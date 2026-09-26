WELCOME
If you’re new to the Cosmopolitan Globalist, you need a guide to the hundreds of essays, investigative series, podcasts, and debates we’ve published here by writers around the world. You paid for access to these archives, so this guide is meant to help you enjoy everything to which you’re now entitled.
If you haven’t yet subscribed, here’s a glance at what we keep behind the paywall.
Read our archives. Listen to our podcasts. Join our debates. Become the best-informed person you know. Support liberal democracy. Please pay Claire for her work.
This is not a comprehensive index. You can find one here, organized in reverse-chronological order. There’s lots in the archives. This isn’t canonical, either. It’s just a selection that showcases what we do well.
BY THEME OR WRITER
The New Caesars
Right-wing populism, left-wing populism, illiberal democracy, hybrid democracy, empty democracy, and electoral authoritarianism.
“No man but a blockhead ever wrote except for money.”—Dr. Johnson
Tecumseh Court
WAR 101, written by US Marine combat veteran Tecumseh Court, is the most popular and practical series we’ve ever published.
Also by Tecumseh Court:
Tecumseh Court’s popular column: Q&A with Tecumseh Court answers all of your questions about war:
FORECASTING WITH PETER ZEIHAN
A reader asked what I thought of the popular political analyst Peter Zeihan. I explained where I thought he was right and where I wasn’t so sure.
THE AGE OF SPECTACLE
Adam Garfinkle’s series on the Age of Spectacle connects the dots of American political dysfunction.
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
SOCIAL MEDIA
ECONOMICS AND DEMOGRAPHICS
The Great Energy Debate
We had a week-long debate about how to create enough energy for everyone on the planet. I think this is the best discussion of the pros and cons of every possible energy source that you’ll find on the Internet:
Covid19
I look at the phenomenon of anti-vaxxers:
BY REGION
UNITED STATES
I look at Vivek Ramaswamy’s foreign policy ideas:
EUROPE
A multi-part series about Hungary and the New Caesarism:
A multi-part series about France and riots:
Ukraine
Asia
Middle East
Latin America
Africa
Claire’s France
Personal reflections from the editor on her adopted country.
Claire’s Turkey
Personal reflections from the editor on a country she lived in for a decade and still and loves.
LETTERS FROM AN AFGHAN FAMILY
Readers of the Cosmopolitan Globalist have generously contributed to a fund to rescue this Afghan family of five girls, their parents, and their brother. Read about their journey here.
DAVID BERLINSKI
Essays by Claire’s father.
CAT STORIES
If Claire’s involved, there will be cat stories. (Once, a reader unsubscribed with a note to the effect that I wrote too much about my cats. Good riddance.)
There’s much, much more in the archive: hundreds of essays by the world’s best-informed people, from around the world—from Peter Zeihan, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Cathy Young, Vladislav Davidzon, Yuri Deigin, Arun Kapil, Iason Athanasiadis, Lawrence Krauss, Calista Gingrich, Adnan Hadad, Roman Yampolskiy, Alan Potkin, Piero Castellano, Robin Häggblom, Michael Weiss, Teklehaymanot Weldemichal, Tim Mak, Casey Handmer, Alexander Hurst, Benjamin Wolf, John Oxley, Nervana Mahmoud, Monique Camarra, Caroline Smrstik, Olga Tokariuk, Nicolas Tenzer, Gareth Lewis, Jon Nighswander, Tomaž Zaniuk, Adam Garfinkle, Tanju Yürükoğlu, Honoré Mvula Kabala, Kate Tsurkan, Shay Katiri, Joshua Treviño, Doug Koplow, Peter Ungphakorn, Akshaya Jose, Robert Wolfe, Ken Opalo, Kroum Sourov, Wim Van Hyfte, Cristy Quirk, Andre Goffinet, Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, Paul Rahe, Vivian Bercovici, Meron Gebreananaye, Paul Davies, Robert Zubrin, David Patrikarikos, Julian Lindley-French, Ron Steenblik, Judith Levy, Dina Kaphaeva, Thomas Gregg, Owen Lewis, Gabi Mitchell, Cristina Maza, Gaby Charing, Tecumseh Court, Dr. X, Vivek Kelkar, and my Pop, David Berlinski.
But start here.
That I didn’t find CG earlier is nearly criminal. I have a lot of catching up to do. Fantastic stuff!