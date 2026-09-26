WELCOME

If you’re new to the Cosmopolitan Globalist, you need a guide to the hundreds of essays, investigative series, podcasts, and debates we’ve published here by writers around the world. You paid for access to these archives, so this guide is meant to help you enjoy everything to which you’re now entitled.

If you haven’t yet subscribed, here’s a glance at what we keep behind the paywall.

This is not a comprehensive index. You can find one here, organized in reverse-chronological order. There’s lots in the archives. This isn’t canonical, either. It’s just a selection that showcases what we do well.

BY THEME OR WRITER

The New Caesars

Right-wing populism, left-wing populism, illiberal democracy, hybrid democracy, empty democracy, and electoral authoritarianism.

Tecumseh Court

WAR 101, written by US Marine combat veteran Tecumseh Court, is the most popular and practical series we’ve ever published.

WAR 101, PART I Tecumseh Court · March 3, 2022 US Marine Court veteran Tecumseh Court introduces “Warfighting,” the how-to manual for the US Marines, and its practical application in Ukraine. Part I of III. Read full story

Also by Tecumseh Court:

Year Zero March 20, 2023 Tecumseh Court asks what the twentieth anniversary of the Iraq War teaches us about Ukraine. Read full story

Tecumseh Court’s popular column: Q&A with Tecumseh Court answers all of your questions about war:

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FORECASTING WITH PETER ZEIHAN

A reader asked what I thought of the popular political analyst Peter Zeihan. I explained where I thought he was right and where I wasn’t so sure.

THE AGE OF SPECTACLE

Adam Garfinkle’s series on the Age of Spectacle connects the dots of American political dysfunction.

The Age of Spectacle January 6, 2023 Part I. A spectacle mentality has come to dominate our cognition and our political culture. Read full story

The Age of Spectacle, Part II February 27, 2023 Part II. The spectacle mentality is associated with a distinct cognitive state. For many of us, this state has become our default setting. Read full story

The Neuroscience of the Spectocracy May 2, 2023 Part III. Spending more than seven hours a day mostly alone, entertained by a screen, may well lock the brain into a vulnerable and impressionable la-la-land, ripe for any ideological entrepreneur who comes along. Read full story

Beyond Ripley June 17, 2023 Part IV. Spectacle, artificial intelligence, and the politics of the unreal.

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ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

FOOM Claire Berlinski · June 3, 2023 Some believe that if we continue on our current trajectory, AI will kill us all. How good are their arguments? Read full story

SOCIAL MEDIA

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ECONOMICS AND DEMOGRAPHICS

The Great Energy Debate

We had a week-long debate about how to create enough energy for everyone on the planet. I think this is the best discussion of the pros and cons of every possible energy source that you’ll find on the Internet:

Covid19

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I look at the phenomenon of anti-vaxxers:

BY REGION

UNITED STATES

Nachtgedanken Claire Berlinski · August 4, 2023 Trump has been indicted, at last, for his most grievous crimes.



Denk ich an Amerika in der Nacht,

Dann bin ich um den Schlaf gebracht,

Ich kann nicht mehr die Augen schließen,

Und meine heißen Tränen fließen. Read full story

I look at Vivek Ramaswamy’s foreign policy ideas:

EUROPE

The Vilnius Summit Claire Berlinski · July 14, 2023 If you watched the Vilnius Summit forum, you may have noticed that the gathering took an awkward turn. The first day saw a public spat between Zelensky and NATO leaders, with both using the kind of language that diplomats call “regrettable.” By the second day, the unpleasantness had been resolved, or papered over, and everyone smiled for the cameras. Read full story

A multi-part series about Hungary and the New Caesarism:

Orbán's grotesque speech August 3, 2022 On July 23, Viktor Orbán relieved himself of a grotesque speech, arguing that the West was now divided between racially pure countries like Hungary and those that like the US and France are “no longer nations." Cathy Young responds to Rod Dreher. Read full story

A multi-part series about France and riots:

Why the French Riot Claire Berlinski · July 4, 2023 Five days of violent riots in France are now drawing to a close. The situation here is not what you might imagine. Reflections on culture, mobs, and memory. Read full story

What is a Riot? Claire Berlinski · July 5, 2023 Riots are not a phenomenon unique to France, even if they’re more common here. They seem to be rising in frequency around the world. It might be useful to ask why. Read full story

Riot Control Claire Berlinski · July 8, 2023 Claire and the Franco-American political scientist Arun Kapil exchange thoughts about mob violence, policing, and what France should do if it wants to end the rioting. Read full story

Ukraine

Asia

China's road to hegemony? Vivek Y. Kelkar · December 14, 2022 Beijing is now setting the pace of a contest for global hegemony with the United States. The US and its allies need to catch up quickly. Read full story

Middle East

Identity politics and Israel's judicial reforms May 4, 2023 Vivian Bercovici argues that Israel’s political crisis devolves from misdirected anger over its culture and identity wars, not well-formulated ideas about justice and democracy. Read full story

Latin America

The insurrection in Brazil Claire Berlinski · January 13, 2023 What happened on January 8 in Brasília closely resembled what happened on January 6 two years before in the US Capitol. This is not a coincidence. Read full story

Africa

Three billion Africans April 18, 2023 By 2100, half all humans being born will be African. Ken Opalo explains the way demographics will shape Africa and the world. Read full story

Claire’s France

Personal reflections from the editor on her adopted country.

Claire’s Turkey

Personal reflections from the editor on a country she lived in for a decade and still and loves.

LETTERS FROM AN AFGHAN FAMILY

Readers of the Cosmopolitan Globalist have generously contributed to a fund to rescue this Afghan family of five girls, their parents, and their brother. Read about their journey here.

DAVID BERLINSKI

Essays by Claire’s father.

A Passage from India Claire Berlinski · November 17, 2021 Bland Fanatics: Liberals, Race and Empire by Pankaj Mishra Farrar, Strauss & Giroux, 224 pp., $27.00 David Berlinski, Paris PANKAJ MISHRA is an Indian journalist, novelist, and travel writer; he is widely appreciated as a scold. Written between 2008 and just the other day, the sixteen essays comprising Read full story

Our Best Essays French Toast November 4, 2021 “France has not Said its Last Word” Ed. Rubempré, September 2021 David Berlinski, Paris Éric Zemmour is a French political journalist by profession, a long-standing contributor to Le Figaro; and if he is known at all in the United States, he is known chiefly for being well-known in France. In France, he is known for being rather like Donald Trump—strikin… Read full story

CAT STORIES

If Claire’s involved, there will be cat stories. (Once, a reader unsubscribed with a note to the effect that I wrote too much about my cats. Good riddance.)

There’s much, much more in the archive: hundreds of essays by the world’s best-informed people, from around the world—from Peter Zeihan, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, Cathy Young, Vladislav Davidzon, Yuri Deigin, Arun Kapil, Iason Athanasiadis, Lawrence Krauss, Calista Gingrich, Adnan Hadad, Roman Yampolskiy, Alan Potkin, Piero Castellano, Robin Häggblom, Michael Weiss, Teklehaymanot Weldemichal, Tim Mak, Casey Handmer, Alexander Hurst, Benjamin Wolf, John Oxley, Nervana Mahmoud, Monique Camarra, Caroline Smrstik, Olga Tokariuk, Nicolas Tenzer, Gareth Lewis, Jon Nighswander, Tomaž Zaniuk, Adam Garfinkle, Tanju Yürükoğlu, Honoré Mvula Kabala, Kate Tsurkan, Shay Katiri, Joshua Treviño, Doug Koplow, Peter Ungphakorn, Akshaya Jose, Robert Wolfe, Ken Opalo, Kroum Sourov, Wim Van Hyfte, Cristy Quirk, Andre Goffinet, Anne-Elisabeth Moutet, Paul Rahe, Vivian Bercovici, Meron Gebreananaye, Paul Davies, Robert Zubrin, David Patrikarikos, Julian Lindley-French, Ron Steenblik, Judith Levy, Dina Kaphaeva, Thomas Gregg, Owen Lewis, Gabi Mitchell, Cristina Maza, Gaby Charing, Tecumseh Court, Dr. X, Vivek Kelkar, and my Pop, David Berlinski.

But start here.