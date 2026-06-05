The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Shawn Howard AVDD's avatar
Shawn Howard AVDD
6h

I'm in either day. Great topic!!

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Liz's avatar
Liz
6h

I remember listening to that podcast while walking to school pick up and attracting some rather curious looks from passing passers by as I either had my mouth agape for more than a few seconds or I was saying things like, "No way!" "How could that happen?" and "What is wrong with these people?". I passed it along to my Romanian friend who was also immediately hooked. It was not slow!!!

I can usually never attend symposiums due to family things, but as long as you keep hosting them I will keep trying to attend them! Sergei would be an excellent guest, and especially with the Armenian elections coming up (cue more Russian interference) it's still very much relevant even if Putin is allegedly slightly on the back foot.

Thanks for pulling these together!

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