The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
2h

I should begin, as I often do these days by noting that I was born exactly nine months after DDay (I asked my father about that once, but he refused comment), and thus exactly five months before the Enola Gay opened her bomb bay doors over Hiroshima and really did change the world forever.

I was thus, as perhaps we all still are, caught suspended in a moment between the end of the old world and the birth of a new one.

On DDay, the greatest, and perhaps the last vast armada in human history landed over 100,000 allied soldiers on the contested beaches of Normany, seeking to bring down the final curtain on the greatest evil in human history.

For all the moral ambiguity of the Allied area bombing of Germany and the bigoted ferocity of the war in the Pacific, it was a time of ultimate if somewhat compromised good versus an unimaginable evil. Once the Nazi death camps started to become liberated, the nature of that evil was made manifest in a way that only the most utterly amoral human being could deny. Likewise, events like the Rape of Nanking and the Bataan Death March among many others in the Pacific made clear the utter depravity of the so-called East Asian Co-Prosperity Sphere.

But at the end, we were left with a level of moral ambivalence unmatched in human history. Among other things, the fact that the back of the German Wehrmacht had been broken by the Russian army after Stalin’s rampant madness and paranoia had killed tens of millions of his own people and so destroyed his own military hierarchy that Operation Barbarossa became the initial success that it was made this plain. And the combined Allied terror bombing of German cities makes Netanyahu’s effort to end the power of Hamas in Gaza pale in comparison.

Yet there can be no question that the Germans and Japanese had to be defeated. Had either been allowed hegemony over the areas they sought to control, the results can only be imagined in our worst nightmares.

But the world that emerged from WWII was an entirely new one. We now had the power to end all life on earth in a matter of hours. And the advancements made following the Industrial and Computer Revolutions connected the world in a way it had not even approached before. Now John Dunne’s words echoed in a way never before known: “Therefore do not send to know for whom the bell tolls. It tolls for thee”.

And I’m afraid we simply do not know what to do with that. All the political, social, religious, and financial variations that had previously been confined to this part of the world or that part came under one roof. The world which had once been so large that no man could comprehend the whole of it was suddenly so small that a significant disruption in one small stretch of water in the Middle East at the whimsey of one ignorant man could disrupt the whole world’s economy.

So perhaps it is not to be wondered at that we seem to be pulling ourselves apart with such ignorant abandon. We are an intensely parochial species now forced to confront the fact that, as Benjamin Franklin once famously noted, “Either we hang together or we will all surely hang separately”. Oddly enough, of course, he said that at the birth of the nation that was created to allow us to hang together in spite of our differences. But even within the borders of that nation, we are having an awful lot of trouble trying to make that work. No wonder that the world can’t seem to do it.

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Robert McTague's avatar
Robert McTague
2hEdited

Jermy is proof on two legs that you can be IQ-intelligent, well-educated and trained, considered in your thinking and erudite in speech...and still be a total f***ing moron. Mearsheimer-light with a flat hat.

What both these men possess, quite clearly, is a sense of their own self-importance that, unlike, say, our president, is actually matched with talent. It is and isn't about money/fame. As with, say, an athlete or movie star, it IS about how money/followers/presence in the media validates their insatiable need to be important. Different versions of the same animus. We built societies and now communications ecosystems that feed, exacerbate and, worst of all, REWARD such people.

I'll bet him a quid he looks like the fool he is on his "inevitable" Russia prediction...oh, by the end of this year. That's for starters.

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