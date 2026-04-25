Unfortunately, our guest can’t make it tomorrow. (I won’t tell you who it was, because it was meant to be a surprise, and I’m going to keep that surprise in reserve. I’ll try to organize it for another date.)

If there’s any enthusiasm for it, we could still gather at the customary time to discuss this week’s news. Who’d like to do that? If more than ten people RSVP with a firm “yes,” I won’t make other plans:

If you’d like to discuss something in particular—something related to our remit, obviously—leave a link to a good article about it in the comments so that we can all read it beforehand.

I’m sorry about that. But Frieda Ghitis will be terrific. She’ll be joining us on May 3. I’ll send out the reading list for that very soon.