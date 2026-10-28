By Tom Millard

A Scenario Analysis

The buttons

You might think you like musicals, but you don’t love them as much as President Trump. He likes musicals so much he wanted his name emblazoned across the Kennedy Center, Washington’s premier performing arts venue. But wait, there was a problem! It turns out that the institution’s name, in honor of the slain president, had been codified in federal law and couldn’t be changed on a whim. Undeterred, Trump appointed a panel of loyal trustees to append his name to Kennedy’s. When the majestic inscription, “Restored and Renovated By President Donald J. Trump,” was blocked by a cabaret-hating woke judge, Trump abruptly announced that the building would close for “refurbishment,” then threatened to demolish it altogether.

The vignette reveals Trump’s outlook on so much in life—“if I can’t have what I want, then I’m going to tear it down”—and in case you’re wondering what on earth this has to do with the future of the beacon of freedom they call the United States of America, the answer is, sadly, everything. Two years and counting remain until Trump becomes a former president. And when Trump doesn’t get his way, things have a habit of getting broken.

The media remain reluctant to view the president’s actions as an outgrowth of his glaring psychopathology. It’s understandable: They don’t have the expertise; they don’t have the psychiatric diagnoses; they don’t want to wrangle all afternoon with their caviling lawyers. But when they play by the rules of the era before Trump’s descent down the escalator, they become part of the problem. They end up missing what drives a rogue president; they end up lacking the imagination to anticipate his next move.

One doesn’t need to be armed with a DSM manual to note that history has given us a weighty record of the way Trump behaves when confronted with disloyalty, humiliation, defiance, or threats to his status as King of all he Surveys. Certain buttons, when pushed, produce consistent responses. And the more important the issue to Trump personally, the stronger that feedback can become.

In the coming years, it will be more important than ever to anticipate those responses. The sun will soon set over the back nine of Trump’s final round. Like it or not, we’ll all be basking in that orange glow. When examining what awaits us we’ll need to consider Trump’s history of aberrant behavior and prepare accordingly.

The base rate

Superforecasters are always banging on about the base rate—the frequency of similar outcomes across history. Seismic political events in America are relatively rare, bounded by the inherent stability of the venerable old republic across 250 years, a function of its deep-rooted civic and legal institutions.

But for a counterargument, consider Trump’s own base rate when forced to concede power: 100 percent of the time, he tried to overturn the election result; 100 percent of the time, he tried to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power; 100 percent of the time, he sat back and watched the telly as his since-pardoned supporters playfully waved nooses at his own vice-president, then stormed the Capitol to track him down. That deserves at least a Timeform squiggle.

In the looming succession process, Trump’s personal base rate probably overwhelms the traditional one. We have the irresistible force of a near-omnipotent president—still bathing in the adoration of the dominant faction of his party, despite a likely midterms rout—pitted against the immovable object of the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution. Few scholars believe that a Supreme Court can interpret that section of law so creatively as to permit a third inauguration in January 2029. But then, how many of those legal brainiacs predicted Justice Roberts and four of his colleagues would claim that the framers intended the president to be shielded from accountability for crimes committed in office?

Let’s say Polymarket is right, though, and Trump reluctantly agrees to pass the torch to a successor. To whom does he pass it? And once he’s passed it in principle, can he bring himself to actually let go of it? In an ideal world, he’d presumably prefer to conduct the succession as a special season of The Apprentice, with the candidates competing for his approval in the Situation Room and the boss retaining the right to fire the winner.

Any normal base rate would assume that the outgoing president wants his heir to win and continue his political project. But Trump’s base rate tells a different story. By 2028, he’ll have spent a dozen years making himself the indispensable talisman of his own political movement. Any successor must acquire the very things Trump has historically been unwilling to share: attention, authority, celebrity, and power. The new man, or woman (just kidding), must implicitly suggest to the Republican primary electorate that he can do the job better than the old one—all without daring to intimate that the old one did it less than perfectly in any fashion. How is Trump going to react to that, particularly if the new fellow served in his administration?

The poison chalice

Such is the predicament of Vice President JD Vance, and that of fellow underlings Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and any other supplicant who might dare to emerge from Trump’s suffocating shadow. These loyalists were selected precisely because they lack an independent power base. They owe their positions to the president and he won’t let them forget it. They are now accessories to everything he has done, from the culture wars through the tariff wars to the real wars. They are implicated in the administration’s parade of failures, while Trump reserves all credit for its glorious successes. But in the primary campaign, every act of submission will make the candidate look less like a prospective president and more like an ambitious member of the household staff.

And that’s before his successor attempts to hold together Trump’s electoral coalition. Trump’s peculiar achievement has been to unite a disparate group of people who often agree on little beyond devotion to him and hostility toward his enemies. Personality cults aren’t really designed for smooth handovers of power, especially when the leader insists on remaining available for comment.

The isolationists and the interventionists, the economic nationalists and the tech utopians, the religious and the sacrilegious have spent years dancing for one man’s favor. Even if they occasionally step on one another’s toes, they always remember who owns the ballroom. But once the prize becomes the leadership of the movement itself, those contradictions will become impossible to suppress. Factions previously devoted to stroking Trump’s ego could begin directing their energies toward destroying one another.

It’s not as if the president has spent this autumn selflessly sacrificing his own interests for the sake of his embattled Republican colleagues in Congress. He’s made the midterms a referendum on himself, asking conference delegates to pretend he’s on the ballot. Those expecting him to display more goodwill toward the acolytes competing to replace him in 2028 have a burden of proof to meet.

In fact, there is precedent for something more extreme. In the hazy, crazy dog days of his first presidency, Trump seemed perfectly willing to salt the earth beneath his fellow Republicans in Georgia before accepting a defeat on anybody else’s terms. He spent much of the Senate runoff campaign insisting that the state’s presidential election had been rigged and attacking its Republican governor and secretary of state for refusing to overturn Biden’s victory—all this while his party’s candidates were desperately trying to persuade Republican voters to trust the very same electoral machinery.

Nor does Trump need to consciously will his successor’s failure to make that failure likely. He need only continue behaving as he always has when subordinates acquire independent authority or decline to endorse his version of events. (See: Ron DeSantis.) We’re talking about a man who recently suggested that journalists should be arrested for reporting empty seats at one of his rallies. One wonders how he’ll regard the prospect of an entire convention hall on its feet cheering for the man who’s about to replace him. Poorly, one should think. Presumably, he’ll want the hall refurbished.

So Trump’s final two years will be ones for the history books. America’s base rate says a two-term incumbent’s party will be obliged to contemplate a future without him. Trump’s base rate might take to Truth Social in response: “Low IQ JD says he opposed our successful excursion in Iran. No, he supported me! He’s a disloyal traitor and will now be known as “shits his pants Vance”. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” And so, with one brutal swipe, a reputation built on a decade of strategically sacrificed dignity is mercilessly crushed.

The meltdown hypothesis

For a decade, Trump’s political dominance has rested on a familiar sequence: Someone challenges him, he attacks, and the offender retreats or submits. Cushioned by an inner circle selected to affirm rather than challenge his instincts, he wouldn’t want it any other way. But what happens if some of those with ambitions to replace him survive his attempts to humiliate them? If part of the Republican base wants to move on and his insults rebound, he’s unlikely to take the rejection in his stride.

The worse the administration’s political fortunes become, the stronger the incentive for ambitious Republicans to escape the gravitational pull of its leader. Any such insubordination, though, threatens Trump’s position as the sole arbiter of Republican political life. Another button pushed. And a disproportionate reaction risks widening the inevitable anti-Trump lane in the primary, one that is currently suppressed but has a series of seductive stories to tell about this president’s alleged corruption, warmongering, and cover-up of an underage sex-trafficking operation.

If a Democratic-controlled House begins investigating the activities of Trump officials, family members, and business associates, it may encourage those implicated to turn on one another. As the prospect of accountability grows, so too will the temptation to settle scores, shift blame, or purchase immunity by revealing what others have been up to. Acolytes will be falling over each other to compete for pardons. Quids will be desperately pursuing quos. And the president himself might find that loyalty becomes harder to command as his capacity to protect his followers diminishes. We might see a series of positive feedback loops—failures that prompt escalation; resistance that provokes retaliation; disappointing outcomes blamed on scapegoats and enemies.

As the threat of exposure grows, Trump might become ever more determined to control his successor, making the prospect of relinquishing power more fraught still. Everyone will know the big guy’s had enough, but whoa, there he is with a tray of tequila slammers, arguing with the bouncer. Unfortunately, the man arguing with the bouncer still has the nuclear football.

Trump might respond to the sands shifting beneath him by clinging more fiercely to the powers that remain his alone. The lamest of lame duck presidents can still command the armed forces, direct federal agencies, and start new wars. As Trump immortalizes his reign at home by scattering monuments to himself around DC like a dog marking its territory, why wouldn’t he try the same trick overseas? With his political authority diminished, he will be ever-more susceptible to foreign offers of diplomatic triumphs, economic bargains, or personal favors. Just because his adventure in the Middle East backfired catastrophically doesn’t mean he won’t launch another audacious, legacy-defining foreign policy initiative.

It hardly helps that an American president can unleash chaos on an enormous scale while personally bearing almost none of the costs. With no re-election to fight and the clock ticking on securing his place in world history alongside such statesmen as Attila the Hun and Genghis Khan, to whom he’s fondly compared himself, the temptation to pursue just one more spectacular triumph may prove irresistible. A commander-in-chief can do an awful lot of damage while stuck in the denial and anger stages of grief.

There is no shortage of potential flashpoints—Iran, Taiwan, Russia, and eastern Europe, something really stupid with Greenland or Canada, domestic unrest, a climate event, the bursting of the AI bubble, a bond market meltdown. Or something nowhere near our bingo cards. But the point is to anticipate, not predict. My working hypothesis is that the next two years carry a substantial risk of multiple crises in which the president’s attempts to reassert control degenerate into a spiral of escalation and disorder.

The legitimacy crisis

Intertwined with this is the question of what a post-Trump America looks like once this president has been removed from the White House, surgically or otherwise. It’s one I’ve been struggling to frame adequately over the past couple of years. Until now, I’ve looked at it through the lens of whether Trumpism as an authoritarian project survives 2028—essentially, whether Republicans retain the White House at the next election.

Six months ago, I outlined four plausible scenarios for 2028: two Democratic victories, one decisive and uncontested, the other narrow and contested; and two Republican victories, one in a free and fair election, the other secured through electoral manipulation and perhaps culminating in a Supreme Court ruling under the threat of violence. The broad takeaway was that the republic as we know it would survive the first two scenarios, but would be fundamentally transformed by the latter two—to the extent that future historians might judge the new political order as marking the end of this American era. The odds were, conveniently, 50/50.

That piece has aged pretty well, but I no longer think an electoral framing is sufficient to judge the period after 2028. We also need to consider the awkward matter of the people being governed, and whether they actually accept the government’s right to govern them. It would be naive to suggest that a Democratic victory would, by itself, guarantee the republic’s survival of this ordeal. Red-voting America might refuse to recognize the legitimacy of the incoming administration. The inverse applies, too. If Republicans retained the White House through violence, electoral manipulation, institutional interference, or a disputed Supreme Court decision, would Democratic America accept a president whose claim to power it regarded as fraudulent?

Blue-state governors, state legislatures, and civic institutions, backed by popular opposition on the left, might refuse to cooperate with federal directives on the grounds that the president lacks legitimate authority. Californians—residents of an economy larger than most countries—might ask why they automatically pay their taxes to a federal government thousands of miles away, one whose authority they consider illegitimate, particularly if those revenues finance policies anathema to their values. The new president would insist that he was exercising lawful constitutional powers; blue states would insist that those powers cannot be lawfully wielded by someone who cheated his way to power. The Constitution has plenty to say about the powers of the presidency, but limited practical advice about what to do if half the country thinks the president has gatecrashed the gig.

The resulting crisis could look different from the familiar image of authoritarian consolidation. A president of either party might possess all the formal powers of the office even as substantial parts of the country refuse to recognize the legitimacy of his rule. Resistance could invite a federal crackdown, in turn encouraging further defiance.

So this new framework treats the margin in the Electoral College as less important than another variable: Does the losing coalition believes the incoming administration manipulated its way into office?

Just as crucial: Does this coalition possess the motivation, unity, leadership, and institutional capacity to act on that belief? A defeated but cohesive Republican movement is more dangerous to civic order than a fractured one that proves incapable of mounting sustained resistance to a Democratic administration. A united, incensed Democratic opposition confronting credible evidence of a corrupted election presents a different challenge from that of a shell-shocked party licking its wounds, as in 2025.

This is where the succession struggle and the meltdown hypothesis become central to the scenarios. Trump’s determination to preserve his own supremacy and his desire to preserve Republican power have generally coincided. But there’s every chance, judging by his past behavior, that they could diverge spectacularly as the party prepares to replace him.

His willingness to fight for his own presidency in 2020 reveals plenty about how he acts when he’s under threat, but rather less about his inclination to fight for Vance’s or Rubio’s presidency in 2028. Trump has never been the sort of man to throw himself under a bus. That’s what the staff are for.

Scenarios

My previous analyses have rested on a load-bearing assumption, namely, that the administration’s determination to cling to power would be especially tenacious because of its determination to avoid accountability at the hands of its enemies. That incentive remains formidable.

But I’ve become less convinced that a shared desperation to stay in power translates to an ability to work together toward this end. The harder Trump fights to control the succession, the more he may undermine the coalition on which its success depends. Keeping Democrats out of the White House probably requires a level of coordination, sacrifice, and unity behind a successor that is incompatible with Trump’s psychopathology.

So let’s embrace the unknowables and teleport ourselves to the White House on January 21, 2029, the morning after the inauguration. Either a Democrat or a Republican is waking up as president. How did he or she get there? And what is the losing side saying about his or her right to govern?

Let’s revisit our four broad outcomes from May, but add the legitimacy angle as another layer.

Scenario 1: Democratic succession amid Republican fragmentation. A Democrat wins the presidency and a relatively orderly transfer of power commences. This benign outcome owes as much to post-Trump Republican fragmentation as to the scale of the result. Perhaps Trump tries unsuccessfully to run for a third term and burns down his party when denied by the Supreme Court. Perhaps he agrees to step aside but can’t let go, raging against the dying of the light, sabotaging his successor and smoothing the way for his opponent. Perhaps, by then, he has lost the confidence of his party, which is now irrevocably split into MAGA and America First factions. Perhaps he was long since impeached and removed from office, with his record an albatross for incumbent Vance. In any case, any challenge to a transfer of power is ineffective. The existing order holds because the right is either exhausted or turns its guns on itself. Probability: 55 percent (up from 30 percent in May) Scenario 2: Democratic succession after a serious legitimacy contest. A Democrat reaches the White House only after a substantial struggle over the result. Trump, as outgoing president, uses his powers to tilt the electoral field, obstruct certification, delegitimize the outcome, or otherwise frustrate the transfer of power in an echo of his 2020-21 autogolpe. Ultimately, the institutions hold, but much of the Republican electorate, and many red-state office holders, reject the new administration’s legitimacy. The variable that separates this scenario and the first one isn’t necessarily the margin of victory, but the seriousness of the challenge to the transfer of power, which will depend on the unity and determination of anti-democratic forces. This was my previous base case, before I examined more closely the mechanics of Trump surrendering power to a successor. Probability: 15 percent (down from 35 percent). Scenario 3: Republican continuity following a broadly legitimate victory. A Republican successor assembles a winning electoral coalition and takes office after an election whose integrity has not been materially compromised. This would require navigating the current administration’s political inheritance and the tensions within the Republican movement. It might involve Trump blessing Vance or Rubio with his unequivocal endorsement and patronage, then resisting the temptation to interfere in the campaign. It might involve Vance becoming the president after Trump’s impeachment or death. He would have fought for election as the incumbent, the talisman’s absence allowing him to distance himself from the administration’s record and campaign as a fresh start. Or perhaps a populist figure opposed to Trump wins the Republican primary, enabling a new direction. This is a narrow path, though. There are few instances in American history of a party retaining the White House when its outgoing president is strikingly unpopular. Probability: 20 percent (up from 15 percent) Scenario 4: Republican continuity following a compromised election. A Republican takes office following electoral manipulation or institutional interference sufficiently consequential to cast serious doubt about whether he would otherwise have won. This is the scenario in which Democratic voters and officeholders may refrain from lending their consent to be governed by the new president. This outcome would probably require Trump to go to the mattresses for his successor (or indeed himself, if he is somehow permitted to run again). The conventional wisdom is that Trump would like to see his project continue with a new leader. After all, a loyal Republican successor might offer his family protection from legal jeopardy, preserve his legacy, and safeguard the decisions of his administration in ways that a Democratic president would not. These are powerful incentives, but again, this underweights Trump’s aberrance. He might genuinely prefer to see a Republican succeed him, but be unable to bring himself to elevate an acolyte in the necessary fashion. Probability: 10 percent (down from 20 percent)

What breaks first?

Taken together, these scenarios assign a 70 percent chance to a Democratic victory in 2028 (at the time of writing, the betting markets suggest 65 percent), and a 25 percent chance of consequential electoral interference or a serious challenge to the transfer of power. This might seem a slightly sunnier forecast than my previous analyses, but the latter figure captures only specific threats to the electoral process and the transfer of power, not the broader question of whether the incoming president will be accepted as legitimate. Republican elites might be focused on escaping punishment for the crimes in which they’ve been engaged during the past four years. But this doesn’t mean that millions of angry, alienated, Second Amendment enthusiasts will sportingly accept the result, or wait around for instructions from an establishment that failed to deliver on its promise to keep the Democrats out of power.

We’ll use this framework to analyze the next two years. Reality will undoubtedly confound parts of it: The bingo card is big, but it can’t be exhaustive. The last eight months of chaos could be just an appetizer for the next two years. The purpose of assigning probabilities is mainly to keep myself honest, show my work, make assumptions explicit, and give us something against which to measure real outcomes.

Over the coming 815 days, the key question is whether the coalition Trump built can hold while he mashes buttons on his presidential dashboard and sand runs through his hourglass. An understanding of the king’s nature may prove more important to divining the future of the realm than the formal safeguards of its constitution.

In previous pieces, I’ve considered the possibility of the country breaking apart. But what if the right cracks first? Maybe, just maybe, the peculiar movement that has coalesced around Trump will collapse under the weight of its own contradictions before it can take America down with it.

Tom Millard is a UK-based political analyst who writes probability-oriented geopolitical analysis for institutional clients.

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