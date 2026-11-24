On June 19, 1953, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sent to the electric chair for passing atomic secrets to Russia. Eisenhower rejected a final appeal for clemency with these words:

I am not unmindful of the fact that this case has aroused grave concern both here and abroad in the minds of serious people aside from the considerations of law. In this connection I can only say that, by immeasurably increasing the chances of atomic war, the Rosenbergs may have condemned to death tens of millions of innocent people all over the world. The execution of two human beings is a grave matter. But even graver is the thought of millions of dead, whose death may be directly attributable to what these spies have done. When democracy’s enemies have been judged guilty of a crime as horrible as that of which the Rosenbergs were convicted: when the legal processes of democracy have been marshaled to their maximum strength to protect the lives of convicted spies: when in their most solemn judgement the tribunals of the United States has adjudged them guilty and the sentence just. I will not intervene in this matter.

In imposing the death penalty, Judge Irving Kaufman said that he considered the Rosenbergs’ crime worse than murder, because millions of innocents might pay the price of their betrayal:

Citizens of this country who betray their fellow-countrymen can be under none of the delusions about the benignity of Soviet power that they might have been prior to World War II. The nature of Russian terrorism is now self-evident. Idealism as a rational dissolves … I consider your crime worse than murder. Plain deliberate contemplated murder is dwarfed in magnitude by comparison with the crime you have committed. In committing the act of murder, the criminal kills only his victim. The immediate family is brought to grief and when justice is meted out the chapter is closed. But in your case, I believe your conduct in putting into the hands of the Russians the A-bomb years before our best scientists predicted Russia would perfect the bomb has already caused, in my opinion, the Communist aggression in Korea, with the resultant casualties exceeding 50,000 and who knows but that millions more of innocent people may pay the price of your treason. Indeed, by your betrayal you undoubtedly have altered the course of history to the disadvantage of our country. No one can say that we do not live in a constant state of tension. We have evidence of your treachery all around us every day—for the civilian defense activities throughout the nation are aimed at preparing us for an atom bomb attack. Nor can it be said in mitigation of the offense that the power which set the conspiracy in motion and profited from it was not openly hostile to the United States at the time of the conspiracy. If this was your excuse the error of your ways in setting yourselves above our properly constituted authorities and the decision of those authorities not to share the information with Russia must now be obvious … In the light of this, I can only conclude that the defendants entered into this most serious conspiracy against their country with full realization of its implications … The statute of which the defendants at the bar stand convicted is clear. I have previously stated my view that the verdict of guilty was amply justified by the evidence. In the light of the circumstances, I feel that I must pass such sentence upon the principals in this diabolical conspiracy to destroy a God-fearing nation, which will demonstrate with finality that this nation’s security must remain inviolate; that traffic in military secrets, whether promoted by slavish devotion to a foreign ideology or by a desire for monetary gains must cease.

The key word in the passage above is years. Kaufman took it for granted that the Soviets would eventually get the Bomb. What he believed the Rosenbergs had stolen from Americans was time.

What we are being asked to accept is worse.

Imagine now that it was not the Rosenbergs who passed those secrets to the Soviets, but Oppenheimer himself. Imagine that he did it for money, a great deal of money, and that he did it for years with the help of the president of the United States—even as others who assisted the Soviets, in far more trivial ways, faced the sternest penalties the law afforded.

Imagine that Oppenheimer, with Truman’s knowledge and approval, used his ill-gotten gains to suborn our law-enforcement agencies. Imagine that this was an open secret in Washington.

Imagine that Oppenheimer persuaded Truman that the Russians were going to build the Bomb anyway, so it was in America’s interest that they learn to do it on American equipment. Besides, there was a lot of money to be made in selling atomic secrets: Surely the president and his family wouldn’t want to miss the gold rush?

Imagine the physicists who had built the Bomb were begging Truman to use the time America still had to negotiate controls, telling him, with increasing desperation, that these were weapons unlike any the world had known, that preventing a nuclear war was the most urgent imperative facing humanity, and that time was running out.

Imagine Truman dismissed these warnings as “a hoax, like radiation”—the existence of which he also denied, just as he denied the reality of manned flight. He believed Oppenheimer, who told him that a personal nuclear weapon to every household would be sensational for the stock market. Truman had a portfolio. He saw the logic.

Imagine that Leo Szilard, Edward Teller, Eugene Wigner, and Albert Einstein begged the world to grasp that nuclear weapons could incinerate whole cities instantly. Oppenheimer dismissed them as “doomers” and Truman found them tiresome.

Imagine that the military begged Truman to slow the spread of nuclear weapons, telling him that there could be no winner of a nuclear war, but Truman preferred Oppenheimer’s vision. “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that nuclear weapons need is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the USA has that, in spades! There is a SICK conspiracy going on against Nuclear Weapons and Radiation, and the only one that is happy about it is Stalin. WHOEVER WINS THE NUCLEAR WAR, WINS!”

Imagine Truman insisted that everyone in the federal government refer to nuclear bombs as “nuclear Swiss bank accounts.”

Finally, imagine that the military barred Oppenheimer from Los Alamos. Truman used the power of his office to get him back in. “We have to take care of our geniuses,” he explained.

And so Oppenheimer went back to the lab. The president of the United States hailed him as a “Great Patriot and National Treasure.”

Absurd, you say? Impossible? Americans would have burned the White House to the ground and lynched Oppenheimer with their bare hands?

I once thought so, too.

APPENDIX

I’ll be writing more about Nvidia this week and why this scandal is the worst in the history of the United States, but I’d like to make sure everyone grasps, first, that comparing the damage done by Jensen Huang, Trump, and Lutnick to the crimes of the Rosenbergs is not a rhetorical excess.

I’ve been writing about AI risk here for a while, but many readers nonetheless tell me that they don’t quite understand why this technology is so dangerous. I suspect they think I’ve been taken in, as Donald Trump suggests, by some kind of hoax. They can’t bring themselves to believe that this could be serious. It’s all just hype meant to send the IPOs of the tech giants soaring, right? Only lunatics believe that the world is about to end. That can’t be right.

You owe it to yourself to understand the argument. After that, you can dismiss it, but first, make sure you understand why so many people are sounding the alarm.