I am thrilled.

Thrilled.

The turnout broke all records—the highest since the collapse of communism. Hungarians said, “Enough,” and they said it so loudly the whole world heard it. Magyar’s party is, as I write, on course to take a supermajority of 137 seats.. Orbán’s party? 55..

Trump, Vance, Putin, Lavrov, Weidel, Le Pen, Fico, Babis and all the rest of those scoundrels pulled out the stops for Orbán. It did no good. Hungarians have had enough of the corruption, the poverty, the lies—and enough of carrying water for Moscow.

This is great news for Hungary. It’s great news for Ukraine. It’s great news for Europe. And it’s great news for the United States, too. The authoritarian wave is cresting.

What 16 years of Viktor Orbán taught the world. The real lesson of Hungary’s experiment with nationalist politics is that the alternative to liberal democracy is no model:

The closest I ever came to being recruited by a foreign government was when a charming Hungarian official came to see me, with a strikingly attractive assistant. He was a big fan of The Spectator, which I then edited—such a fan, he said, that he had been authorized to offer us a deal. He’d pay to have the magazine translated into Hungarian, so the denizens ofThe upside? Serious money. But we would, in effect, be in the pay of Viktor Orbán. It didn’t take long to reject his offer but I was struck by the audacity. The Chinese made similar overtures, though gauchely—offering a “golden era of collaboration” with Beijing, as if this were an attractive proposition. Orban is more subtle, more serious. He operates through seemingly independent think tanks or companies, run by his cronies. The Soviets offered bribes to push communism. Hungary offers contracts and junkets to sell “illiberal conservatism” to the world. Grifters of the world, unite! … His “state capitalism” model means more than nationalising companies. It’s about gerrymandering and cronyism, muzzling the free press and turning state broadcasters into government mouthpieces. A decision to regulate tobacco shops, for example, led to mass closures. But officials from Fidesz, his party, decided who would get the licenses. “What is important is that those chosen [to sell tobacco] must be committed to the political right,” one party operative was recorded as saying. Farm subsidies, too, are doled out in a way intended to make the countryside loyal to Fidesz. This worked, at least politically, giving Orbán 16 years in power. Economically it has been a very different story. Hungarians have looked on while once-poorer countries like Poland and the Baltic states have overtaken them in wealth and prospects. Hungary has suffered the worst inflation in Europe. The much-hyped jump in birthrates, once trumpeted as vindication of Orban’s generous subsidies, turned out to be a blip. Meanwhile, the egregious results of his cronyism became harder to cover up. … Versions of Hungary’s argument are now playing out across the democratic world. Is liberal democracy dead? Is it time for a whole new system? Orbán once described Hungary as an incubator. “Experiments are being conducted,” he said, “for the conservative policies of the future.” And the result? It does not look like the renewal of conservatism but its destruction. Hungary has sought to rally the global right to its own funeral. For all of the intellectual dressing, Hungary has ended up looking more like Vladimir Putin’s mafia state, while Poland and the Baltic states, which adopted more classic market solutions, are on course to be richer than Spain and Italy. The idea of the rule-breaking strongman, for all of its superficial appeal, always ends up the same way: with corruption and decay. When power, money and the media fuse, the system ceases to serve the public and begins to serve itself. That is the real lesson of Hungary’s experiment: not that liberal democracy has failed but that, for all its flaws, the alternatives are worse.

Chants of “Ruszkik haza!” (“Russians go home!”) in the Budapest metro tonight:

Enjoy it. It’s a great evening.