By Andrew Chakhoyan

Three scholars walk into a bar and watch a country being invaded, live on TV. The constructivist says: “We must help.” The pragmatist says: “We should calculate costs and benefits.” The realist says: “Actually, this is NATO’s fault.”

It’s a joke, except that it isn’t. Every time Russia wages war, a familiar chorus rushes in to explain why the aggressor is not truly to blame, and why even mass atrocities must be “understood” rather than condemned. Responsibility is diluted, tired tropes and equivocation recited, and restraint is demanded not of the attacker, but of the victim. Don’t they know that appeasement is a path to a larger war, not a way to prevent it?

Armed with historical amnesia, Putinverstehers alike are keen to teach the masses that the safest path is to pressure the invaded country to accept occupation “for peace” and why, for the sake of “global stability,” it’s okay for Ichkerians, Georgians, and Ukrainians to have less freedom, less territory, and less…