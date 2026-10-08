By Andrew Chakhoyan

In September, a video featuring Ukrainian anti-corruption detectives spread online. A sensational bust—US$140 million in cash, packed into refrigerator boxes—was revealed during a search of the apartment belonging to the former head of the Defense Procurement Agency. One box was labeled “for the Servant of the People,” implying the money was meant for the party of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

This didn’t happen. The video was made with AI and the implicated anti-corruption bureau, NABU, conducted no such raid. It was skillfully planted: A whole website was set up spoofing one of Ukraine’s biggest news outlets, NV.

Next, Moscow’s disinformation machine kicked in. Russian Telegram channels picked it up, followed by state media and the chorus of Kremlin-sympathizer accounts in the West. Russia’s notorious Internet Research Agency, or some other troll farm, must have played their part.

The video surfaced, surreptitiously, just as Putin’s envoy Kirill Dmitriev was to meet …