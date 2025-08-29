I always procrastinate when I have to go to the Post Office because the line is always long and there’s always some onerous pest in front of me who wants to discuss her intricate postal needs at length while everyone behind her waits.

But I was unusually dutiful, this morning, because I had an important letter to mail, along with a package that I’ve been meaning to mail for ages. (For weeks, this package has been reproaching me: “I’m still here on your table, un-mailed. Your mother would have mailed me immediately, you know.”)

So I printed out all my labels, taped up my package, addressed my important letter, and trudged off to La Poste early enough, I thought, that maybe the line wouldn’t be that long.

The line was that long. I shouldn’t even bother trying to game it out. I’m pretty sure they’ve got instructions that if ever the line gets too short, every employee is to go on a coffee break simultaneously. But I was already there with my package and my letter, and the letter was urgen…