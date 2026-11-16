Xi Jinping will host Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on November 19, on the sidelines of the APEC summit. We ask if a new Yalta is in the making, what this could entail, and whether these three men could make a bargain that anyone outside the room would honor.

At Yalta in 1945, the Allies were bargaining over the wreckage of a world war. What would it mean to revive spheres of influence by choice? Dan argues that Europe has the economic weight to shape its own security and is paying dearly for its political divisions. I agree. The problem is that European voters don’t. (Britain’s push to reverse Brexit is an encouraging step in the right direction, though, and it shouldn’t be overlooked that Europe’s support is allowing Ukraine to remain in Ukrainian hands.)

There’s one thing worth hoping for in Shenzhen: Even a modest agreement on nuclear crisis communications or launch notifications would make the world safer.

We also return to Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia, and …