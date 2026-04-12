The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Katherine H's avatar
Katherine H
36m

Honestly between the Artemis II crew coming home safely and now this victory, I have been weeping quite a lot this week. Also, thank you for the wonderful symposium today!

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August F Siemon's avatar
August F Siemon
14m

Next year in Washington!

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