August, where we fell into the First World War. People thought it would be over in 4 months, and 4 years later, Europe was devastated.
So let’s at least try to do the thinking this time round and decide that if we are going to do these things and to poke the bear before we’re ready for a war which we would lose anyway, let’s at least have a public debate about that and see how the country feels about it and other countries feel about it. Because I’m strongly of the view that actually if the country were exposed to what I’m talking about, the difference in terms of political support for it would be profound. I think the political support for it would fall away.
It doesn’t matter what the moral issue is. I happen to think that the moral high ground lies with Russia. What happens is the issue of power, and Russia has the balance of power here and overwhelmingly. So my suspicion is if we were able to have that debate, and I think we should have that debate, then I don’t think Europeans would continue to feel quite so Russified because they do.
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The Nuclear Question
TUCKER CARLSON: I think one disadvantage that the Europeans have is they don’t understand how hated they are by the people planning these wars. I think it’s true of all the wars the last 100 years. I think that at least in my country, the foreign policy strategists, the neocons who are driving all of this truly hate Europe and would like to see it destroyed. The Israelis hate Europe and Europeans can’t seem to admit that to themselves. It’s very obvious by the effects.
So let’s say that the Russians did lob a hypersonic missile into Rotterdam or into the UK. Everyone knows it’s very obvious that Europe can’t mount a conventional war against Russia. They would lose instantly. The one thing they do have, however, is nuclear weapons. So how much incentive would there be to use a nuclear weapon in response?
STEVE JERMY: It’s a $64,000 question, and I actually cover that in the article. I think that what we’re talking about is that if either Britain or France, the 2 nations with nuclear weapons, chose to respond with nuclear weapons, that essentially is committing national suicide.
TUCKER CARLSON: Yes.
The Nuclear Risk and NATO’s Strategic Contradictions
STEVE JERMY: I would expect the Russians to respond. Let’s forget they’ve got nearly 5,500 nuclear weapons, just short of that. I think Britain’s got sort of— I think there might be 200, those sorts of figures. I think that a prime minister or president of France who is prepared to use nuclear weapons to support a conventional war which we were likely to lose in the first place — I think that would be a very— it’s a suicidal call to make. So I cannot see it happening really, because they cheered the destruction of their own energy pipeline.
TUCKER CARLSON: They abetted the invasion of their country by North and Sub-Saharan Africa. They’re suicidal. That’s what it seems as an observer.
STEVE JERMY: Yeah, I think it’s suicidal by incompetence, but I would like to think that within the establishment there are enough people who would, by this stage, especially if we were starting to go to war, had really started to think this through.
I would also like to think that — and I’d be interested in your view on this — that there were Americans who were saying, “This isn’t very good. This isn’t what we were thinking, that we could help with the breakup of Russia. It’s not happening. This war is starting to kick off. We need to get this to a close.”
And I don’t know if that would happen, but I would like to think that actually there would be some voices in America. The sorts of people who would spring to mind for me would be people like J.D. Vance — and Tulsi Gabbard’s no longer there — but they’re the voices of reason within the White House. Be curious to see what Donald Trump’s view is as well, but I’m sure that Americans would not want to be doing anything which opened them to the possibility of a nuclear exchange with Russia.
TUCKER CARLSON: So my sense is that Trump’s views are irrelevant. I don’t think he was for this war with Iran. He did it anyway. He’s utterly rolled. So there’s that. J.D. Vance is the only person I’m aware of in American national politics with any power at all, to the extent he has power, who would oppose this. But I don’t see anyone other than J.D. Vance. I hope I’m wrong.
STEVE JERMY: Yeah, I hope you are too. There’s no doubt that the voices of the independent media are starting to be heard. We’ve got a long, long way to go, but starting to be heard. But again, this is why I think this debate needs to happen now rather than later.
Europeans haven’t thought about this a lot. When the attacks were conducted on the Russian strategic bombing force, I thought that was an act of incredible strategic recklessness, because those bombers were out on the airfields on the pan so they could be seen by satellites as part of the START treaty. So it was part of the treaty. And Russian nuclear doctrine is such that if their nuclear triad — an element of the nuclear triad — is attacked, then their response is to respond with nuclear weapons. They chose not to do it, thank goodness. But we’re playing with fire here.
And I think the issue is not the nuclear response — and I think it’s a very open question. It’s an open question not only for us, but for the Russians as well. I could imagine the Russians saying, “Yeah, actually, we’ve got people who are so incompetent in Western capitals that we perhaps don’t want to respond this way,” or they might do it in a more measured way.
Here’s a very good question. What if the responses were not against Germany, France, and Britain, but against Germany? And what if the responses were such that they took out Germany’s drone factories and Poland’s drone factories? Would then Britain and France be prepared to sacrifice their nations and tens of millions of deaths to support Germany in that situation? Very, very good question. And I don’t know what the answer is.
But to me, the answer is: let’s at least think carefully about what we’re trying to do with these long-range weapons and strike attacks into Russia. And let’s also think about diplomacy. The fact that we can have meetings where the West is talking about solutions to the Russia-Ukraine war and triumphantly exclude one of the belligerents — it’s diplomatic incompetence of the highest order I can see.
In the very difficult British and Irish relationships during the Troubles in Ireland, we maintained very, very subtle diplomatic engagement throughout almost the whole of that war. And thank goodness we did. What we need, I think, is to at least think about this alternative pathway to peace. I’m sure it’s there.
I mean, I’ve often thought that one of the biggest problems is NATO. NATO at the moment is a bit of a self-licking lollipop. What I once said was: “NATO exists to confront a threat which is created by its own existence, yet doesn’t have the power to confront the threat that its existence has created.” So I think NATO, to my mind, is a key part of the problem here.
TUCKER CARLSON: And what a beautiful formulation that is. “NATO exists to confront the opposition it’s created, but doesn’t have the power to successfully resist that.” That’s the truest thing I’ve heard today.
The Limits of NATO and the West’s Military Realities
STEVE JERMY: Yes, it was in one of the Quincy Institute’s Responsible Statecraft articles about 18 months ago. It’s so obvious, and yet people think that NATO’s omnipotent. So I think that understanding that actually the NATO guarantee is — I wouldn’t say it’s as little as paper, but it is much less comprehensive than people think — because it relies on military forces which are, to my mind, nowhere near as battle-hardened as the Russians are.
The second best army in the world, I would say at the moment in terms of battle-hardened, is the Ukrainian army. The first is the Russian army. The Chinese will be watching extremely closely. So the idea that NATO can, with a disparate group of countries with different levels of forces, with different levels of equipment capabilities, actually be brought together into a coalition to defeat the most battle-hardened army in the world — it just doesn’t stack up, does it? You don’t need to be a military man to understand that it doesn’t stack up.
Unfortunately, a lot of the military people don’t understand this. They’re not really interested, as far as I can see, in understanding Russia. I just find it profound. I was listening recently to one of our former Chiefs of Defence Staff, and I said in a meeting in which we were at, “What do you think about talking to Russia?” And his response was, “Yes, I think we probably should do that. But not Putin.” I thought, well, that’s just astonishing that anybody could say that. And it shows you the degree of Russophobia.
In my service career, I spent a lot of time preparing to fight the Russians. But when the Cold War came and Partnership for Peace was kicked off and we started to engage with the Russians, most of us in my experience were delighted that we could be in that position. So quite how we’ve got back to this situation of seeing Russia as the enemy is a good question. A lot of it is to do with not listening to Russia and not hearing Russia. Because when you listen to them and hear them, it’s fairly obvious what they want, but people just don’t seem to be able to do it.
It’s a bit like — I’m not a soccer player — but it’s a bit like getting your team ready for a match and not bothering to study the opposition. How many football coaches would do that? How many American football coaches would do it? Everybody would be studying the opposition. And if we were studying the opposition, that’d be a good start, because we would then realize the challenge we’ve got, but we would also be in a much better position to understand the opposition.
The West’s Energy Crisis
TUCKER CARLSON: They’re much more serious than we are, and much more—it’s not close. And so that right there gives you cause. Why would you ever get into a conflict with people who are at least as smart as you and much more committed? You wouldn’t. So—you, after your military service, spent 15 years in the energy sector where is the West, the US, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada with energy right now?
STEVE JERMY: I think it’s a very good question. And my strong sense—this is intuitive with some analysis to support it—is that we’re on the edge of a crisis. And the reason I say that is, if you take—it’s not 20 million barrels per day, and let’s just stay with oil for the moment, not natural gas, but just taking oil, which is the critical resource for almost all of the others—if you take 20 million barrels of oil out of the Strait of Hormuz, in fact it’s 30, then sooner or later that has to show up.
Now, what I was surprised with is how long it’s taken. And when you start to see what’s going on, you start to see what’s happening. It takes, from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, about 2 months for the ships—which are traveling at 12 knots, which is about the same speed as a bicycle—to get to the United States and to places like Cushing. It takes about a month or so to get to Europe. So firstly, you’ve got all the ships which had left that were still moving. The inventories of course were significant. There was a bit of an oil glut at the time, so those have been largely drawn down as far as I can see. The strategic petroleum reserves as well have largely been drawn down. I think Cushing is now—the American strategic petroleum reserve I think is pretty low. The figure I have in my mind—you may know this better than me— is about 20 percent.
TUCKER CARLSON: That’s right.
The Oil Market Lag and Economic Consequences
STEVE JERMY: Again, when you start to get— you’ve got to think carefully about it. Even when the oil moves through pipelines, so from Cushing up to New England, it’s traveling at between three and eight miles an hour. So that of course takes time. And of course the oil in the pipeline needs to—you need to have oil in the pipeline for the pipeline to work. So the oil in the pipeline isn’t working. It’s not working inventory.
And last but by no means least is China. China. And what I don’t think any of us understood was how China would respond to this. And I don’t think we completely understand, but China reduced its demand by about 5 million barrels per day, which is a significant reduction. It’s also home to the largest strategic petroleum reserve in the world. I think the figure I’ve got is 1.3 billion barrels per day. So it’s a very significant reserve.
I also suspect—I don’t know—I suspect one of the ways that China was thinking about this was not just about self-interest, but I suspect the Chinese were thinking that as an exporting nation, they were thinking long and hard about the impact that the Strait of Hormuz closure would have on the rest of the Far East. Because there are other nations in the Far East which are much more vulnerable. Japan had a very big oil reserve, but places like Taiwan, 90 percent of the semiconductors are made in Taiwan. So places like Taiwan were much more vulnerable.
So I suspect one of the reasons China may have done that is not just for tactical reasons, but also for thinking about their export markets, because reduction in oil in these other places could have a significant impact. I don’t think anybody really knows.
But one of the other things to think about is that— sorry, I’ll just finish. I think I would be surprised if we were not seeing consequences of this in August. And I’ve certainly heard some very good analysts who I follow talking about September as well. I’m a great fan of an American geophysicist called Art Berman, who’s an exceptional analyst.
The other thing though, of course, is that even when the Straits of Hormuz open, then there is a lag. There’s a lag on actually the whole system getting going again. It’s a bit like closing off your plumbing and your pipes at home and then expecting it to function perfectly. Now, one of the interesting things is that when the—I can’t remember what the ship’s name was a container ship blocked the Suez Canal. And for every one day that that container ship blocked the Suez Canal, there’s a very good Merchant Navy analyst called Sam Macogliano who said it was about 6 days for the whole logistics system to recover.
So even if it’s 3 days, you could be talking, as a minimum, it would be the amount of time that the strait’s been closed ways it will take to recover, but it could be twice that or it could be 3 times that. So I’m expecting and forecasting that we’ll be looking at a significant recession starting in the autumn, and that could tip into recession in the new year.
Quite where that recession will play in the globe is an open question. I mean, the country that’s most insulated from it— surprise, surprise— is Russia. Russia is an autarkic nation. It well understands the consequences of what’s going on, I think. Although Putin’s first degree is in law, his postgraduate work was in resource economics. So I would be astonished if they don’t understand this.
I know that the Chinese have been looking at their own energy situation for decades. There’s good evidence to say that in 2003, when the Americans with allies went into Iraq, that the Chinese thought that that was about oil and they began increasing their own reserves. But as for places like Europe, we’re incredibly vulnerable. So is a lot of the Far East. So I’m afraid to say are places like Africa. And there’s an open question about the United States as well.
The Trump line that the United States is an exporter of oil is true inasmuch as an exporter of refined products. But when it comes to crude, it’s an importer of crude to the tune of about 6.5 million barrels per day. And even if you’ve got access, through, for example, Venezuela or Canada, oil is a fungible commodity. So you may have access, but the prices of the oil are going to go up.
So I don’t know what it’s like over there in the States at the moment in terms of cost per barrel. It’s up here. But if those costs were to increase significantly in the next 2 to 3 months, I would imagine that would not be the sort of run you’d want into the midterms. And I would be surprised if they don’t increase significantly. And even if you open the Strait of Hormuz, I would be surprised if the lag in the system is such that you’re still not suffering from the consequences of those well into the midterms and probably into the new year.
Brent Crude Prices and the Futures Market
TUCKER CARLSON: Oil, Brent crude was priced in dollars, I think $71 last week. If you’d told me almost 4 months after the closure of the strait that it would be $71, I would never have believed that. How did that happen? Were you surprised by it, that it’s so low?
STEVE JERMY: Yes, very, very. I was just as surprised as you, and I think most of the analysts were. But I think a lot of it is to do with the lag. It’s also there’s this distinction between the futures market bits and the actual delivery. I was talking to a Singaporean colleague last month, and he said that— and I don’t know whether this is still the case— that notwithstanding what Brent was at or what WTI was at, that in Singapore they were buying crude for $200 a barrel.
So the difference is the interesting one. It’s what people are actually paying for it. I mean, there may be a short-term lag, who knows, but that’s the open question, the so-called crack spread between what you’re paying or what you’re forecasting to pay in the futures markets and what you’re actually paying on the day.
TUCKER CARLSON: How does a country exist at $200 a barrel?
STEVE JERMY: Yeah, well, fortunately, Singapore is an extremely efficient country.
TUCKER CARLSON: Yes.
STEVE JERMY: So that must be having political effects, I guess, as well. It’s quite a small country. I was so surprised when I heard $200 a barrel, I didn’t ask much more.
But again, if we get up to those sorts of figures, I think back to 2007 and 2008, the great global financial crisis. I happened to be in Houston at part of that. And I remember vividly seeing the stock market red all over. I’ll never forget it. I remember talking to an American who was working in the British consulate in Houston. He’d lost half his retirement savings in that crash.
And again, it seems to me that if you were to get up to those sorts of figures, $150, and if you’ve got a global economy which is already not in trouble but already very precarious, then it wouldn’t surprise me if we have another great financial crash. I mean, who knows? We might see it. Was $150 an oil barrel a function of that? To me, it seems impossible that it wasn’t a function of that.
People will talk about synthetic collateralized debt obligations in the housing market. I think a lot of it’s to do with the euro-dollar areas actually, and how funding in the euro-dollar areas were actually tightening. But it seems impossible to me that oil, which is the primary resource, wasn’t playing into that.
I mean, it’s playing into things like Lufthansa, I think, canceled 20,000 flights about a couple of months ago. I don’t know what bunker fuels are like. That’s the fuel used for ships. But when I was talking to somebody recently about those, those were doubled. So again, it’s what people are actually paying rather than the futures market. And it’s when those two come back into alignment, then we’ll know probably more what’s happening.
The problem— I’ve said this before as well, Tucker— is that when somebody— Danny Davis, who I think you know, Daniel Davis— said to me, he said, “If you were the czar of the world, what would you do about solving the energy crisis?” I said the problem is that the energy crisis, nobody’s in charge. The whole of the energy markets are run by the market. So there is no single entity that can say, “Well, we need to do X, Y, and Z to sort this out.”
You can’t just say, “Well, we need to run more tankers through the Straits of Hormuz,” because if the shipping companies say, “Well, we don’t like the look of that, thanks, we’ll wait until it’s ready.” So there are a whole load of issues here which are really run by the market, and I think there’s nobody who really understands the thing itself. And even if they did understand, there’s nobody who can actually press a button— press 5 or 6 buttons— to make the whole thing work again properly.
TUCKER CARLSON: That’s right.
STEVE JERMY: Again, I’m hearing the same thing from other analysts. And I listen to this like a book, and I don’t say that I’ve got the answers, but what I do say is that you take this amount of energy out of the system, it’s bound to have economic consequences. It’s a mathematical impossibility it won’t.
Prospects for Resolution: The Middle East and Ukraine
TUCKER CARLSON: And in a globalized economy, no nation can have real sovereignty. Of course you can’t act independently on behalf of your country because you’re not in control of your country because you don’t control its economy. So no one kind of thought about that obviously in the post-war era.
So let me just ask you a final question, which is how long are these 2 conflicts likely to continue? Do you see hope of resolution in Western Europe or in the Middle East?
STEVE JERMY: I think if I take the Middle East first, I’ve got a strong suspicion— I can’t say for sure— that as the continued closure of the Straits comes home to the United States, and that as the midterms go, as I think it’s almost impossible to avoid now, badly, then I suspect that that will create a very different political atmosphere in the United States if you’ve got very significant price increases, and you’re seeing lots of damage being done to the global economy. So my suspicion is that that’s the thing which might bring the Iran war to a closure. I can’t say for sure.
The interesting thing as well will be to see the extent to which, were the situation to be improved between the United States on the one hand and China and Russia on the other, both China and Russia could actually have a hand in helping to bring that war to a close. What’s for sure is that unless the United States is willing to deploy significant land troops, and when I say significant, we’re talking tens, hundreds of thousands, because nothing else is going to make a difference, then the war cannot be won militarily. And I don’t think I’m overguessing to say that there’s no political appetite in the United States to deploy land forces into the Iranian war.
I think as regards the Russia-Ukraine war, that’s a more difficult one to call. My guess is that what Putin will be thinking about will be about the coming economic crisis in Europe, because one of the things that he could be saying to himself is, “Okay, I could respond as the Europeans start to ratchet up pressure on me. But actually, I can see what’s coming.” So by the time this economic crisis hits Europe, at that stage, the Europeans will recognize finally that they simply can’t afford the weapons, and that they’re actually tipping into recession.
I mean, arguably Germany’s already in recession. I think both Britain and France probably are on the edge of it. But suddenly, they’re in deep economic trouble. And the last thing they want to do is to actually invite their countries to invest 5% of their GDP in fighting a war, which by this stage they’ll hopefully realize cannot be won.
If that happens, then I would like to think that it could be brought to a close by the end of the year if the recession hits. That’s slightly a weird way to think about it perhaps. If it were to be diplomacy, a lot will depend— again, it might depend on the midterms, it might depend on how the neocons see it, it might depend on the E3 and their policies. But sooner or later, people, I’m sure, are going to recognize that the war cannot be won.
The one other thing that could bring it to a close would be a change in policy by Russia, because the alternative to striking Europe— and I still do not think that’s off the table, even though it’s in the scenario— the alternative could be a move on Kyiv, an armored move on Kyiv. And I think that would be done not for military reasons, but for political reasons. And if the Kyiv government were to collapse, then I think at that stage it would be game over. So Russia would never mention it, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s been something they’ve thought through as a possible course of action.
Putin’s Domestic Pressures
TUCKER CARLSON: I mean, Putin has got to be under domestic pressure. He doesn’t rule as an absolute dictator. I mean, he’s got constituencies in the GRU, the military. Lots of people would like his job. I mean, how much pressure is he under to respond with force, greater force, do you think?
Putin’s Strategic Thinking and the Path Forward
STEVE JERMY: I think he’s under significant pressure, but I actually took the time when the war kicked off to listen to Oliver Stone’s interviews with Putin to get to know the man. And I also took the time to actually read Philip Short’s biography of him. And then I came out of that thinking, this is a man who’s extremely strategic. And whatever you think about him due to what you heard in the press, this is a person who deserves significant respect.
If I had been thinking about this, I’d say we need to think very carefully because this is a strategic leader who deserves significant respect. I think he is under pressure, but equally, I think he’s the sort of man who will be able to resist this pressure and do what he thinks best, which is what I think he’s been doing until now.
So although I often hear people say, “Oh, why hasn’t Putin—” I hear podcasters and people in the alternative media saying that Putin’s not being affected, he should have responded by now. I have a strong intuition that’s supported by the General Staff. And when I went to Afghanistan, before I went there, I read the Russian General Staff’s analysis of their Afghan campaign. They did a 10-year campaign and got out in good order after 10 years. And the structures that they left there took 2 years before actually things started to become again. We got out after 20 years, much more money expended, and things were collapsing around as we got out.
I was really impressed by the Russian General Staff. So I would think that actually he’s going to be very well advised as well by the Russian General Staff. So I would think he’s the sort of man who will be able to hold his nerve. And I think he’s the sort of man who will do what he thinks is right strategically.
So again, although I’ve pushed that scenario as one to think about, and I would think that he will have that on the table. And it wouldn’t surprise me if that — if I were to forecast how that scenario would play out rather than to put a sort of worst case, I’d say if he were going to use weapons, the first thing he would do is he would ring up the White House and say, “We are going to use weapons against the E-3.” Then having done that, he would then ring up Merz, Macron, and Burnham, as it will be, and say, “We are going to use weapons against production facilities unless we have a clear response from you saying that you will stop providing Ukraine with these sorts of weapons.”
So that’s what I would guess he would do, because he would escalate. So it’s a different type of escalation. But in terms of holding his nerve, I would think he will hold his nerve for a bit. But I think a lot will depend on firstly, how the war continues to play out, secondly, the economic conditions, and thirdly, the extent to which the Russians become nervous that they are going to find large weapons fired into the middle of Russia, which have been built in France, Germany, or Britain. And if they do start to think that is going to happen, then I would expect Putin to respond, but in a very measured way.
Closing Remarks
TUCKER CARLSON: That sounds exactly right to me. What a wise analysis. Thank you for taking the time to do this.
STEVE JERMY: It’s a pleasure, Tucker. And keep up the good work. I think we in the independent media, it’s important. So often I get to the podcast I’ve done with Danny and Glenn Diesen and others, people saying, “Thank goodness, at last some common sense.” And we really need this common sense because the danger otherwise is that we’ll do a 1914, which is the last thing we need to do.
TUCKER CARLSON: Yeah, I spent 35 years in traditional media, and the second I went to independent media, I thought, this is where all the smart people are. I wondered where they were. They’re not in traditional media. So thank you, and you’re a perfect example. So thank you for doing this.
STEVE JERMY: Yeah, pleasure.
There was a weird moment in March when Carlson claimed that the CIA had read his texts with Iranian leaders before the war and was preparing a criminal referral to the Justice Department. He styled it as an attempt to “frame” him. Iran isn’t Russia, of course, but the countries are allied, and for a moment, I wondered if our government had looked into Tucker’s activities and discovered a smoking gun. Had the FBI opened a counterintelligence case? Was it possible that Kash Patel was secretly doing his job?
The story then evaporated. Senior Trump officials told Marc Caputo it was all “bullshit.” There was no CIA investigation, no CIA referral, no DOJ inquiry. Carlson himself named no officials, gave no indication of a subpoena or a target letter. I believe he never mentioned it again, though I haven’t been following him closely enough to be certain of that. All one can responsibly conclude is that Carlson made a dramatic, unfalsifiable allegation at the moment of his break with Trump over Iran; it generated a day or two of headlines; no evidence appeared.
There’s a nearby and relevant fact that probably explains it. Reportedly, the FBI is investigating Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, for leaking classified information. Carlson, you may recall, interviewed Kent directly after he resigned. He claimed that Israel had tricked Trump into starting a needless war. (His credibility in this claim was undermined by his insistence that Israel had tricked us into every war, somehow including the Syrian Civil War). According to Axios, investigators suspected him of leaking classified material related to Israel and Iran to Carlson. That doesn’t mean Carlson was under investigation, of course. It’s not a crime to be the recipient of an illegal leak. But the words “FBI,” “classified leak,” “Iran,” and “Tucker Carlson” do seem to have been connected in a real investigation. So I’d guess word of the investigation made its way to Carlson, in garbled form, via the Washington grapevine; he panicked, concluding he was its target, and made this announcement as an inoculation strategy. It’s an instructive episode. Consider the rhetorical structure:
Carlson alleges he’s under surveillance.
He announces that state agencies are preparing to criminalize him.
He supplies the exculpatory conclusion: He is but a humble journalist who talks to people, as journalists do. He is being punished for dissent.
Voilà, his audience is primed to discount any subsequent reporting about his foreign contacts and Kent’s leaks. They will see this as confirmation that the Deep State is gunning for Carlson because he tells the truth.
If bad news is coming, it’s pre-framed as persecution. If none comes? “The regime backed down when I exposed their dirty game.” Or, as seems to be the case, everyone will just forget the whole thing.
See, for example, An alternative framework for agent recruitment: From MICE to RASCLS, Want to fight insider threats? Just look for the MICE, The art of agent-running, What recruiting spies and developing literary plots have in common. I wrote a novel that relies on this as a plot device.
This is such a well-studied bit of propaganda that it’s been added to the EU’s disinformation database. It’s built around three true fragments:
Russia and Ukraine did hold serious talks in March–April 2022.
Johnson did visit Kyiv.
David Arakhamia, a member of Zelensky’’s negotiating team in Istanbul, later said Johnson advised Ukraine not to sign “anything” with Russia and to fight, instead.
Then it quietly substitutes a fourth, false proposition: that there was a finished, viable peace agreement which Ukraine wished to sign and Boris Johnson vetoed on behalf of the West.
There was no such agreement. There was a draft framework and an Istanbul communiqué—an important distinction, and fatal to the story. The decisive matters were unresolved: territory, force levels, what withdrawal would mean, and above all the security guarantee. Ukraine was asked to accept permanent neutrality and radically constrained military arrangements after a Russian attempt to decapitate its government. The guarantor states were not prepared to offer a guarantee capable of making that remotely safe. A “peace” in which Ukraine relied on Russia’s word, with no enforceable deterrent against the next invasion, was not peace but an intermission.
The timeline matters here—enormously. Russian forces had already been driven from the environs of Kyiv by the time Johnson arrived on April 9. The evidence of Bucha became visible after the occupation ended, on March 31. As a result, the Ukrainian domestic political atmosphere changed radically: Ukrainians had survived an assault on their capital and had just learned, in horrifying detail, exactly what Russian occupation entailed. In 2025, Zelensky specifically addressed this story. His answer was the obvious one: What, exactly, was Johnson supposed to have talked him out of?
The most important part is that Arakhamia’s account contained the rebuttal. The story originated in an interview with Arakhamia that was aired on Ukrainian television in 2023. The words he used were these: “When we returned from Istanbul, Boris Johnson came to Kyiv and said that we would not sign anything with them at all, and let’s just fight.” Russian sources seized upon these words and trusted that Westerners wouldn’t watch the rest of the interview, in which Arakhamia said, immediately afterward, that the Ukrainian delegation had already resolved not to sign anything.
He then said, explicitly, that they had decided not to sign anything because they didn’t trust Russia to comply. He also specifically said that the West didn’t “manage” the negotiations—and what’s more, he pointed out that the delegation lacked the authority to sign such a treaty because Ukraine’s bid to join NATO is written into its constitution. You can read more about how Moscow introduced and cultivated the Boris Johnson narrative here.
In his infamous interview with Tucker Carlson, Putin brought the story up again, claiming it was proof that the West had pushed Ukraine into the war. Obviously, Carlson didn't refute it.
This what what Kallas actually said, in 2024, at a conference in Tallinn, when she was still the Estonian prime minister:
Russia’s defeat is not a bad thing, because then there could really be a change in the society. There are many different nations right now that are part of Russia, and I think if you would have more, like, small nations, it’s not a bad thing if the big power is actually much smaller.
I could find no other reference to anything she’s said that could be construed as Jermy construes it. She did not say, “Russia must be broken up,” nor did she lay out a Western program to achieve this. She did say something quite close: that it wouldn’t be a bad outcome. I agree that it was an ill-advised thing to say. She should have known she was handing Moscow a propaganda gift. (It’s also rather blithe: There are many reasons to think the disintegration of a nuclear-armed multinational state might not be a cheerful prospect.
Although not as disastrous as he claims. But this is another conversation for another day.
For a good explanation of this, watch the Cosmopolitan Globalist’s first documentary, if you haven’t already:
Israel then becomes the indispensable explanatory bridge. Carlson has long since crossed the line between seeing Israel as a normal country with interests, lobbying networks, and a government capable of error and viewing it as the occult power that explains American wars, Trump’s choices, pornography, immigration, and everything else Carlson deplores. It is dark, dark stuff.
Again, this doesn’t seem to be evoking the reaction it ought to evoke. That Carlson and other figures in the American mainstream are peddling this dangerous filth nightly should be causing a crisis. It should cause us to ask, systematically, what has gone wrong. It should cause us to resolve to do something about it. There are many things that could be done—and absolutely should be done—that do not require tossing the First Amendment overboard. But we have meekly accepted an outbreak of antisemitic propaganda so pervasive and vitriolic that one has to go back to the Third Reich for a parallel as a normal part of the American landscape. It is not. Perhaps this is in part because our media ecosystem is so fragmented that most people don’t realize what millions upon millions of Americans are listening to every night. But the media they do watch isn’t telling them that this is happening—and that it’s an emergency—either.
Update: I just saw that Neill Ferguson, with John-Clark Levin, is making an honorable effort to fill this gap. Good for him. I wish he’d written this for a publication wasn’t paywalled and wasn’t associated with Bari Weiss. It will have a limited reach because of that.
I should begin, as I often do these days by noting that I was born exactly nine months after DDay (I asked my father about that once, but he refused comment), and thus exactly five months before the Enola Gay opened her bomb bay doors over Hiroshima and really did change the world forever.
I was thus, as perhaps we all still are, caught suspended in a moment between the end of the old world and the birth of a new one.
On DDay, the greatest, and perhaps the last vast armada in human history landed over 100,000 allied soldiers on the contested beaches of Normany, seeking to bring down the final curtain on the greatest evil in human history.
For all the moral ambiguity of the Allied area bombing of Germany and the bigoted ferocity of the war in the Pacific, it was a time of ultimate if somewhat compromised good versus an unimaginable evil. Once the Nazi death camps started to become liberated, the nature of that evil was made manifest in a way that only the most utterly amoral human being could deny. Likewise, events like the Rape of Nanking and the Bataan Death March among many others in the Pacific made clear the utter depravity of the so-called East Asian Co-Prosperity Sphere.
But at the end, we were left with a level of moral ambivalence unmatched in human history. Among other things, the fact that the back of the German Wehrmacht had been broken by the Russian army after Stalin’s rampant madness and paranoia had killed tens of millions of his own people and so destroyed his own military hierarchy that Operation Barbarossa became the initial success that it was made this plain. And the combined Allied terror bombing of German cities makes Netanyahu’s effort to end the power of Hamas in Gaza pale in comparison.
Yet there can be no question that the Germans and Japanese had to be defeated. Had either been allowed hegemony over the areas they sought to control, the results can only be imagined in our worst nightmares.
But the world that emerged from WWII was an entirely new one. We now had the power to end all life on earth in a matter of hours. And the advancements made following the Industrial and Computer Revolutions connected the world in a way it had not even approached before. Now John Dunne’s words echoed in a way never before known: “Therefore do not send to know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee”.
And I’m afraid we simply do not know what to do with that. All the political, social, religious, and financial variations that had previously been confined to this part of the world or that part came under one roof. The world which had once been so large that no man could comprehend the whole of it was suddenly so small that a significant disruption in one small stretch of water in the Middle East at the whimsey of one ignorant man could disrupt the whole world’s economy.
So perhaps it is not to be wondered at that we seem to be pulling ourselves apart with such ignorant abandon. We are an intensely parochial species now forced to confront the fact that, as Benjamin Franklin once famously noted, “Either we hang together or we will all surely hang separately”. Oddly enough, of course, he said that at the birth of the nation that was created to allow us to hang together in spite of our differences. But even within the borders of that nation, we are having an awful lot of trouble trying to make that work. No wonder that the world can’t seem to do it.
Jermy is proof on two legs that you can be IQ-intelligent, well-educated and trained, considered in your thinking and erudite in speech...and still be a total f***ing moron. Mearsheimer-light with a flat hat.
What both these men possess, quite clearly, is a sense of their own self-importance that, unlike, say, our president, is actually matched with talent. It is and isn't about money/fame. As with, say, an athlete or movie star, it IS about how money/followers/presence in the media validates their insatiable need to be important. Different versions of the same animus. We built societies and now communications ecosystems that feed, exacerbate and, worst of all, REWARD such people.
I'll bet him a quid he looks like the fool he is on his "inevitable" Russia prediction...oh, by the end of this year. That's for starters.